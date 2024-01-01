If you already have an existing Application Service running, you can add a MCP server in your YAML configuration:

The Application Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster. Run the following tctl command and save the token output in /tmp/token on the server that will run the Application Service:

tctl tokens add --type=app --format=text abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this

Install Teleport on the host where you will run the Teleport Application Service:

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

On the host where you will run the Teleport Application Service, create a file at /etc/teleport.yaml with the following content:

version: v3 teleport: join_params: token_name: "/tmp/token" method: token proxy_server: " teleport.example.com:443 " auth_service: enabled: false proxy_service: enabled: false ssh_service: enabled: false app_service: enabled: true apps: - name: "everything" uri: "mcp+ MCP endpoint " labels: env: dev description:

Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the host and port of your Teleport Proxy Service or Teleport Cloud tenant, and replace the MCP details with the MCP server you desire to run.

Configure the Application Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Application Service.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run the Application Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run the Application Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport