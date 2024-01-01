Connect a Grafana MCP Server to Teleport
Teleport can provide secure access to MCP servers via Teleport Application Service.
In this guide, you will:
- Configure your Grafana service for access by the MCP server.
- Run the Grafana MCP Server.
- Enroll the MCP server into your Teleport cluster and connect to it.
How it works
The Grafana MCP server forwards JWT tokens signed by Teleport to access Grafana and runs on a local endpoint reachable by the Teleport Application Service. Teleport proxies all client requests to the server, which interacts with Grafana using permissions mapped by JWT authentication.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport (v18.3.0 or higher) cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tshclient.
Installing
tshclient
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tshclient must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tshclient:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tshclient:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tsh` client to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tsh` client in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tshclient. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- Ability to configure your Grafana instance.
- A host to run the MCP server that is reachable by the Teleport Application Service.
- A running Teleport Application Service. If you have not yet done this, follow the Getting Started guide.
- A Teleport user with sufficient permissions (e.g. role
mcp-user) to access MCP servers.
Step 1/3. Configure JWT authentication in Grafana
Add an
auth.jwt section in Grafana’s main configuration file. Replace teleport.example.com with the domain name of your Teleport cluster:
[auth.jwt]
enabled = true
# HTTP header to look into to get a JWT token.
header_name = Authorization
# JSON Web Key Set (JWKS) URL from your Teleport cluster.
jwk_set_url = https://teleport.example.com/.well-known/jwks.json
# Teleport username can be found in "sub" or "username" claims.
username_claim = sub
# Map Teleport users to Grafana organization roles based on their Teleport
# roles. Adjust accordingly.
#
# In this example, if the user's Teleport role list (the "roles" claim) contains
# "editor", assign them the Grafana "Editor" role. All other users get the
# "Viewer" role.
#
# Teleport user traits are also available in the "traits" claim and can be
# used in expressions in the same way as roles.
role_attribute_path = contains(roles[*], 'editor') && 'Editor' || 'Viewer'
# auto-create users if they are not already matched.
auto_sign_up = true
Restart your Grafana instance after updating the config.
Step 2/3. Run the Grafana MCP server
The Grafana MCP Server can be run either as a compiled binary or via the official Docker image:
- mcp-grafana binary
- Docker
Run the MCP server in streamable-HTTP transport. Assign GRAFANA_URL to the URL of your Grafana instance and MCP_HOST to the hostname of the host machine running the MCP server:
export GRAFANA_URL=GRAFANA_URL./mcp-grafana --transport streamable-http --address MCP_HOST:8000
Run the MCP server in streamable-HTTP transport. Assign GRAFANA_URL to the URL of your Grafana instance:
docker run -d -p 8000:8000 \ -e GRAFANA_URL=GRAFANA_URL \ mcp/grafana --transport streamable-http
The Grafana MCP Server now exposes a streamable-HTTP endpoint at
http://MCP_HOST:8000/mcp.
Step 3/3. Connect via Teleport
You can register an MCP application in Teleport by defining it in your Teleport
Application Service configuration, or by using dynamic registration with
tctl
or Terraform:
- Static configuration
- tctl
- Terraform
Replace MCP_HOST with the host running the Grafana MCP server:
app_service:
enabled: "yes"
apps:
- name: "grafana-mcp"
uri: "mcp+http://MCP_HOST:8000/mcp"
labels:
env: dev
service: grafana
rewrite:
headers:
- "X-Grafana-API-Key: {{internal.jwt}}"
Restart the Application Service.
Create an
app resource definition file named
app-grafana-mcp.yaml. Replace
MCP_HOST with the host running the Grafana MCP server:
# app-grafana-mcp.yaml
kind: app
version: v3
metadata:
name: grafana-mcp
labels:
env: dev
service: grafana
rewrite:
headers:
- name: "X-Grafana-API-Key"
value: "{{internal.jwt}}"
spec:
uri: "mcp+http://MCP_HOST:8000/mcp"
Create the
app resource with:
tctl create -f app-grafana-app.yaml
Create a
teleport_app resource in terraform. Replace MCP_HOST
with the host running the Grafana MCP server:
resource "teleport_app" "grafana" {
version = "v3"
metadata = {
name = "grafana"
labels = {
"teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic"
"env" = "dev"
"service" = "grafana"
}
}
spec = {
uri = "mcp+http://MCP_HOST:8000/mcp"
rewrite = {
headers = [{
name = "X-Grafana-API-Key"
value = "{{internal.jwt}}"
}]
}
}
}
Apply the configuration:
terraform apply
The header rewrite configuration above will replace the
{{internal.jwt}}
template variable with a Teleport-signed JWT token in each request. The Grafana
MCP server will use this token as a bearer token in "Authorization" header when
connecting to Grafana.
To grant access to the MCP server and all its tools, assign the preset
mcp-user role to your Teleport user.
Optionally, you can limit which MCP tools the user can access by adjusting the
mcp.tools list in their role. For example:
kind: role
version: v8
metadata:
name: grafana-mcp-readonly
spec:
allow:
app_labels:
'service': 'grafana'
mcp:
tools:
- ^(get|query|list|search|find)_.*$
Now wait until the application appears in
tsh mcp ls, then configure your MCP
clients to access the MCP server, for example:
tsh mcp config grafana-mcp --client-config claude
After configuring your MCP client, you will find Grafana-related tools from
teleport-mcp-grafana-mcp. You can now use these tools to interactive with
Grafana via Teleport in your MCP clients:
Connect to Grafana using a service account
Instead of accessing Grafana with JWT authentication, you can also use a service account.
Navigate to Administrators > Users and Accounts > Service Accounts, and then click Create Service Account:
Assign the Viewer role to keep the service account limited to read-only access.
After the service account is created, click Add service account token to generate a new token. Use this token SERVICE_ACCOUNT_TOKEN when starting the Grafana MCP server:
docker run -d -p 8000:8000 \ -e GRAFANA_URL=GRAFANA_URL \ -e GRAFANA_SERVICE_ACCOUNT_TOKEN=SERVICE_ACCOUNT_TOKEN \ mcp/grafana --transport streamable-http
Lastly, you don’t need to configure any header rewrites in the Teleport application:
app_service:
enabled: "yes"
apps:
- name: "grafana-mcp"
uri: "mcp+http://MCP_HOST:8000/mcp"
labels:
env: dev
service: grafana
Next steps
- Read more on accessing Grafana through Teleport with JWT authentication.
- Review Enroll a Streamable-HTTP MCP Server.
- See the dynamic registration guide.
- Learn more about mcp-grafana.
- Connect your MCP clients.