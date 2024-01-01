Version: 18.x

On this page

Connect a Grafana MCP Server to Teleport Report an issue with this page

Teleport can provide secure access to MCP servers via Teleport Application Service.

In this guide, you will:

Configure your Grafana service for access by the MCP server. Run the Grafana MCP Server. Enroll the MCP server into your Teleport cluster and connect to it.

The Grafana MCP server forwards JWT tokens signed by Teleport to access Grafana and runs on a local endpoint reachable by the Teleport Application Service. Teleport proxies all client requests to the server, which interacts with Grafana using permissions mapped by JWT authentication.

A running Teleport (v18.3.0 or higher) cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tsh client. Installing tsh client Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tsh client must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tsh client: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tsh client: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tsh client. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



Ability to configure your Grafana instance.

A host to run the MCP server that is reachable by the Teleport Application Service.

A running Teleport Application Service. If you have not yet done this, follow the Getting Started guide.

A Teleport user with sufficient permissions (e.g. role mcp-user ) to access MCP servers.

Add an auth.jwt section in Grafana’s main configuration file. Replace teleport.example.com with the domain name of your Teleport cluster:

[auth.jwt] enabled = true header_name = Authorization jwk_set_url = https:// teleport.example.com /.well-known/jwks.json username_claim = sub role_attribute_path = contains(roles[*], 'editor' ) && 'Editor' || 'Viewer' auto_sign_up = true

Restart your Grafana instance after updating the config.

The Grafana MCP Server can be run either as a compiled binary or via the official Docker image:

mcp-grafana binary

Docker Run the MCP server in streamable-HTTP transport. Assign GRAFANA_URL to the URL of your Grafana instance and MCP_HOST to the hostname of the host machine running the MCP server: export GRAFANA_URL= GRAFANA_URL ./mcp-grafana --transport streamable-http --address MCP_HOST :8000 Run the MCP server in streamable-HTTP transport. Assign GRAFANA_URL to the URL of your Grafana instance: docker run -d -p 8000:8000 \ -e GRAFANA_URL= GRAFANA_URL \ mcp/grafana --transport streamable-http

The Grafana MCP Server now exposes a streamable-HTTP endpoint at http:// MCP_HOST :8000/mcp .

You can register an MCP application in Teleport by defining it in your Teleport Application Service configuration, or by using dynamic registration with tctl or Terraform:

Static configuration

tctl

Terraform Replace MCP_HOST with the host running the Grafana MCP server: app_service: enabled: "yes" apps: - name: "grafana-mcp" uri: "mcp+http:// MCP_HOST :8000/mcp" labels: env: dev service: grafana rewrite: headers: - "X-Grafana-API-Key: {{internal.jwt}} " Restart the Application Service. Create an app resource definition file named app-grafana-mcp.yaml . Replace MCP_HOST with the host running the Grafana MCP server: kind: app version: v3 metadata: name: grafana-mcp labels: env: dev service: grafana rewrite: headers: - name: "X-Grafana-API-Key" value: " {{internal.jwt}} " spec: uri: "mcp+http:// MCP_HOST :8000/mcp" Create the app resource with: tctl create -f app-grafana-app.yaml Create a teleport_app resource in terraform. Replace MCP_HOST with the host running the Grafana MCP server: resource "teleport_app" "grafana" { version = "v3" metadata = { name = "grafana" labels = { "teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic" "env" = "dev" "service" = "grafana" } } spec = { uri = "mcp+http:// MCP_HOST :8000/mcp" rewrite = { headers = [{ name = "X-Grafana-API-Key" value = "{{internal.jwt}}" }] } } } Apply the configuration: terraform apply

The header rewrite configuration above will replace the {{internal.jwt}} template variable with a Teleport-signed JWT token in each request. The Grafana MCP server will use this token as a bearer token in "Authorization" header when connecting to Grafana.

To grant access to the MCP server and all its tools, assign the preset mcp-user role to your Teleport user.

Optionally, you can limit which MCP tools the user can access by adjusting the mcp.tools list in their role. For example:

kind: role version: v8 metadata: name: grafana-mcp-readonly spec: allow: app_labels: 'service': 'grafana' mcp: tools: - ^(get|query|list|search|find)_.*$

Now wait until the application appears in tsh mcp ls , then configure your MCP clients to access the MCP server, for example:

tsh mcp config grafana-mcp --client-config claude

After configuring your MCP client, you will find Grafana-related tools from teleport-mcp-grafana-mcp . You can now use these tools to interactive with Grafana via Teleport in your MCP clients:

Instead of accessing Grafana with JWT authentication, you can also use a service account.

Navigate to Administrators > Users and Accounts > Service Accounts, and then click Create Service Account:

Assign the Viewer role to keep the service account limited to read-only access.

After the service account is created, click Add service account token to generate a new token. Use this token SERVICE_ACCOUNT_TOKEN when starting the Grafana MCP server:

docker run -d -p 8000:8000 \ -e GRAFANA_URL= GRAFANA_URL \ -e GRAFANA_SERVICE_ACCOUNT_TOKEN= SERVICE_ACCOUNT_TOKEN \ mcp/grafana --transport streamable-http

Lastly, you don’t need to configure any header rewrites in the Teleport application: