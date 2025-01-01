Joining Services with Bound Keypair
This guide explains how to use the Bound Keypair join method to configure Teleport processes to join your Teleport cluster.
The Bound Keypair join method supports two modes of operation for Teleport agents:
- Joining via a registration secret, where a single-use secret is provided
to or generated by Teleport and copied to the joining agent, much like the
traditional
tokenjoin method.
- Joining with a static key, where a keypair is generated on the joining agent and shared out-of-band to Teleport, which is then configured to trust the agent's public key.
This guide covers the use of registration secrets, which is best used in
environments with long-lived persistent storage for the Agent's data directory
(e.g.
/var/lib/teleport). If you wish to join an agent using Bound Keypair
Static Keys, see the dedicated guide.
This guide applies to joining agents with the standard
teleport binary. For
information on joining bots with the
bound_keypair join method, refer to the
dedicated bot guide.
How it works
With Bound Keypair Joining, Teleport agents generate a unique keypair which is written to their internal per-node identity storage. Teleport is then configured to trust this public key for future joining attempts.
Later, when the agent attempts to join the cluster, Teleport issues it a challenge that can only be completed using its private key. The agent returns the solved challenge, attesting to its own identity, and is conditionally allowed to join the cluster. In the unlikely event the agent needs to retrieve new certificates, it repeats the challenge process using its stored key to reauthenticate and fetch new certificates.
Refer to the reference page for further details on how this join method works and how to use it in production.
Note that there are a number of limitations inherent to using Bound Keypair joining for non-bot agents:
- Teleport Agents joining a cluster with the Bound Keypair join method generally
exercise Bound Keypair features only once during their initial join attempt.
Unlike the
tbotclient which authenticates to Teleport frequently, Agents are issued long-lived certificates when they join which are not normally refreshed. This means join state verification, keypair rotation, and other Bound Keypair features will not be exercised during normal Agent operation.
- Standard preregistered keys are not currently supported.
For more information on agent joining limitations, see the admin guide.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport (v18.8.0 or higher) cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tsh,
tctl, and
tbotclients.
Installing
tsh,
tctl, and
tbotclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tsh,
tctl, and
tbotclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:
TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"$TELEPORT_DOMAIN = "teleport.example.com:443"$TELEPORT_VERSION = (Invoke-RestMethod -Uri "https://${TELEPORT_DOMAIN}/v1/webapi/find").server_version
- Mac/Linux
- Windows - Powershell
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tsh,
tctl, and
tbotclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tsh,
tctl, and
tbotclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tsh`, `tctl`, and `tbot` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tsh`, `tctl`, and `tbot` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tsh,
tctl, and
tbotclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- A Linux host, either bare-metal or a VM with persistent storage
Step 1/5. Prepare the bound keypair token
- tctl
- Terraform
- Kubernetes
Create the following
token.yaml file with a
bound_keypair section specifying
your desired
bound_keypair configuration. Most of the time, the
standard
recovery mode with a
recovery.limit of 1 (the defaults) are sufficient for
agent joining.
kind: token
version: v2
metadata:
name: example-token
spec:
# The role list, either `[Bot]` for bots, or a minimal set of roles (e.g.
# Node, Proxy, App, Kube, DB, WindowsDesktop).
roles: [Node]
# Configures this token as a bound keypair token.
join_method: bound_keypair
# A bot name is required if `roles: [Bot]` is set above. It must be unset for
# other node types.
# bot_name: example
# Fields related to the bound keypair joining process.
bound_keypair:
# Fields related to the initial join attempt.
onboarding:
# If set to a public key in SSH authorized_keys format, the
# joining client must have the corresponding private key to join. This
# keypair may be created using `tbot keypair create`. If set,
# `registration_secret` and `must_register_before` are ignored.
initial_public_key: ""
# If set to a secret string value, a client may use this secret to perform
# the first join without pre-registering a public key in
# `initial_public_key`. If unset and no `initial_public_key` is provided,
# a random value will be generated automatically into
# `.status.bound_keypair.registration_secret`.
registration_secret: ""
# If set to an RFC 3339 timestamp, attempts to register via
# `registration_secret` will be denied once the timestamp has elapsed. If
# more time is needed, this field can be edited to extend the registration
# period.
must_register_before: ""
# Fields related to recovery after certificates have expired.
recovery:
# The maximum number of allowed recovery attempts. This value may
# be raised or lowered after creation to allow additional recovery
# attempts should the initial limit be exhausted. If `mode` is set to
# `standard`, recovery attempts will only be allowed if
# `.status.bound_keypair.recovery_count` is less than this limit. This
# limit is not enforced if `mode` is set to `relaxed` or `insecure`. This
# value must be at least 1 to allow for the initial join during
# onboarding, which counts as a recovery.
limit: 1
# The recovery rule enforcement mode. Valid values:
# - standard (or unset): all configured rules enforced. The recovery limit
# and client join state are required and verified. This is the most
# secure recovery mode.
# - relaxed: recovery limit is not enforced, but client join state is
# still required. This effectively allows unlimited recovery attempts,
# but client join state still helps mitigate stolen credentials.
# - insecure: neither the recovery limit nor client join state are
# enforced. This allows any client with the private key to join freely.
# This is less secure, but can be useful in certain situations, like in
# otherwise unsupported CI/CD providers. This mode should be used with
# care, and RBAC rules should be configured to heavily restrict which
# resources this identity can access.
mode: "standard"
# If set to an RFC 3339 timestamp, once elapsed, a keypair rotation will be
# forced on next join if it has not already been rotated. The most recent
# rotation is recorded in `.status.bound_keypair.last_rotated_at`.
rotate_after: ""
Run the following command to create the token:
tctl create token.yaml
Add the following resource to your Terraform configuration, replacing values as indicated:
resource "teleport_provision_token" "example" {
version = "v2"
metadata = {
name = "example-token"
}
labels = {
// This label is added on the Teleport side by default
"teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic"
}
spec = {
// The role list, either `[Bot]` for bots, or a minimal set of roles (e.g.
// Node, Proxy, App, Kube, DB, WindowsDesktop).
roles = ["Node"]
// Configures this token as a bound keypair token.
join_method = "bound_keypair"
// A bot name is required if roles contains 'Bot', otherwise it must be
// unset.
// bot_name = "example"
// Fields related to the bound keypair joining process.
bound_keypair = {
// Fields related to the initial join attempt.
onboarding = {
// If set to a public key in SSH authorized_keys format, the
// joining client must have the corresponding private key to join.
// This keypair may be created using `tbot keypair create`. If set,
// `registration_secret` and `must_register_before` are ignored.
// initial_public_key = ""
// If set to a secret string value, a client may use this secret to
// perform the first join without pre-registering a public key in
// `initial_public_key`. If unset and no `initial_public_key` is
// provided, a random value will be generated automatically into
// `.status.bound_keypair.registration_secret`.
// Note that any generated values must currently be fetched via `tctl`,
// a random value should be provided here if required for a dependency.
// registration_secret = ""
// If set to an RFC 3339 timestamp, attempts to register via
// `registration_secret` will be denied once the timestamp has
// elapsed. If more time is needed, this field can be edited to
// extend the registration period.
// must_register_before = "2025-01-01T00:00:00Z"
}
// Fields related to recovery after certificates have expired.
recovery = {
// The maximum number of allowed recovery attempts. This value may
// be raised or lowered after creation to allow additional recovery
// attempts should the initial limit be exhausted. If `mode` is set
// to `standard`, recovery attempts will only be allowed if
// `.status.bound_keypair.recovery_count` is less than this limit.
// This limit is not enforced if `mode` is set to `relaxed` or
// `insecure`. This value must be at least 1 to allow for the
// initial join during onboarding, which counts as a recovery.
limit = 1
// The recovery rule enforcement mode. Valid values:
// - standard (or unset): all configured rules enforced. The
// recovery limit and client join state are required and
// verified. This is the most secure recovery mode.
// - relaxed: recovery limit is not enforced, but client join state
// is still required. This effectively allows unlimited recovery
// attempts, but client join state still helps mitigate stolen
// credentials.
// - insecure: neither the recovery limit nor client join state are
// enforced. This allows any client with the private key to join
// freely. This is less secure, but can be useful in certain
// situations, like in otherwise unsupported CI/CD providers.
// This mode should be used with care, and RBAC rules should be
// configured to heavily restrict which resources this identity
// can access.
mode = "standard"
}
// If set to an RFC 3339 timestamp, once elapsed, a keypair rotation
// will be forced on next join if it has not already been rotated.
// The most recent rotation is recorded in
// `.status.bound_keypair.last_rotated_at`.
// rotate_after = "2025-01-01T00:00:00Z"
}
}
}
Add the following Kubernetes resource manifest, replacing values as indicated:
apiVersion: "resources.teleport.dev/v2"
kind: TeleportProvisionToken
metadata:
name: example-token
labels:
# This label is added on the Teleport side by default
"teleport.dev/origin": "dynamic"
spec:
# The role list, either `[Bot]` for bots, or a minimal set of roles (e.g.
# Node, Proxy, App, Kube, DB, WindowsDesktop).
roles: [Node]
# Configures this token as a bound keypair token.
join_method: bound_keypair
# A bot name is required if `roles: [Bot]` is set above. It must be unset for
# other node types.
# bot_name: example
# Fields related to the bound keypair joining process.
bound_keypair:
# Fields related to the initial join attempt.
onboarding:
# If set to a public key in SSH authorized_keys format, the joining
# client must have the corresponding private key to join. This
# keypair may be created using `tbot keypair create`. If set,
# `registration_secret` and `must_register_before` are ignored.
initial_public_key: ""
# If set to a secret string value, a client may use this secret to
# perform the first join without pre-registering a public key in
# `initial_public_key`. If unset and no `initial_public_key` is
# provided, a random value will be generated automatically into
# `.status.bound_keypair.registration_secret`. Note that generated values
# must currently be fetched via `tctl`, so a random value should be
# explicitly provided if required for a dependency.
registration_secret: ""
# If set to an RFC 3339 timestamp, attempts to register via
# `registration_secret` will be denied once the timestamp has
# elapsed. If more time is needed, this field can be edited to
# extend the registration period.
must_register_before: ""
# Fields related to recovery after certificates have expired.
recovery:
# The maximum number of allowed recovery attempts. This value may be
# raised or lowered after creation to allow additional recovery
# attempts should the initial limit be exhausted. If `mode` is set
# to `standard`, recovery attempts will only be allowed if
# `.status.bound_keypair.recovery_count` is less than this limit.
# This limit is not enforced if `mode` is set to `relaxed` or
# `insecure`. This value must be at least 1 to allow for the initial
# join during onboarding, which counts as a recovery.
limit: 1
# The recovery rule enforcement mode. Valid values:
# - standard (or unset): all configured rules enforced. The recovery
# limit and client join state are required and verified. This is
# the most secure recovery mode.
# - relaxed: recovery limit is not enforced, but client join state
# is still required. This effectively allows unlimited recovery
# attempts, but client join state still helps mitigate stolen
# credentials.
# - insecure: neither the recovery limit nor client join state are
# enforced. This allows any client with the private key to join
# freely. This is less secure, but can be useful in certain
# situations, like in otherwise unsupported CI/CD providers. This
# mode should be used with care, and RBAC rules should be
# configured to heavily restrict which resources this identity can
# access.
mode: "standard"
# If set to an RFC 3339 timestamp, once elapsed, a keypair rotation
# will be forced on next join if it has not already been rotated. The
# most recent rotation is recorded in
# `.status.bound_keypair.last_rotated_at`.
rotate_after: ""
Step 2/5. Fetch the registration secret
Using the
tctl client on your local machine, fetch the registration secret for
the token you created in step 1:
tctl get token/example-token --with-secretskind: tokenmetadata: name: example-tokenspec: bound_keypair: onboarding: {} recovery: limit: 1 mode: standard join_method: bound_keypair roles: - Nodestatus: bound_keypair: bound_bot_instance_id: "" bound_public_key: "" recovery_count: 0 registration_secret: example-valueversion: v2
Make a note of the
status.bound_keypair.registration_secret field value -
you'll need to include this in your node's
teleport.yaml in a future step.
Step 3/5. Install Teleport
Install Teleport on your Linux VM or bare-metal host.
To install Teleport binaries on your Linux server, the recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
Step 4/5. Configure your services
The Bound Keypair join method can be used for Teleport processes running the SSH
(
Node), Proxy, Kubernetes, Application, Database, or Windows Desktop Services.
The Teleport process should be run directly on your Linux host.
Configure your Teleport process with a custom
teleport.yaml file. Use the
join_params section with
token_name matching your token created in Step 1
and
method: bound_keypair as shown in the following example config:
# /etc/teleport.yaml
version: v3
teleport:
join_params:
token_name: example-token
method: bound_keypair
bound_keypair:
registration_secret_value: <secret value here>
# Alternatively, specify a path to a file containing the registration
# secret.
# registration_secret_path: /path/to/secret
proxy_server: teleport.example.com:443
ssh_service:
enabled: true
auth_service:
enabled: false
proxy_service:
enabled: false
Make sure to configure a registration secret under the
bound_keypair field:
- Set
registration_secret_valueto a string containing the registration secret, or
- Set
registration_secret_pathto the path of a file containing the registration secret
Only one of the fields may be specified.
Step 5/5. Launch your Teleport process
Configure your Teleport instance to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed your Teleport instance.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of your Teleport instance with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Once you have started Teleport, confirm that your service is able to connect to and join your cluster.