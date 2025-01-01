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Joining Services using Bound Keypair Static Keys Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

This guide explains how to use the Bound Keypair join method to configure Teleport processes to join your Teleport cluster.

The Bound Keypair join method supports two modes of operation for Teleport agents:

Joining via a registration secret, where a single-use secret is provided to or generated by Teleport and copied to the joining agent, much like the traditional token join method. Joining with a static key, where a keypair is generated on the joining agent and shared out-of-band to Teleport, which is then configured to trust the agent's public key.

This guide covers the use of static keys, which are useful in situations where agents might be stateless or otherwise lack long-term persistent storage. If you wish to join an agent using Bound Keypair registration secrets, see the dedicated guide.

Bound Keypair for Bots This guide applies to joining agents with the standard teleport binary. For information on joining bots with the bound_keypair join method, refer to the dedicated bot guide.

With Bound Keypair Joining, Teleport agents generate a unique keypair which is written to their internal per-node identity storage. Teleport is then configured to trust this public key for future joining attempts.

Later, when the agent attempts to join the cluster, Teleport issues it a challenge that can only be completed using its private key. The agent returns the solved challenge, attesting to its own identity, and is conditionally allowed to join the cluster. In the unlikely event the agent needs to retrieve new certificates, it repeats the challenge process using its stored key to reauthenticate and fetch new certificates.

Refer to the reference page for further details on how this join method works and how to use it in production.

Note that there are a number of limitations inherent to using Bound Keypair joining for non-bot agents:

Teleport Agents joining a cluster with the Bound Keypair join method generally exercise Bound Keypair features only once during their initial join attempt. Unlike the tbot client which authenticates to Teleport frequently, Agents are issued long-lived certificates when they join which are not normally refreshed. This means join state verification, keypair rotation, and other Bound Keypair features will not be exercised during normal Agent operation.

client which authenticates to Teleport frequently, Agents are issued long-lived certificates when they join which are not normally refreshed. This means join state verification, keypair rotation, and other Bound Keypair features will not be exercised during normal Agent operation. Standard preregistered keys are not currently supported.

For more information on agent joining limitations, see the admin guide.

A running Teleport (v18.8.0 or higher) cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tsh , tctl , and tbot clients. Installing tsh , tctl , and tbot clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tsh , tctl , and tbot clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: Mac/Linux Windows - Powershell TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" $TELEPORT_DOMAIN = " teleport.example.com:443 " $TELEPORT_VERSION = (Invoke-RestMethod -Uri "https://${TELEPORT_DOMAIN}/v1/webapi/find").server_version Follow the instructions for your platform to install tsh , tctl , and tbot clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tsh , tctl , and tbot clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tsh , tctl , and tbot clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



A Linux host, either bare-metal or a VM with persistent storage

Install Teleport on your Linux VM or bare-metal host.

To install Teleport binaries on your Linux server, the recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

On the target VM or bare-metal host, use the tbot client to generate a keypair. Run tbot keypair create to write a key to a file:

tbot keypair create \ --proxy-server teleport.example.com:443 \ --static \ --static-key-path /path/to/static-key [...] To register the keypair with Teleport, include this public key in the token's 'spec.bound_keypair.onboarding.initial_public_key' field:

ssh-ed25519 <data>

[...help text continues...]

The command should print a help message with instructions for creating a join token. Make a note of the ssh-ed25519 <data> written in the help text for a future step. Note that the exact ssh-[...] prefix may vary depending on your cluster configuration.

On your local machine, create a new join token using this public key.

To begin, refer to these token templates depending on how you provision resources on your Teleport cluster:

tctl

Terraform

Kubernetes Create the following token.yaml file with a bound_keypair section specifying your desired bound_keypair configuration. Refer to the template below and make the following changes: Find spec.bound_keypair.onboarding.initial_public_key and paste in the public key you generated on the target host earlier, beginning with ssh-ed25519 ...

and paste in the public key you generated on the target host earlier, beginning with Set spec.bound_keypair.recovery.mode to insecure , required for static key joining. kind: token version: v2 metadata: name: example-token spec: roles: [ Node ] join_method: bound_keypair bound_keypair: onboarding: initial_public_key: "" registration_secret: "" must_register_before: "" recovery: limit: 1 mode: "standard" rotate_after: "" When finished customizing the token, run the following command to create it: tctl create token.yaml Add the following resource to your Terraform configuration with a bound_keypair section specifying your desired bound_keypair configuration. Refer to the template below and make the following changes: Find spec.bound_keypair.onboarding.initial_public_key and paste in the public key you generated on the target host earlier, beginning with ssh-ed25519 ...

and paste in the public key you generated on the target host earlier, beginning with Set spec.bound_keypair.recovery.mode to insecure , required for static key joining. resource "teleport_provision_token" "example" { version = "v2" metadata = { name = "example-token" } labels = { // This label is added on the Teleport side by default "teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic" } spec = { // The role list, either `[Bot]` for bots, or a minimal set of roles (e.g. // Node, Proxy, App, Kube, DB, WindowsDesktop). roles = [ "Node" ] // Configures this token as a bound keypair token. join_method = "bound_keypair" // A bot name is required if roles contains 'Bot', otherwise it must be // unset. // bot_name = "example" // Fields related to the bound keypair joining process. bound_keypair = { // Fields related to the initial join attempt. onboarding = { // If set to a public key in SSH authorized_keys format, the // joining client must have the corresponding private key to join. // This keypair may be created using `tbot keypair create`. If set, // `registration_secret` and `must_register_before` are ignored. // initial_public_key = "" // If set to a secret string value, a client may use this secret to // perform the first join without pre-registering a public key in // `initial_public_key`. If unset and no `initial_public_key` is // provided, a random value will be generated automatically into // `.status.bound_keypair.registration_secret`. // Note that any generated values must currently be fetched via `tctl`, // a random value should be provided here if required for a dependency. // registration_secret = "" // If set to an RFC 3339 timestamp, attempts to register via // `registration_secret` will be denied once the timestamp has // elapsed. If more time is needed, this field can be edited to // extend the registration period. // must_register_before = "2025-01-01T00:00:00Z" } // Fields related to recovery after certificates have expired. recovery = { // The maximum number of allowed recovery attempts. This value may // be raised or lowered after creation to allow additional recovery // attempts should the initial limit be exhausted. If `mode` is set // to `standard`, recovery attempts will only be allowed if // `.status.bound_keypair.recovery_count` is less than this limit. // This limit is not enforced if `mode` is set to `relaxed` or // `insecure`. This value must be at least 1 to allow for the // initial join during onboarding, which counts as a recovery. limit = 1 // The recovery rule enforcement mode. Valid values: // - standard (or unset): all configured rules enforced. The // recovery limit and client join state are required and // verified. This is the most secure recovery mode. // - relaxed: recovery limit is not enforced, but client join state // is still required. This effectively allows unlimited recovery // attempts, but client join state still helps mitigate stolen // credentials. // - insecure: neither the recovery limit nor client join state are // enforced. This allows any client with the private key to join // freely. This is less secure, but can be useful in certain // situations, like in otherwise unsupported CI/CD providers. // This mode should be used with care, and RBAC rules should be // configured to heavily restrict which resources this identity // can access. mode = "standard" } // If set to an RFC 3339 timestamp, once elapsed, a keypair rotation // will be forced on next join if it has not already been rotated. // The most recent rotation is recorded in // `.status.bound_keypair.last_rotated_at`. // rotate_after = "2025-01-01T00:00:00Z" } } } Use this Kubernetes resource manifest template to specify your desired bound_keypair configuration. Refer to the template below and make the following changes: Find spec.bound_keypair.onboarding.initial_public_key and paste in the public key you generated on the target host earlier, beginning with ssh-ed25519 ...

and paste in the public key you generated on the target host earlier, beginning with Set spec.bound_keypair.recovery.mode to insecure , required for static key joining. apiVersion: "resources.teleport.dev/v2" kind: TeleportProvisionToken metadata: name: example-token labels: "teleport.dev/origin": "dynamic" spec: roles: [ Node ] join_method: bound_keypair bound_keypair: onboarding: initial_public_key: "" registration_secret: "" must_register_before: "" recovery: limit: 1 mode: "standard" rotate_after: "" When finished customizing the token, run the following command to create it: kubectl apply -f token.yaml

The Bound Keypair join method can be used for Teleport processes running the SSH ( Node ), Proxy, Kubernetes, Application, Database, or Windows Desktop Services. The Teleport process should be run directly on your Linux host.

Configure your Teleport process with a custom teleport.yaml file. Use the join_params section with token_name matching your token created in Step 3 and method: bound_keypair as shown in the following example config:

version: v3 teleport: join_params: token_name: example-token method: bound_keypair bound_keypair: static_key_path: /path/to/static-key proxy_server: teleport.example.com:443 ssh_service: enabled: true auth_service: enabled: false proxy_service: enabled: false

Make sure to set static_key_path to the path of the static key you generated in Step 2.

Configure your Teleport instance to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed your Teleport instance.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of your Teleport instance with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

Once you have started Teleport, confirm that your service is able to connect to and join your cluster.