Join Services with Oracle Cloud

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This guide will explain how to use the Oracle join method to configure Teleport processes to join your Teleport cluster without sharing any secrets when they are running in an Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Compute instance.

The Oracle join method is available to any Teleport process running on an OCI Compute instance.

Under the hood, services prove that they are running in your OCI tenant by sending their signed OCI instance identity certificate to the Auth Service, along with a cryptographic signature proving ownership of the instance's private key. The Auth Service verifies the instance identity certificate was signed by Oracle's root CAs and that the signature is valid. The certificate verifies the instance's tenancy, compartment, and instance ID and matches them against rules configured in an Oracle joining token.

Instances running a version older than Teleport v18.4.0 do not send the instance identity certificate, instead they send a presigned self-authentication request to the OCI API for the Auth Service to execute.

A running Teleport (v17.3.0 or higher) cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: Mac/Linux Windows - Powershell TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" $TELEPORT_DOMAIN = " teleport.example.com:443 " $TELEPORT_VERSION = (Invoke-RestMethod -Uri "https://${TELEPORT_DOMAIN}/v1/webapi/find").server_version Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



An OCI Compute instance to host a Teleport service.

One of the following client tools for managing Teleport resources: The tctl CLI, which you can install along with Teleport on your workstation (documentation) on your workstation. Teleport Terraform provider Teleport Kubernetes operator



Configure your Teleport Auth Service with a special dynamic token which will allow services from your OCI tenants to join your Teleport cluster. You can create the token with tctl as well as the Teleport Terraform provider or Kubernetes operator:

tctl

Terraform

Kubernetes Create the following token.yaml file with an oracle.allow rule specifying the Oracle tenant(s), compartment(s), and region(s) in which your OCI Compute instances will run. In Teleport v18.4.0 or higher you can also specify exact compute instance OCIDs that will be allowed. kind: token version: v2 metadata: name: oracle-token spec: roles: [ Node ] join_method: oracle oracle: allow: - tenancy: "ocid1.tenancy.oc1..<unique_ID>" parent_compartments: [ "ocid1.compartment.oc1..<unique_ID>" ] regions: [ "example-region" ] instances: [ "ocid1.instance.oc1.<region>.<unique_ID>" ] Run the following command to create the token: tctl create token.yaml Add the following resource to your Terraform configuration, replacing values as indicated: resource "teleport_provision_token" "oracle-token" { version = "v2" metadata = { name = "oracle-token" } labels = { // This label is added on the Teleport side by default "teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic" } spec = { // use the minimal set of roles required (e.g. Node, Proxy, App, Kube, DB, WindowsDesktop) roles = [ "Node" ] join_method = "oracle" oracle = { allow = [ { tenancy = "ocid1.tenancy.oc1..<unique_ID>" parent_compartments = [ "ocid1.compartment.oc1..<unique_ID>" ] regions = [ "example-region" ] instances = [ "ocid1.instance.oc1.<region>.<unique_ID>" ] }, ] } } } Add the following Kubernetes resource manifest, replacing values as indicated: apiVersion: "resources.teleport.dev/v2" kind: TeleportProvisionToken metadata: name: "oracle-token" labels: "teleport.dev/origin": "dynamic" spec: roles: [ Node ] join_method: oracle oracle: allow: - tenancy: "ocid1.tenancy.oc1..<unique_ID>" parent_compartments: [ "ocid1.compartment.oc1..<unique_ID>" ] regions: [ "example-region" ] instances: [ "ocid1.instance.oc1.<region>.<unique_ID>" ]

On Teleport versions older than v18.4.0, every OCI compute instance needs IAM permissions to authenticate itself with the Oracle Cloud API. Newer Teleport versions do not require any permissions. The permissions are only required if either the Auth Service or the joining instance is running a Teleport version older than v18.4.0.

Configuring OCI IAM Permissions In the OCI console, navigate to Identity/Domains. Select the currently active domain, then select Dynamic groups. Click Create dynamic group. Create a group with the following matching rule, assigning compartment-id to the OCID of the compartment your instance is in: Any {instance.compartment.id = ' compartment-id '} tip To minimize unnecessary permissions, configure your matching rules to match the rules in the token created in step 1. In the OCI console, navigate to Identity/Domains/Policy. Click Create Policy. Create the following policy, assigning identity-domain to the name of the selected identity domain: Allow dynamic-group ' identity-domain '/'join-teleport' to inspect authentication in tenancy

Install Teleport on your OCI Compute instance.

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

The Oracle join method can be used for Teleport processes running the SSH ( Node ), Proxy, Kubernetes, Application, Database, or Windows Desktop Services. The Teleport process should be run directly on an OCI Compute instance.

Configure your Teleport process with a custom teleport.yaml file. Use the join_params section with token_name matching your token created in Step 1 and method: oracle as shown in the following example config:

version: v3 teleport: join_params: token_name: oracle-token method: oracle proxy_server: https://teleport.example.com:443 ssh_service: enabled: true auth_service: enabled: false proxy_service: enabled: false

Configure your Teleport instance to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed your Teleport instance.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of your Teleport instance with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

Once you have started Teleport, confirm that your service is able to connect to and join your cluster.

This error likely means that the instance does not have the required permissions. Check if the identity domain you created the dynamic group in has the Compute service active; if it doesn't, try creating the group in a domain that does.