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Version: 18.x

Enable a New Service on an Agent

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A single Teleport Agent can run multiple services. This guide shows you how to adjust the services that a Teleport Agent runs so you can proxy different resources in your infrastructure.

How it works

When a Teleport Agent joins a cluster, it presents a join token to the Teleport Auth Service in order to authenticate itself. A join token is a dynamic resource stored on the Teleport Auth Service backend. It contains a time to live (TTL), name, and a list of Teleport services that the token authorizes to run on the agent.

When a Teleport Agent joins a cluster, the Teleport Auth Service issues a certificate for the agent. The certificate contains the Teleport services that it authorizes the agent to run. To run new services on an agent, you must repeat the initial join procedure for those services. The agent needs to re-join the cluster with the new token and receive a new certificate.

Prerequisites

  • A Teleport cluster
  • At least one Teleport Agent running in your cluster, either on a Linux server or a Kubernetes pod
  • One of the following client tools for managing Teleport resources:
  • Familiarity with at least one Teleport join method. Read the Using Teleport Agents overview for a complete list of guides to joining Teleport Agents. This guide assumes that you have followed at least one how-to guide for joining a Teleport Agent.

Step 1/3. Generate a new join token

Generate a new join token for all services running on an agent, including any new services you want to run.

You can specify the following token types:

RoleTeleport Service
appApplication Service
authAuth Service
botMachine & Workload Identity Bot
dbDatabase Service
discoveryDiscovery Service
kubeKubernetes Service
nodeSSH Service
proxyProxy Service
windowsdesktopWindows Desktop Service
mdmJamf Service

For example, if an agent runs the Teleport Kubernetes Service, and you want it to run the Teleport Application Service as well, create a join token for the Teleport Kubernetes Service and Teleport Application Service.

Modify the token type in the configuration you used to create the token, depending on your infrastructure as code tool and whether your agent runs from the teleport-kube-agent Helm chart:

Edit the spec.roles field in your token resource manifest. In this example, we are allowing this token to join the Teleport Application Service in addition to the Teleport Kubernetes Service:

# ...
  spec:
    # use the minimal set of roles required (e.g. Node, Proxy, App, Kube, DB, WindowsDesktop)
-   roles: [Kube]
+   roles: [Kube,App]

Step 2/3. Edit your agent configuration

All Teleport Agent services run concurrently on the same teleport process. When the teleport daemon starts, it loads its configuration file (/etc/teleport.yaml by default) and determines which services to run. The configuration file also contains a reference to the join token the agent presents to the Teleport Auth Service in order to authenticate.

Enable the new service

In the Teleport configuration file, top-level configuration fields that include the substring _service indicate whether to run a given Teleport service.

To enable a service, add the configuration field for your service with the enabled field set to true. The following configuration snippets are examples of enabling each Teleport Agent service in the configuration file:

If the Teleport Agent runs on a Linux server, edit the configuration file to enable the new service:

app_service:
  enabled: true

If the Teleport Agent runs using the teleport-kube-agent chart, edit the values file to add an entry to apps:

apps:
  - name: myapp
    # ...

Note that while the examples above enable a new service, they do not configure it to proxy any resources. Read a guide to enrolling resources for how to configure the new Teleport service.

Update the join token

Make sure the agent's configuration file refers to the new join token.

  1. Find the name of the join token you created:

    tctl tokens ls
    Token                            Type        Labels Expiry Time (UTC)
    -------------------------------- ----------- ------ -------------------------------
    abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this Node,Db,App        10 Aug 23 19:49 UTC (4m11s)

    In this case, the name of the token is abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this.

  2. In the agent's configuration file, update teleport.join_params or teleport.auth_token:

      teleport:
    join_params:
-     token_name: efgh456-insecure-do-not-use-this
+     token_name: abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this
      method: token

    If the value of this field is a file path, edit the file at that path to refer to the name of the new token. For example, if the value of the field is /var/lib/teleport/token, run the following command:

    echo abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this > /var/lib/teleport/token

    If you are using the teleport-kube-agent Helm chart to deploy an Agent, check your values file for either the authToken field or the joinParams.tokenName field instead.

Step 3/3. Start Teleport Agents with the new join tokens

Restart your Teleport Agent so it rejoins the cluster with the new token and receives a certificate that authorizes the additional service you want to run.

Linux server

If your Teleport Agent runs on a Linux server:

  1. Delete the agent's state directory, which is /var/lib/teleport by default. (Check the teleport.data_dir field of the Agent's configuration file.) With no data directory, the agent will obtain its initial credentials from the Auth Service instead of reading existing credentials.

  2. Restart the agent:

    sudo systemctl reload teleport

Helm chart

Upgrade your Helm release:

helm upgrade teleport-agent teleport-kube-agent

Further reading: manage tokens as code

While this guide shows you how to create a token using tctl, you can also manage tokens using the Teleport Terraform provider or Kubernetes operator. See the following documentation for information on the token resource:

You can set up a system to automate the process of assigning join tokens to agents, ensuring that all Teleport services you run have the correct join token permissions. Here are examples in the documentation: