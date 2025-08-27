MCP Access
This guide explains how to configure MCP clients to access MCP servers served by Teleport.
Prerequisites
A running Teleport (v18.1.0 or higher) cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
tshclient.
Installing
tshclient
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tshclient must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tshclient:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tshclient:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tsh` client to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tsh` client in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tshclient. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
Teleport MCP Access configured.
Configure MCP Access
Step 1/2. Installation
First, sign in into your Teleport cluster using
tsh login, assigning
teleport.example.com to the web address of the Teleport Proxy
Service in your cluster:
You can now list the available MCP servers that you can use:
tsh mcp lsName Description Type Labels-------------- ------------------------------------------ ----- --------------------fs Filesystem MCP Server stdio env=prodmcp-everything This MCP server attempts to exercise al... stdio env=dev,sandbox=true
The MCP client configuration can be created using the
tsh mcp config command.
You can choose which servers to configure by using the
--labels flag to filter
by labels or by specifying
--all, which will configure all MCP servers you have
access to.
This command can either generate a configuration file (using the
mcpServers
format) for manual MCP client updates or automatically update the MCP client
configuration.
- Claude Desktop
- Cursor
- Others
tsh can automatically update the Claude Desktop MCP configuration file to
include Teleport's configuration:
tsh mcp config --all --client-config=claudeFound MCP servers:fsmcp-everything
Updated client configuration at:~/Library/Application Support/Claude/claude_desktop_config.json
Teleport MCP servers will be prefixed with "teleport-mcp-" in thisconfiguration.
You may need to restart your client to reload these new configurations. If youencounter a "disconnected" error when tsh session expires, you may also need torestart your client after logging in a new tsh session.
You can also provide a custom path for your Claude Desktop MCPs configuration:
tsh mcp config --all --config-client=/path/to/config.json
After updating the configuration, you need to restart the Claude Desktop app before using the newly added MCPs.
tsh can automatically update the Global Cursor MCP servers to include
Teleport's configuration:
tsh mcp config --all --config-client=cursorFound MCP servers:fsmcp-everything
Updated client configuration at:/your/home/path/.cursor/mcp.json
Teleport MCP servers will be prefixed with "teleport-mcp-" in thisconfiguration.
You may need to restart your client to reload these new configurations. If youencounter a "disconnected" error when tsh session expires, you may also need torestart your client after logging in a new tsh session.
You can also update a Cursor project MCP servers by providing the path to the file:
tsh mcp config --all --config-client=/path/to/project/.cursor/mcp.json
Currently,
tsh only supports generating the
mcpServers format and some
client-specific formats. Running the config command without any specific options
will output configuration used to start Teleport's STDIO MCP server. You can use
this as a base and modify it to suit your MCP client needs.
tsh mcp config --allFound MCP servers:fsmcp-everything
Here is a sample JSON configuration for launching Teleport MCP servers:{ "mcpServers": { "teleport-mcp-fs": { "command": "tsh", "args": ["mcp", "connect", "fs"] }, "teleport-mcp-mcp-everything": { "command": "tsh", "args": ["mcp", "connect", "mcp-everything"] } }}
Step 2/2. Usage
After configuring your MCP client, the MCP tools and resources should be available.
You can now use the MCP servers as usual. Here is an example of using the
mcp-everything server through Teleport with Claude Desktop:
Troubleshooting
Server is running but it has an empty list of tools
Besides accessing the MCP servers, you also need permissions for the MCP tools
they provide. You can see which tools are available for you by running
tsh mcp ls -v.
If you're missing tool permissions, reach out to your Teleport administrator to have them properly configured.
Expired
tsh session
There must be a valid
tsh session during the MCP server startup, or it won't
start.
If your session expires while the MCP server is running, the next tool calls
will fail. You need to run
tsh login again and retry the failed requests. In
such cases, you don't have to restart the MCP client or the MCP server.
tsh mcp commands not found
If you're encountering an error like this when running the
tsh mcp commands
family:
ERROR: expected command but got "mcp"
This is caused by using an outdated version of
tsh. The earliest version that
includes the MCP commands is
18.1.0, so you need to make sure you’re running
at least this version. You can check your
tsh version by running
tsh version.
tsh mcp ls returns an empty list of servers
Make sure your Teleport cluster has MCP access resources available and the correct permissions to reach them. See our guides for enrollment instructions.