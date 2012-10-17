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Joining Services via AWS EC2 Identity Document Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

This guide explains how to use the EC2 join method to configure Teleport processes to join your Teleport cluster without sharing any secrets when they are running in AWS.

The EC2 join method is only available in self-hosted Teleport deployments. There are two other AWS join methods available depending on your use case:

The IAM join method is available to any Teleport process running anywhere with access to IAM credentials, such as an EC2 instance with an attached IAM role (see documentation). No specific permissions or IAM policy is required: an IAM role with no attached policies is sufficient. No IAM credentials are required on the Teleport Auth Service. Tokens not signed by AWS: You can configure Teleport processes running on AWS to join a cluster via Teleport join tokens or, for Teleport processes running on Kubernetes, signed ServiceAccount tokens. These approaches allow you to join a Teleport process to a cluster when you don't want to rely on AWS-specific APIs, e.g., when adopting a cloud-agnostic approach.

The EC2 join method is available to any Teleport process running on an EC2 instance. Only one Teleport process per EC2 instance may use the EC2 join method. The process presents an EC2 instance identity document to the Teleport Auth Service.

Meanwhile, the Teleport Auth Service has AWS IAM credentials with ec2:DescribeInstances permissions in order to check that the identity document belongs to a legitimate EC2 instance. No IAM credentials are required on the Teleport processes joining the cluster.

A running self-hosted Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: Mac/Linux Windows - Powershell TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" $TELEPORT_DOMAIN = " teleport.example.com:443 " $TELEPORT_VERSION = (Invoke-RestMethod -Uri "https://${TELEPORT_DOMAIN}/v1/webapi/find").server_version Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



One of the following client tools for managing Teleport resources: The tctl CLI, which you can install along with Teleport on your workstation (documentation) on your workstation. Teleport Terraform provider Teleport Kubernetes operator

An AWS EC2 instance to host a Teleport process, with the Teleport binary installed. The host should not have an existing data dir ( /var/lib/teleport by default). Remove the data directory if this instance has previously joined a Teleport cluster.

The Teleport Auth Service needs permission to call ec2:DescribeInstances in order to check that the EC2 instances attempting to join your cluster are legitimate and currently running.

Create the following AWS IAM policy named teleport-DescribeInstances-policy in your account:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "ec2:DescribeInstances" , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

If your Teleport Auth Service is running on an EC2 instance and already has an attached "IAM role for Amazon EC2", add the above teleport-DescribeInstances-policy to the existing role. If the instance does not already have an attached role, create an IAM role with the above policy and attach it to your EC2 instance running the Teleport Auth Service.

If you are running your Teleport Auth Service outside of AWS you can attach the teleport-DescribeInstances-policy directly to an IAM user which Teleport will use to authenticate.

You can provide the IAM credentials to Teleport through a shared configuration file or environment variables. See Specifying Credentials for details.

Configure your Teleport Auth Service with a special dynamic token which will allow services from your AWS account to join your Teleport cluster.

Under the hood, services will prove that they are running in your AWS account by sending a signed EC2 Instance Identity Document which matches an allow rule configured in your AWS joining token.

You can create the token with tctl as well as the Teleport Terraform provider or Kubernetes operator:

tctl

Terraform

Kubernetes Create the following token.yaml with an allow rule specifying your AWS account and the AWS regions in which your EC2 instances will run. kind: token version: v2 metadata: name: ec2-token spec: roles: [ Node ] join_method: ec2 aws_iid_ttl: 5m allow: - aws_account: "111111111111" aws_regions: - us-west-1 - us-west-2 Run tctl create token.yaml to create the token. Add the following resource to your Terraform configuration, replacing values as indicated: resource "teleport_provision_token" "ec2-token" { version = "v2" metadata = { name = "ec2-token" } labels = { // This label is added on the Teleport side by default "teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic" } spec = { // use the minimal set of roles required (e.g. Node, Proxy, App, Kube, DB, WindowsDesktop) roles = [ "Node" ] join_method = "ec2" // aws_iid_ttl is the amount of time after the EC2 instance is launched during // which it should be allowed to join the cluster. Use a short TTL to decrease // the risk of stolen EC2 Instance Identity Documents being used to join your // cluster. // // When launching your first Teleport process using the EC2 join method, you may need to // temporarily configure a higher `aws_iid_ttl` value so that you have time // to get Teleport set up and configured. This feature works best once Teleport // is configured in an EC2 AMI to start automatically on launch. aws_iid_ttl = "5m" allow = [ { aws_account = "111111111111" aws_regions = [ "us-west-1" , "us-west-2" ] }, ] } } Add the following Kubernetes resource manifest, replacing values as indicated: apiVersion: "resources.teleport.dev/v2" kind: TeleportProvisionToken metadata: name: "ec2-token" labels: "teleport.dev/origin": "dynamic" spec: roles: [ Node ] join_method: ec2 aws_iid_ttl: 5m allow: - aws_account: "111111111111" aws_regions: - us-west-1 - us-west-2

Install Teleport on your AWS EC2 Instance.

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

The EC2 join method can be used for Teleport processes running the SSH, Proxy, Kubernetes, Application, Database, or Windows Desktop Services. The Teleport process should be run directly on an AWS EC2 instance and must have network access to the AWS EC2 IMDSv2 (enabled by default for most EC2 instances).

Configure your Teleport process with a custom teleport.yaml file. Use the join_params section with token_name matching your token created in Step 2 and method: ec2 as shown in the following example config:

# /etc/teleport.yaml version: v3 teleport: join_params: token_name: ec2-token method: ec2 proxy_server: https://teleport.example.com:443 ssh_service: enabled: true auth_service: enabled: false proxy_service: enabled: false

IMPORTANT The data directory ( /var/lib/teleport by default) must be empty prior to launching the Teleport process. If this Teleport process had previously joined by another method (e.g. token or IAM) the host UUID will not match the expected name ( <AWS Account number>-<instance id> ) and will not be allowed to join.

Configure your Teleport instance to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed your Teleport instance.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of your Teleport instance with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

Start Teleport on the host and confirm that it is able to connect to and join your cluster. You're all set!

In order for Teleport processes to join from EC2 instances in AWS accounts other than the account in which your Teleport Auth Service is running, Teleport must have permissions to assume an IAM role in each of those accounts and call ec2:DescribeInstances in the foreign account.

In each AWS account where your EC2 instances will be running:

Create the teleport-DescribeInstances-policy from Step 1.1. Create an IAM role teleport-DescribeInstances-role that can be assumed from the account where your Teleport Auth Service is running. Go to the AWS IAM Console, select Create Role, and for "Select type of trusted entity", select "Another AWS account" and enter the AWS Account ID of the account where your Teleport Auth Service is running. Attach the teleport-DescribeInstances-policy to the role.

In the AWS account where your Teleport Auth Service is running:

Create an IAM policy named teleport-AssumeRole-policy with an AssumeRole statement for each foreign account:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Resource" : "arn:aws:iam::222222222222:role/teleport-DescribeInstances-role" } , { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Resource" : "arn:aws:iam::333333333333:role/teleport-DescribeInstances-role" } ] }

Attach this teleport-AssumeRole-policy to the IAM role your Teleport Auth Service has credentials for, see Step 1.2.

When creating the AWS joining token, include an allow rule for each foreign account and specify the AWS ARN for the foreign teleport-DescribeInstances-role .

kind: token version: v2 metadata: name: ec2-multiaccount-token spec: roles: [ Node ] aws_iid_ttl: 5m allow: - aws_account: "222222222222" aws_regions: - us-west-1 - us-west-2 aws_role: "arn:aws:iam::222222222222:role/teleport-DescribeInstances-role" - aws_account: "333333333333" aws_regions: - us-west-1 - us-west-2 aws_role: "arn:aws:iam::333333333333:role/teleport-DescribeInstances-role"