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Version: 18.x

Join Services with Oracle Cloud

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This guide will explain how to use the Oracle join method to configure Teleport processes to join your Teleport cluster without sharing any secrets when they are running in an Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Compute instance.

How it works

The Oracle join method is available to any Teleport process running on an OCI Compute instance.

Under the hood, services prove that they are running in your OCI tenant by sending their signed OCI instance identity certificate to the Auth Service, along with a cryptographic signature proving ownership of the instance's private key. The Auth Service verifies the instance identity certificate was signed by Oracle's root CAs and that the signature is valid. The certificate verifies the instance's tenancy, compartment, and instance ID and matches them against rules configured in an Oracle joining token.

Instances running a version older than Teleport v18.4.0 do not send the instance identity certificate, instead they send a presigned self-authentication request to the OCI API for the Auth Service to execute.

Prerequisites

  • A running Teleport (v17.3.0 or higher) cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

  • The tctl and tsh clients.

    Installing tctl and tsh clients

    1. Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:

      TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443
      TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"

    2. Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients:

      Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients:

      curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg

      In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation.

      danger

      Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.

Step 1/5. Create the Oracle joining token

Configure your Teleport Auth Service with a special dynamic token which will allow services from your OCI tenants to join your Teleport cluster. You can create the token with tctl as well as the Teleport Terraform provider or Kubernetes operator:

Create the following token.yaml file with an oracle.allow rule specifying the Oracle tenant(s), compartment(s), and region(s) in which your OCI Compute instances will run. In Teleport v18.4.0 or higher you can also specify exact compute instance OCIDs that will be allowed.

# token.yaml
kind: token
version: v2
metadata:
  # The token name is not a secret because instances must prove that they are
  # running in your Oracle tenant to use this token.
  name: oracle-token
spec:
  # Use the minimal set of roles required (e.g. Node, Proxy, App, Kube, DB, WindowsDesktop).
  roles: [Node]

  # Set the join method allowed for this token.
  join_method: oracle

  oracle:
    allow:
      # OCID of the tenancy to allow instances to join from. Required.
      - tenancy: "ocid1.tenancy.oc1..<unique_ID>"
        # (Optional) OCIDs of compartments to allow instances to join from. Only the direct parent
        # compartment applies; i.e. nested compartments are not taken into account.
        # If empty, instances can join from any compartment in the tenancy.
        parent_compartments: ["ocid1.compartment.oc1..<unique_ID>"]
        # (Optional) Regions to allow instances to join from. Both full names ("us-phoenix-1")
        # and abbreviations ("phx") are allowed. If empty, instances can join from any region.
        regions: ["example-region"]
        # (Optional) OCIDs of specific compute instances that should be allowed to join.
        # If empty, any instance matching the other fields is allowed.
        # The instances field is supported in Teleport v18.4.0+.
        instances: ["ocid1.instance.oc1.<region>.<unique_ID>"]

Run the following command to create the token:

tctl create token.yaml

Step 2/5. Configure permissions

On Teleport versions older than v18.4.0, every OCI compute instance needs IAM permissions to authenticate itself with the Oracle Cloud API. Newer Teleport versions do not require any permissions. The permissions are only required if either the Auth Service or the joining instance is running a Teleport version older than v18.4.0.

Configuring OCI IAM Permissions

Create a dynamic group

In the OCI console, navigate to Identity/Domains. Select the currently active domain, then select Dynamic groups. Click Create dynamic group. Create a group with the following matching rule, assigning compartment-id to the OCID of the compartment your instance is in:

Any {instance.compartment.id = 'compartment-id'}

tip

To minimize unnecessary permissions, configure your matching rules to match the rules in the token created in step 1.

Add policy to group

In the OCI console, navigate to Identity/Domains/Policy. Click Create Policy. Create the following policy, assigning identity-domain to the name of the selected identity domain:

Allow dynamic-group 'identity-domain'/'join-teleport' to inspect authentication in tenancy

Step 3/5. Install Teleport

Install Teleport on your OCI Compute instance.

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

  1. Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).

  2. Run your cluster's install script:

    curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

Step 4/5. Configure your services

The Oracle join method can be used for Teleport processes running the SSH (Node), Proxy, Kubernetes, Application, Database, or Windows Desktop Services. The Teleport process should be run directly on an OCI Compute instance.

Configure your Teleport process with a custom teleport.yaml file. Use the join_params section with token_name matching your token created in Step 1 and method: oracle as shown in the following example config:

# /etc/teleport.yaml
version: v3
teleport:
  join_params:
    token_name: oracle-token
    method: oracle
  proxy_server: https://teleport.example.com:443
ssh_service:
  enabled: true
auth_service:
  enabled: false
proxy_service:
  enabled: false

Step 5/5. Launch your Teleport process

Configure your Teleport instance to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed your Teleport instance.

On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, enable and start Teleport:

sudo systemctl enable teleport
sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of your Teleport instance with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport.

Once you have started Teleport, confirm that your service is able to connect to and join your cluster.

Troubleshooting

Join fails with error oci api error: Not Found

This error likely means that the instance does not have the required permissions. Check if the identity domain you created the dynamic group in has the Compute service active; if it doesn't, try creating the group in a domain that does.