Version: 18.x

Connect a Notion MCP Server to Teleport

Teleport can provide secure access to MCP servers via Teleport Application Service.

In this guide, you will:

Configure your Notion service for access by the MCP server. Run the Notion MCP Server. Enroll the MCP server into your Teleport cluster and connect to it.

The Notion MCP server uses an integration token to access Notion and runs on a local endpoint reachable by the Teleport Application Service. Teleport proxies all client requests to the server, which interacts with Notion using the permissions granted to the integration.

A running Teleport (v18.3.0 or higher) cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tsh client. Installing tsh client Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tsh client must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tsh client: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tsh client: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tsh client. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



Access to your Notion workspace and sufficient privileges to manage integrations.

A host to run the MCP server that is reachable by the Teleport Application Service.

A running Teleport Application Service. If you have not yet done this, follow the Getting Started guide.

A Teleport user with sufficient permissions (e.g. role mcp-user ) to access MCP servers.

Go to https://www.notion.so/profile/integrations and create a new internal integration.

To limit the scope available to LLMs, disable all permissions except "Read Content" in the "Capabilities" section.

Next, open "Access" tab and select the pages you want the integration to be able to access.

Finally, return to the "Configuration" tab, copy the "Internal Integration Secret" for use in the next step.

Start the Notion MCP server using your Notion integration token ntn_your_internal_integration_secret :

export NOTION_TOKEN= ntn_your_internal_integration_secret npx @notionhq/notion-mcp-server --transport http --port 8000 --auth-token teleport-local-connection

The MCP server listens on all network interfaces by default. Run it on a private network and ensure the hostname localhost is reachable by the Teleport Application Service.

The --auth-token value is the shared secret Teleport uses to authenticate to the MCP server. Since the MCP server is not publicly accessible, using a fixed value is acceptable.

You can register an MCP application in Teleport by defining it in your Teleport Application Service configuration, or by using dynamic registration with tctl or Terraform:

Static configuration

tctl

Terraform Replace MCP_HOST with the host running the Notion MCP server: app_service: enabled: "yes" apps: - name: "notion-mcp" uri: "mcp+http:// MCP_HOST :8000/mcp" labels: env: dev service: notion Restart the Application Service. Create an app resource definition file named app-notion-mcp.yaml . Replace MCP_HOST with the host running the Notion MCP server: kind: app version: v3 metadata: name: notion-mcp labels: env: dev service: notion spec: uri: "mcp+http:// MCP_HOST :8000/mcp" Create the app resource with: tctl create -f app-notion-app.yaml Create a teleport_app resource in terraform. Replace MCP_HOST with the host running the Notion MCP server: resource "teleport_app" "grafana" { version = "v3" metadata = { name = "grafana" labels = { "teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic" "env" = "dev" "service" = "notion" } } spec = { uri = "mcp+http:// MCP_HOST :8000/mcp" } } Apply the configuration: terraform apply

To grant access to the MCP server and all its tools, assign the preset mcp-user role to your Teleport user.

Optionally, you can limit which MCP tools the user can access by adjusting the mcp.tools list in their role. For example:

kind: role version: v8 metadata: name: notion-mcp-readonly spec: allow: app_labels: 'service': 'notion' mcp: tools: - API-get-* - API-retrieve-* - API-post-database-query - API-post-search

Now wait until the application appears in tsh mcp ls , then configure your MCP clients to access the MCP server, for example:

tsh mcp config notion-mcp --client-config claude