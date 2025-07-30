Version: 19.x (unreleased)

VNet automatically proxies connections made to TCP applications available under the public address of a Proxy Service. This guide explains how to configure VNet to support apps with custom public addresses.

Let's assume that a user has logged in to a cluster through a Proxy Service available at teleport.example.com . There's a leaf cluster associated with that cluster. It has its own Proxy Service available at leaf.example.com . Once started, VNet captures DNS queries for both of those domains and their subdomains.

Type A and AAAA queries are matched against public_addr of applications registered in both clusters. If there's a match and the application is registered as a TCP application, VNet responds with a virtual IP address over which the connection will be proxied to the app. In any other case, the query is forwarded to the default DNS name server used by the OS.

If you want VNet to forward connections to an app that has a custom public_addr set, you need to first update the VNet config in the Auth Service to include a matching DNS zone.

A running Teleport cluster version 16.0.0 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login, then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:

tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]

tctl status

If you can connect to your Teleport cluster and run the tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

A TCP application connected to the cluster.

A domain name under your control.

In this guide, we'll use the example app from TCP Application Access guide and make it available through VNet at tcp-app.company.test with company.test as the custom DNS zone.

Edit the VNet config:

tctl edit vnet_config

Add a custom DNS zone. In our case the public_addr of the app is going to be tcp-app.company.test , so we're going to set company.test as suffix . The spec section of the config should include the custom_dns_zones field:

kind: vnet_config metadata: name: vnet-config # … spec: + custom_dns_zones: + - suffix: suffix # … version: v1

Relationship between suffix and public_addr suffix doesn't have to point to a domain that's exactly one level above the public_addr of an app. Any level of nesting works. For example, you can have an app under tcp-app.foo.bar.qux.test and the suffix can be set to bar.qux.test .

Set public_addr field of the application in the Application Service configuration file /etc/teleport.yaml and restart the teleport daemon.

version: v3 # … app_service: # … apps: - name: "tcp-app" uri: tcp://localhost:5432 + public_addr: " public_addr "

Once you start VNet, you should be able to connect to the application over the custom public_addr using the application client you would normally use to connect to it. You might need to restart VNet if it was already running while you were making changes to the cluster.

Each cluster has a configurable IPv4 CIDR range which VNet uses when assigning IP addresses to applications from that cluster. Root and leaf clusters can use different ranges. The default is 100.64.0.0/10 and it can be changed by setting the ipv4_cidr_range field of the VNet config.

Edit the VNet config:

tctl edit vnet_config

Edit the ipv4_cidr_range field in the spec section of the config:

kind: vnet_config metadata: name: vnet-config # … spec: + ipv4_cidr_range: "100.64.0.0/10" # … version: v1

IPv4 address of the TUN device When starting, VNet needs to assign an IPv4 address for its virtual network device. To pick an address, VNet arbitrarily chooses a root cluster that the user is logged in to and picks an address from the range used by that cluster. If your cluster uses a custom range, but your users are logged in to other clusters that are not under your control, this might cause VNet to pick an address for the TUN device from a range offered by one of those clusters.

To make a leaf cluster app accessible over a custom public_addr , you need to follow the same steps while being logged in directly to the leaf cluster.

VNet does not officially support web apps yet. However, technically any web app is a TCP app, so they can be made available over VNet as well. You'll need to change uri of your application in the Application Service configuration file to use tcp:// instead of http:// . There's also a couple of caveats:

The Teleport Web UI uses HSTS. If the application is going to be served from a subdomain of a Proxy Service, it means that the application will not be accessible in browsers over plain HTTP, even with VNet running. It's possible to work around this by setting a custom public_addr as explained above in this guide.

as explained above in this guide. If the application needs to be accessible over HTTPS, it must handle TLS connections and return a valid cert for the domain it is served on.

JWT Token, redirect and header rewrites are not available for TCP apps.

Teleport records the start and the end of a session for TCP apps in the audit log, but session chunks are not captured.

When accessing an HTTP API through VNet, the same caveats apply as above, with one main exception. Since API clients don't need to respect HSTS, the API itself does not need to be served over HTTPS.

The important thing to understand is that VNet doesn't do anything extra with a connection, other than passing it through a Teleport Proxy Service. Which application layer protocol is going to be used depends solely on the app itself and its clients.