Join Services with GCP
This guide will explain how to use the GCP join method to configure Teleport processes to join your Teleport cluster without sharing any secrets when they are running in a GCP VM.
How it works
The GCP join method is available to any Teleport process running on a GCP VM. The VM must have a service account assigned to it (the default service account is fine). No IAM roles are required on the Teleport process joining the cluster.
Under the hood, services prove that they are running in your GCP project by sending a signed ID token which matches an allow rule configured in your GCP joining token.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:
TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"$TELEPORT_DOMAIN = "teleport.example.com:443"$TELEPORT_VERSION = (Invoke-RestMethod -Uri "https://${TELEPORT_DOMAIN}/v1/webapi/find").server_version
- Mac/Linux
- Windows - Powershell
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- A GCP VM to host a Teleport service, with a service account assigned to it and with the Teleport binary installed.
- One of the following client tools for managing Teleport resources:
- The
tctlCLI, which you can install along with Teleport on your workstation (documentation) on your workstation.
- Teleport Terraform provider
- Teleport Kubernetes operator
- The
Step 1/4. Create the GCP joining token
Configure your Teleport Auth Service with a special dynamic token which will
allow services from your GCP projects to join your Teleport cluster. You can
create the token with
tctl as well as the Teleport Terraform provider or
Kubernetes operator:
- tctl
- Terraform
- Kubernetes
Create the following
token.yaml file with a
gcp.allow rule specifying your GCP
project ID(s), service account(s), and location(s) in which your GCP instances
will run:
# token.yaml
kind: token
version: v2
metadata:
# the token name is not a secret because instances must prove that they are
# running in your GCP project to use this token
name: gcp-token
spec:
# use the minimal set of roles required (e.g. Node, Proxy, App, Kube, DB, WindowsDesktop)
roles: [Node]
# set the join method allowed for this token
join_method: gcp
gcp:
allow:
# The GCP project ID(s) that VMs can join from.
- project_ids: ["example-project-id"]
# (Optional) The locations that VMs can join from. Note: both regions and
# zones are accepted.
locations: ["us-west1", "us-west2-a"]
# (Optional) The email addresses of service accounts that VMs can join
# with.
service_accounts: ["[email protected]"]
Run the following command to create the token:
tctl create token.yaml
Add the following resource to your Terraform configuration, replacing values as indicated:
resource "teleport_provision_token" "gcp-token" {
version = "v2"
metadata = {
name = "gcp-token"
}
labels = {
// This label is added on the Teleport side by default
"teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic"
}
spec = {
// use the minimal set of roles required (e.g. Node, Proxy, App, Kube, DB, WindowsDesktop)
roles = ["Node"]
join_method = "gcp"
gcp = {
allow = [
{
project_ids = ["example-project-id"]
locations = ["us-west1", "us-west2-a"]
service_accounts = ["[email protected]"]
},
]
}
}
}
Add the following Kubernetes resource manifest, replacing values as indicated:
apiVersion: "resources.teleport.dev/v2"
kind: TeleportProvisionToken
metadata:
name: "gcp-token"
labels:
# This label is added on the Teleport side by default
"teleport.dev/origin": "dynamic"
spec:
# use the minimal set of roles required (e.g. Node, Proxy, App, Kube, DB, WindowsDesktop)
roles: [Node]
# set the join method allowed for this token
join_method: gcp
gcp:
allow:
# The GCP project ID(s) that VMs can join from.
- project_ids: ["example-project-id"]
# (Optional) The locations that VMs can join from. Note: both regions and
# zones are accepted.
locations: ["us-west1", "us-west2-a"]
# (Optional) The email addresses of service accounts that VMs can join
# with.
service_accounts: ["[email protected]"]
Step 2/4 Install Teleport
Install Teleport on your GCP Linux VM.
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
Step 3/4. Configure your services
The GCP join method can be used for Teleport processes running the SSH (
Node), Proxy,
Kubernetes, Application, Database, or Windows Desktop Services. The Teleport
process should be run directly on a GCP VM.
Configure your Teleport process with a custom
teleport.yaml file. Use the
join_params section with
token_name matching your token created in Step 1
and
method: gcp as shown in the following example config:
# /etc/teleport.yaml
version: v3
teleport:
join_params:
token_name: gcp-token
method: gcp
proxy_server: https://teleport.example.com:443
ssh_service:
enabled: true
auth_service:
enabled: false
proxy_service:
enabled: false
Step 4/4. Launch your Teleport process
Configure your Teleport instance to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed your Teleport instance.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of your Teleport instance with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Once you have started Teleport, confirm that your service is able to connect to and join your cluster.