Introduction to Teleport Clients

This guide covers the basics of authenticating to Teleport and accessing resources. It's written for end-users of resources protected by Teleport, and includes links to more detailed documentation at the end.

tsh lets you authenticate to Teleport and list and connect to resources. After downloading and installing tsh , sign in to your Teleport cluster:

Single sign-on user Authenticate to Teleport as a local user with tsh login by assigning user to your Teleport username and teleport.example.com to the domain name of your Teleport cluster: tsh login --proxy= teleport.example.com --user= user Enter password for Teleport user alice: Tap any security key > Profile URL: https://teleport.example.com:443 Logged in as: alice Cluster: example.com Roles: access, requester Logins: ubuntu, ec2-user Kubernetes: enabled Valid until: 2022-11-01 22:37:05 -0500 CDT [valid for 12h0m0s] Extensions: permit-agent-forwarding, permit-port-forwarding, permit-pty, private-key-policy Authenticate to Teleport as a single sign-on (SSO) user by running tsh login and assigning your-idp-connector to the name of your authentication connector, if implemented by your administrators: tsh login --proxy= teleport.example.com --auth= your-idp-connector If browser window does not open automatically, open it by clicking on the link: http://127.0.0.1:49927/1d80e257-ec61-4ed2-9403-784f8d35b2fe > Profile URL: https://teleport.example.com:443 Logged in as: [email protected] Cluster: example.com Roles: access, requester Logins: ubuntu, ec2-user Kubernetes: enabled Valid until: 2022-11-01 22:37:05 -0500 CDT [valid for 12h0m0s] Extensions: permit-agent-forwarding, permit-port-forwarding, permit-pty, private-key-policy Depending on how Teleport was configured for your network, you may not need the additional flags --auth . Your administrator should provide the details required for your particular use case.

The Teleport Connect app provides all the same access to resources as tsh in a friendly graphic user interface. After downloading and installing Teleport Connect, you can log in and initiate sessions for server and database access within a single window.

Click CONNECT to connect to the Teleport cluster: Provide the address of your Teleport Cluster (e.g. https://example.teleport.sh ) and click NEXT. Teleport Connect will ask you for your username, password, and MFA. If Teleport is integrated with an external Identity Provider (IdP), you might be prompted to authenticate with that service in a browser window. Browse and connect to all the resources your user is permitted to access:

Teleport provides a web interface for users to interact with Teleport, e.g., by accessing resources or creating Access Requests. This is usually found at the same URL used to connect to Teleport with (e.g. https://example.teleport.sh ), but you should confirm the Web UI URL with the team that manages your Teleport deployment.

The Web UI provides similar access to resources as Teleport Connect, and additional access to to Request and Activity logs for users with the right permissions.

This section provides an overview of some ways you can use Teleport client tools to connect to resources in your infrastructure.

Web UI tsh ls lists the servers you have access to through Teleport: tsh ls Node Name Address Labels ------------------- --------------- ---------------------------- server1.example.com 192.0.2.24:3022 access=servers,hostname=server1 server2.example.com 192.0.2.32:3022 access=servers,hostname=server2 To connect to a server: tsh ssh [email protected] ubuntu@server1:~$ Under the Servers tab, click CONNECT next to the server you want to access. Select or type in a username available to your Teleport user. In a new tab, Teleport Connect will initiate the connection and provide a terminal environment. From the Servers menu, the Teleport Web UI will list all servers your user has permission to access. The CONNECT button will open a new tab with a terminal emulator to provide access to that server.

Web UI To see the Kubernetes clusters that you can access via Teleport, run the following command: tsh kube ls Kube Cluster Name Labels Selected ----------------- --------------------------- -------- mycluster env=dev To log in to the cluster, run the following command, changing mycluster to the name of a Kubernetes cluster as it was listed in tsh kube ls : tsh kube login mycluster Logged into kubernetes cluster "mycluster". Try 'kubectl version' to test the connection. When you log in to your Teleport cluster via tsh kube login , tsh updates your kubeconfig to point to your chosen Kubernetes cluster. You can then run kubectl commands against your cluster. After logging in to a cluster in Teleport Connect, click the Kubes tab to see a list of Kubernetes clusters you can access. Next to your chosen cluster, click Connect. Teleport Connect will open a terminal in a new tab and authenticate to the cluster. You can then run kubectl commands to interact with the cluster. In the Teleport Web UI, click the Kubernetes tab. You will see a list of Kubernetes clusters your Teleport user is authorized to connect to. Find your chosen cluster and click Connect. You will see a modal window that lists the commands you can execute in your terminal to connect to the cluster via Teleport.

Web UI tsh scp will let you transfer files to servers behind Teleport: tsh scp some-file.ext server.example.com: some-file.ext 7% |███████ | (25/342 MB, 2.9 MB/s) [9s:1m48s] Teleport Connect allows you to transfer files to a remote server and runs on macOS, Linux and Windows. You can use the arrows in the top-left corner of an active SSH session to upload and download files: You can upload files from systems using drag and drop: You can use the arrows in the top-left corner of the Web UI to download files: Or you can upload using drag and drop:

Web UI tsh db ls will list the databases available to your user: tsh db ls Name Description Allowed Users Labels Connect ----------------------------------------------- ----------- --------------- ------- ------------------------- myelastic [alice elastic] env=dev mysql-server1 (user: alice, db: teleport_example) [alice elastic] env=dev tsh db connect mysql-server1 To connect to a database server through tsh , you'll need a local client for that database. For example, to connect to a MySQL or MariaDB database, you'll need the MySQL CLI client: tsh db connect --db-user=alice --db-name=teleport_example mysql-server1 In this example, teleport_example is a pre-existing database on the MySQL server: SHOW DATABASES; + | Database | + | information_schema | | mysql | | performance_schema | | teleport_example | + 4 rows in set ( 0.09 sec) For other connection types, or to connect a graphic database client, you can create a local tunnel to point your software to: tsh proxy db myelastic --db-user=alice --tunnel Started authenticated tunnel for the Elasticsearch database "myelastic" in cluster "example.come" on 192.0.2.58:52669.

Database certificate renewed: valid until 2022-11-02T06:11:50Z [valid for 9h55m0s] In the Databases tab, select the database you want to access and click CONNECT. Select or type in a username available to your Teleport user. Teleport Connect will open a tunneled connection to the database. You can copy the port number and connect with a GUI app at localhost , or click RUN to initiate a CLI connection inside Teleport Connect: The Teleport Web UI will show all databases a user has access to and only offers browser-based sessions for a select number of databases. For databases that can't be accessed from the browser, the Web UI will show the tsh commands that are needed to connect from a developer workstation. For more details on accessing databases directly from the browser, refer to Starting a database session in the Teleport Web UI.

Desktop access is available through the Teleport Web UI.

In your browser, navigate to your Teleport cluster (for example, https://example.teleport.sh ). From the menu on the right, select Desktops. Next to the desktop you want to access, click CONNECT. Select or type in a username available to your Teleport user. Teleport will open a new browser tab or window and begin the RDP session. Note that you may need to wait a moment for Teleport to log you in as the specified user.

This guide covers the basic installation and access of Teleport for end users, but the rest of the Connect your Client section provides more detailed information.