Join Services with GCP

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This guide will explain how to use the GCP join method to configure Teleport processes to join your Teleport cluster without sharing any secrets when they are running in a GCP VM.

The GCP join method is available to any Teleport process running on a GCP VM. The VM must have a service account assigned to it (the default service account is fine). No IAM roles are required on the Teleport process joining the cluster.

Under the hood, services prove that they are running in your GCP project by sending a signed ID token which matches an allow rule configured in your GCP joining token.

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: Mac/Linux Windows - Powershell TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" $TELEPORT_DOMAIN = " teleport.example.com:443 " $TELEPORT_VERSION = (Invoke-RestMethod -Uri "https://${TELEPORT_DOMAIN}/v1/webapi/find").server_version Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



A GCP VM to host a Teleport service, with a service account assigned to it and with the Teleport binary installed.

One of the following client tools for managing Teleport resources: The tctl CLI, which you can install along with Teleport on your workstation (documentation) on your workstation. Teleport Terraform provider Teleport Kubernetes operator



Configure your Teleport Auth Service with a special dynamic token which will allow services from your GCP projects to join your Teleport cluster. You can create the token with tctl as well as the Teleport Terraform provider or Kubernetes operator:

tctl

Terraform

Kubernetes Create the following token.yaml file with a gcp.allow rule specifying your GCP project ID(s), service account(s), and location(s) in which your GCP instances will run: kind: token version: v2 metadata: name: gcp-token spec: roles: [ Node ] join_method: gcp gcp: allow: - project_ids: [ "example-project-id" ] locations: [ "us-west1" , "us-west2-a" ] service_accounts: [ [email protected]" Run the following command to create the token: tctl create token.yaml Add the following resource to your Terraform configuration, replacing values as indicated: resource "teleport_provision_token" "gcp-token" { version = "v2" metadata = { name = "gcp-token" } labels = { // This label is added on the Teleport side by default "teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic" } spec = { // use the minimal set of roles required (e.g. Node, Proxy, App, Kube, DB, WindowsDesktop) roles = [ "Node" ] join_method = "gcp" gcp = { allow = [ { project_ids = [ "example-project-id" ] locations = [ "us-west1" , "us-west2-a" ] service_accounts = [ [email protected]" Add the following Kubernetes resource manifest, replacing values as indicated: apiVersion: "resources.teleport.dev/v2" kind: TeleportProvisionToken metadata: name: "gcp-token" labels: "teleport.dev/origin": "dynamic" spec: roles: [ Node ] join_method: gcp gcp: allow: - project_ids: [ "example-project-id" ] locations: [ "us-west1" , "us-west2-a" ] service_accounts: [ [email protected]"

Install Teleport on your GCP Linux VM.

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

The GCP join method can be used for Teleport processes running the SSH ( Node ), Proxy, Kubernetes, Application, Database, or Windows Desktop Services. The Teleport process should be run directly on a GCP VM.

Configure your Teleport process with a custom teleport.yaml file. Use the join_params section with token_name matching your token created in Step 1 and method: gcp as shown in the following example config:

version: v3 teleport: join_params: token_name: gcp-token method: gcp proxy_server: https://teleport.example.com:443 ssh_service: enabled: true auth_service: enabled: false proxy_service: enabled: false

Configure your Teleport instance to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed your Teleport instance.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of your Teleport instance with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

Once you have started Teleport, confirm that your service is able to connect to and join your cluster.