Join Services with Oracle Cloud
This guide will explain how to use the Oracle join method to configure Teleport processes to join your Teleport cluster without sharing any secrets when they are running in an Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Compute instance.
How it works
The Oracle join method is available to any Teleport process running on an OCI Compute instance.
Under the hood, services prove that they are running in your OCI tenant by sending their signed OCI instance identity certificate to the Auth Service, along with a cryptographic signature proving ownership of the instance's private key. The Auth Service verifies the instance identity certificate was signed by Oracle's root CAs and that the signature is valid. The certificate verifies the instance's tenancy, compartment, and instance ID and matches them against rules configured in an Oracle joining token.
Instances running a version older than Teleport v18.4.0 do not send the instance identity certificate, instead they send a presigned self-authentication request to the OCI API for the Auth Service to execute.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport (v17.3.0 or higher) cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:
TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"$TELEPORT_DOMAIN = "teleport.example.com:443"$TELEPORT_VERSION = (Invoke-RestMethod -Uri "https://${TELEPORT_DOMAIN}/v1/webapi/find").server_version
- Mac/Linux
- Windows - Powershell
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- An OCI Compute instance to host a Teleport service.
- One of the following client tools for managing Teleport resources:
- The
tctlCLI, which you can install along with Teleport on your workstation (documentation) on your workstation.
- Teleport Terraform provider
- Teleport Kubernetes operator
- The
Step 1/5. Create the Oracle joining token
Configure your Teleport Auth Service with a special dynamic token which will
allow services from your OCI tenants to join your Teleport cluster. You can
create the token with
tctl as well as the Teleport Terraform provider or
Kubernetes operator:
- tctl
- Terraform
- Kubernetes
Create the following
token.yaml file with an
oracle.allow rule specifying
the Oracle tenant(s), compartment(s), and region(s) in which your OCI
Compute instances will run.
In Teleport v18.4.0 or higher you can also specify exact compute instance OCIDs
that will be allowed.
# token.yaml
kind: token
version: v2
metadata:
# The token name is not a secret because instances must prove that they are
# running in your Oracle tenant to use this token.
name: oracle-token
spec:
# Use the minimal set of roles required (e.g. Node, Proxy, App, Kube, DB, WindowsDesktop).
roles: [Node]
# Set the join method allowed for this token.
join_method: oracle
oracle:
allow:
# OCID of the tenancy to allow instances to join from. Required.
- tenancy: "ocid1.tenancy.oc1..<unique_ID>"
# (Optional) OCIDs of compartments to allow instances to join from. Only the direct parent
# compartment applies; i.e. nested compartments are not taken into account.
# If empty, instances can join from any compartment in the tenancy.
parent_compartments: ["ocid1.compartment.oc1..<unique_ID>"]
# (Optional) Regions to allow instances to join from. Both full names ("us-phoenix-1")
# and abbreviations ("phx") are allowed. If empty, instances can join from any region.
regions: ["example-region"]
# (Optional) OCIDs of specific compute instances that should be allowed to join.
# If empty, any instance matching the other fields is allowed.
# The instances field is supported in Teleport v18.4.0+.
instances: ["ocid1.instance.oc1.<region>.<unique_ID>"]
Run the following command to create the token:
tctl create token.yaml
Add the following resource to your Terraform configuration, replacing values as indicated:
resource "teleport_provision_token" "oracle-token" {
version = "v2"
metadata = {
name = "oracle-token"
}
labels = {
// This label is added on the Teleport side by default
"teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic"
}
spec = {
// use the minimal set of roles required (e.g. Node, Proxy, App, Kube, DB, WindowsDesktop)
roles = ["Node"]
join_method = "oracle"
oracle = {
allow = [
{
# OCID of the tenancy to allow instances to join from. Required.
tenancy = "ocid1.tenancy.oc1..<unique_ID>"
# (Optional) OCIDs of compartments to allow instances to join from. Only the direct parent
# compartment applies; i.e. nested compartments are not taken into account.
# If empty, instances can join from any compartment in the tenancy.
parent_compartments = ["ocid1.compartment.oc1..<unique_ID>"]
# (Optional) Regions to allow instances to join from. Both full names ("us-phoenix-1")
# and abbreviations ("phx") are allowed. If empty, instances can join from any region.
regions = ["example-region"]
# (Optional) OCIDs of specific compute instances that should be allowed to join.
# If empty, any instance matching the other fields is allowed.
# The instances field is supported in Teleport v18.4.0+.
instances = ["ocid1.instance.oc1.<region>.<unique_ID>"]
},
]
}
}
}
Add the following Kubernetes resource manifest, replacing values as indicated:
apiVersion: "resources.teleport.dev/v2"
kind: TeleportProvisionToken
metadata:
# The token name is not a secret because instances must prove that they are
# running in your Oracle tenant to use this token.
name: "oracle-token"
labels:
# This label is added on the Teleport side by default
"teleport.dev/origin": "dynamic"
spec:
# Use the minimal set of roles required (e.g. Node, Proxy, App, Kube, DB, WindowsDesktop).
roles: [Node]
# Set the join method allowed for this token.
join_method: oracle
oracle:
allow:
# OCID of the tenancy to allow instances to join from. Required.
- tenancy: "ocid1.tenancy.oc1..<unique_ID>"
# (Optional) OCIDs of compartments to allow instances to join from. Only the direct parent
# compartment applies; i.e. nested compartments are not taken into account.
# If empty, instances can join from any compartment in the tenancy.
parent_compartments: ["ocid1.compartment.oc1..<unique_ID>"]
# (Optional) Regions to allow instances to join from. Both full names ("us-phoenix-1")
# and abbreviations ("phx") are allowed. If empty, instances can join from any region.
regions: ["example-region"]
# (Optional) OCIDs of specific compute instances that should be allowed to join.
# If empty, any instance matching the other fields is allowed.
# The instances field is supported in Teleport v18.4.0+.
instances: ["ocid1.instance.oc1.<region>.<unique_ID>"]
Step 2/5. Configure permissions
On Teleport versions older than v18.4.0, every OCI compute instance needs IAM permissions to authenticate itself with the Oracle Cloud API. Newer Teleport versions do not require any permissions. The permissions are only required if either the Auth Service or the joining instance is running a Teleport version older than v18.4.0.
Configuring OCI IAM Permissions
Create a dynamic group
In the OCI console, navigate to Identity/Domains. Select the currently active domain, then select Dynamic groups. Click Create dynamic group. Create a group with the following matching rule, assigning compartment-id to the OCID of the compartment your instance is in:
Any {instance.compartment.id = 'compartment-id'}
To minimize unnecessary permissions, configure your matching rules to match the rules in the token created in step 1.
Add policy to group
In the OCI console, navigate to Identity/Domains/Policy. Click Create Policy. Create the following policy, assigning identity-domain to the name of the selected identity domain:
Allow dynamic-group 'identity-domain'/'join-teleport' to inspect authentication in tenancy
Step 3/5. Install Teleport
Install Teleport on your OCI Compute instance.
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
Step 4/5. Configure your services
The Oracle join method can be used for Teleport processes running the SSH (
Node), Proxy,
Kubernetes, Application, Database, or Windows Desktop Services. The Teleport
process should be run directly on an OCI Compute instance.
Configure your Teleport process with a custom
teleport.yaml file. Use the
join_params section with
token_name matching your token created in Step 1
and
method: oracle as shown in the following example config:
# /etc/teleport.yaml
version: v3
teleport:
join_params:
token_name: oracle-token
method: oracle
proxy_server: https://teleport.example.com:443
ssh_service:
enabled: true
auth_service:
enabled: false
proxy_service:
enabled: false
Step 5/5. Launch your Teleport process
Configure your Teleport instance to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed your Teleport instance.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of your Teleport instance with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Once you have started Teleport, confirm that your service is able to connect to and join your cluster.
Troubleshooting
Join fails with error
oci api error: Not Found
This error likely means that the instance does not have the required permissions. Check if the identity domain you created the dynamic group in has the Compute service active; if it doesn't, try creating the group in a domain that does.