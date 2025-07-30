Dynamic MCP Server Registration
Dynamic MCP server registration allows Teleport administrators to register new MCP servers (or update/unregister existing ones) without having to update the static configuration files read by Teleport Application Service instances.
The MCP server resources are registered as
app resources in the Teleport
backend. Application Service instances periodically query the Teleport Auth
Service for
app resources, each of which includes the information that the
Application Service needs to proxy an application.
Required permissions
In order to interact with dynamically registered applications, a user must have
a Teleport role with permissions to manage
app resources.
In the following example, a role allows a user to perform all possible
operations against
app resources:
allow:
rules:
- resources:
- app
verbs: [list, create, read, update, delete]
Enabling dynamic registration
To enable dynamic registration, include a
resources section in your Application
Service configuration with a list of resource label selectors you'd like this
service to monitor for registering:
app_service:
enabled: true
resources:
- labels:
"*": "*"
You can use a wildcard selector to register all dynamic app resources in the cluster on the Application Service or provide a specific set of labels for a subset:
resources:
- labels:
"env": "prod"
- labels:
"env": "test"
Creating a MCP server
The following example configures Teleport to proxy the "Everything" MCP server by launching it through docker:
kind: app
version: v3
metadata:
name: everything
description: The Everything MCP server
labels:
env: dev
spec:
mcp:
# Command to launch stdio-based MCP servers.
command: "docker"
# Args to execute with the command.
args: ["run", "-i", "--rm", "mcp/everything"]
# Name of the host user account under which the command will be
# executed. Required for stdio-based MCP servers.
run_as_host_user: "docker"
See the full resource spec reference.
To create the resource, run:
Log in to your cluster with tsh so you can use tctl from your local machine.
You can also run tctl on your Auth Service host without running "tsh login"
first.tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=myusertctl create mcp_server.yaml
After the resource has been created, it will appear among the list of available
MCP servers (in
tsh mcp ls or UI) as long as at least one Application Service
instance picks it up according to its label selectors.
To update an existing application resource, run:
tctl create -f mcp_server.yaml
If the updated resource's labels no longer match a particular app agent, it will unregister and stop proxying it.
To delete the resource, run:
tctl rm app/everything