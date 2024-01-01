Connect a GitHub MCP Server to Teleport
This guide demonstrates how to run a GitHub MCP server and connect it via Teleport.
How it works
The GitHub MCP server uses a
personal access token of a service account to access GitHub and
mcp-proxy exposes it to Teleport
over a streamable-HTTP endpoint by translating the original transport. Teleport
proxies all client requests to the server, which interacts with GitHub using the
permissions granted to the service account.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport (v18.3.0 or higher) cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tshclient.
Installing
tshclient
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tshclient must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tshclient:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tshclient:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tsh` client to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tsh` client in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tshclient. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- Access to a service account to your GitHub organization.
- A host to run the MCP server that is reachable by the Teleport Application Service.
- Running Teleport Application Service.
- A Teleport user with sufficient permissions (e.g. role
mcp-user) to access MCP servers.
Step 1/3. Create a personal access token
Log in to GitHub using your service account. Navigate to Settings > Developer Settings > Personal access tokens, then click Generate new token.
When creating the token, grant only the minimal permissions needed. Avoid broad scopes such as write or admin access unless absolutely required.
Once the token is created, save it for use in the next step.
Step 2/3. Run the GitHub MCP server
First, install
mcp-proxy on the host that will run the MCP server:
Option 1: With uv (recommended)uv tool install mcp-proxy
Option 2: With pipx (alternative)pipx install mcp-proxy
Now start the GitHub MCP server behind
mcp-proxy, using the personal access
token github_personal_access_token:
mcp-proxy \ --host MCP_HOST --port 8000 \ -- docker run -i --rm -e GITHUB_PERSONAL_ACCESS_TOKEN=github_personal_access_token \ ghcr.io/github/github-mcp-server
Replace MCP_HOST with the hostname of the host machine running the MCP server. The host must be reachable by the Teleport Application Service.
After starting,
mcp-proxy exposes a streamable-HTTP endpoint at
http://localhost:8000/mcp.
Step 3/3. Connect via Teleport
You can register an MCP application in Teleport by defining it in your Teleport
Application Service configuration, or by using dynamic registration with
tctl
or Terraform:
- Static configuration
- tctl
- Terraform
Replace MCP_HOST with the host running the GitHub MCP server:
app_service:
enabled: "yes"
apps:
- name: "github-mcp"
uri: "mcp+http://MCP_HOST:8000/mcp"
labels:
env: dev
service: github
Restart the Application Service.
Create an
app resource definition file named
app-github-mcp.yaml. Replace
MCP_HOST with the host running the GitHub MCP server:
# app-github-mcp.yaml
kind: app
version: v3
metadata:
name: github-mcp
labels:
env: dev
service: github
spec:
uri: "mcp+http://MCP_HOST:8000/mcp"
Create the
app resource with:
tctl create -f app-github-app.yaml
Create a
teleport_app resource in terraform. Replace MCP_HOST
with the host running the GitHub MCP server:
resource "teleport_app" "grafana" {
version = "v3"
metadata = {
name = "grafana"
labels = {
"teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic"
"env" = "dev"
"service" = ""github""
}
}
spec = {
uri = "mcp+http://MCP_HOST:8000/mcp"
}
}
Apply the configuration:
terraform apply
To grant access to the MCP server and all its tools, assign the preset
mcp-user role to your Teleport user.
Optionally, you can limit which MCP tools the user can access by adjusting the
mcp.tools list in their role. For example:
kind: role
version: v8
metadata:
name: github-mcp-readonly
spec:
allow:
app_labels:
'service': 'github'
mcp:
tools:
- ^(get|search|list)_.*$
- ^.*_read$
Now wait until the application appears in
tsh mcp ls, then configure your MCP
clients to access the MCP server, for example:
tsh mcp config github-mcp --client-config claude
After configuring your MCP client, you will find GitHub-related tools from
teleport-mcp-github-mcp. You can now use these tools to interactive with
GitHub via Teleport in your MCP clients:
Connect to GitHub without service account
Instead of using a service account's personal access token, you can require each
Teleport user to supply their own token from the client side. This removes the
need to run an
mcp-proxy, allowing you to use the official MCP server directly
when configuring your MCP server:
app_service:
enabled: "yes"
apps:
- name: "github-mcp"
uri: "mcp+https://api.githubcopilot.com/mcp/"
labels:
env: dev
service: github
When configuring the MCP client, use your own personal access token as a bearer
token for the
Authorization header:
tsh mcp config github-mcp --client-config claude --header "Authorization: Bearer github_personal_access_token"
Next Steps
- Review Enroll a Streamable-HTTP MCP Server.
- See the dynamic registration guide.
- Learn more about github-mcp-server.
- Connect your MCP clients.