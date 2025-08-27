Automatically Register Resources with Teleport
You can use Teleport's API to automatically register resources in your infrastructure with your Teleport cluster.
Teleport already supports the automatic discovery of Kubernetes clusters in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as servers on Amazon EC2. To support other resources and cloud providers, you can use the API to write your own workflow.
In this guide, we will demonstrate some libraries you can use to automatically register resources with Teleport. We will use an example you can run locally on your workstation.
How it works
Automatic registration consists of the following steps:
- Look up resources in your infrastructure from a service discovery solution, e.g., the Kubernetes API server, Consul, or your cloud provider's APIs.
- Use the Teleport gRPC API to look up resources registered with Teleport.
- For any resources in your infrastructure that are not registered with Teleport, use the Teleport API to spin up a new Teleport service or register the resource with an existing Teleport service.
- For any resources that are registered with Teleport but not in your infrastructure, use the Teleport API to deregister the resource and, if necessary, remove the Teleport service proxying the resource.
The program we build in this guide is intended as a learning tool. Do not connect it to your production Teleport cluster. Use a demo cluster instead.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- Docker installed on your workstation. Get Started With Docker.
- Go version 1.23.11 or above installed on your workstation. See the Go download page. You will not need to be familiar with Go to complete this guide, though Go knowledge is required if you want to build a production-ready Teleport client application.
Even if you do not plan to set up the demo project, you can follow this guide to see which libraries, types, and functions you can use to automatically register services with your Teleport cluster.
Step 1/5. Set up your Go project
Download the source code for our minimal API client:
git clone https://github.com/gravitational/teleport -b branch/v17cd examples/service-discovery-api-client
For the rest of this guide, we will show you how to set up this API client and explore the way it uses Teleport's API to synchronize Teleport Application Service instances with an external service discovery solution.
Step 2/5. Define RBAC resources
Clients that communicate with Teleport's gRPC API assume the identity of a Teleport user and role in order to authenticate to the Auth Service, which authorizes the identity to perform certain API actions.
Your own Teleport user also requires permissions to impersonate the API client's user in order to generate credentials for the client.
Create a user and role for the client application
Our client application will authenticate to Teleport as a user with permissions
to create join tokens, list applications, and delete records of Application
Service instances registered with the Auth Service. The user will also have
permissions to access applications with any label (
app_labels), which is
necessary for listing applications.
Define a user and role with appropriate permissions for the client application
by adding the following content to a file called
register-apps.yaml:
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: register-apps
spec:
allow:
app_labels:
'*': '*'
rules:
- resources: ['token']
verbs: ['create']
- resources: ['app']
verbs: ['list']
- resources: ['app_server']
verbs: ['delete']
---
kind: user
metadata:
name: register-apps
spec:
roles: ['register-apps']
version: v2
Create the user and role:
tctl create -f register-apps.yamlrole 'register-apps' has been createduser "register-apps" has been created
You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.
Enable impersonation of the client application
As with all Teleport users, the Teleport Auth Service authenticates the
register-apps user by issuing short-lived TLS credentials. In this case, we
will request the credentials manually by impersonating the
register-apps
role and user.
If you are running a self-hosted Teleport Enterprise deployment and are using
tctl from the Auth Service host, you will already have impersonation
privileges.
To grant your user impersonation privileges for
register-apps, create a file
called
register-apps-impersonator.yaml defining a role:
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: register-apps-impersonator
spec:
allow:
impersonate:
roles:
- register-apps
users:
- register-apps
Create the
register-apps-impersonator role:
tctl create -f register-apps-impersonator.yamlrole 'register-apps-impersonator' has been created
Assign the
register-apps-impersonator role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate
commands for your authentication provider:
- Local User
- GitHub
- SAML
- OIDC
-
Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')
-
Edit your local user to add the new role:tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},register-apps-impersonator"
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Open your
githubauthentication connector in a text editor:tctl edit github/github
-
Edit the
githubconnector, adding
register-apps-impersonatorto the
teams_to_rolessection.
The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - register-apps-impersonator
-
Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor.
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
samlconfiguration resource:tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
saml.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
saml.yaml, adding
register-apps-impersonatorto the
attributes_to_rolessection.
The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - register-apps-impersonator
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f saml.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
oidcconfiguration resource:tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
oidc.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
oidc.yaml, adding
register-apps-impersonatorto the
claims_to_rolessection.
The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - register-apps-impersonator
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f oidc.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
You will now be able to generate signed certificates for the
register-apps
role and user.
Step 3/5. Export an identity for the client application
Like all Teleport users,
register-apps needs signed credentials in order to
connect to your Teleport cluster. You will use the
tctl auth sign command to
request these credentials for your plugin.
The following
tctl auth sign command impersonates the
register-apps user,
generates signed credentials, and writes an identity file to the local
directory:
tctl auth sign --user=register-apps --out=auth.pem
The identity file,
auth.pem, includes both TLS and SSH credentials. Your
client application uses the SSH credentials to connect to the Proxy Service,
which establishes a reverse tunnel connection to the Auth Service. The plugin
uses this reverse tunnel, along with your TLS credentials, to connect to the
Auth Service's gRPC endpoint.
Step 4/5. Write the client application
In this step, we will walk you through the example client application.
Our demo application watches for containers running RabbitMQ, a popular open source message broker, in order to register (and, if necessary, deregister) its management API with Teleport. It does so by:
- Fetching RabbitMQ management API endpoints registered with Teleport.
- Fetching RabbitMQ containers.
- If a RabbitMQ container does not correspond to a management API endpoint, register the container's management API endpoint with Teleport by creating a join token and running a new Teleport Application Service container.
- If a RabbitMQ API endpoint registered with Teleport does not correspond to a RabbitMQ container, delete the corresponding Application Service container and deregister the RabbitMQ API endpoint.
While the client application launches a new Application Service instance to proxy every instance of the target application, you can also proxy multiple applications through the same Application Service instance.
To do so, you would write the client application to register applications dynamically via the Teleport API. We will discuss ways to do so in this guide.
Imports
The program, which you can find in
examples/service-discovery-api-client/main.go, imports the following packages:
|Package
|Description
context
|Includes the
context.Context type.
context.Context is an abstraction for controlling long-running routines, such as connections to external services, that might fail or time out. Programs can cancel contexts or assign them timeouts and metadata.
crypto/rand
|Includes cryptographic randomization functions, which we will use to generate join tokens for Application Services to use to establish trust with the Teleport Auth Service.
encoding/hex
|The number generator we use from
crypto/rand returns data in bytes, so we will encode these as hexadecimal strings using this package.
fmt
|Formats data for printing, strings, or errors.
net
|Deals with network I/O.
net/url
|Parses URLs.
strings
|Manipulates strings.
time
|Deals with time. We will use this to define a timeout for connecting to the Auth Service along with a ticker for executing our discovery logic in a loop.
The client imports the following third-party code:
|Package
|Description
github.com/docker/docker/api/types
|Types used in the Docker daemon API. Aliased as
dtypes here.
github.com/docker/docker/api/types/container
|Container-specific types used in the Docker daemon API.
github.com/docker/docker/api/types/filters
|Types used for filtering containers in the Docker daemon API.
github.com/docker/docker/api/types/strslice
|A utility package for working with slices of strings in Docker's API client library. (In Go, slices are similar to arrays, but with variable lengths and capacities. Arrays have a fixed size.)
github.com/docker/docker/client
|The Docker API client library, aliased as
docker here.
github.com/gravitational/teleport/api/client
|A library for authenticating to the Auth Service's gRPC API and making requests, aliased as
teleport.
github.com/gravitational/api/client/proto
|Teleport's protocol buffer API specification.
github.com/gravitational/teleport/api/types
|Types used in the Auth Service API, e.g., Application Service records.
github.com/gravitational/trace
|Presents errors with more useful detail than the standard library provides.
google.golang.org/grpc
|The gRPC client and server library.
Global declarations
The program defines constants in a visible location so, later on, it's easier to make them configurable:
const (
// Assign proxyAddr to the host and port of your Teleport Proxy Service instance
proxyAddr string = ""
teleportImage string = "public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-distroless:17.7.1"
initTimeout = time.Duration(30) * time.Second
updateInterval = time.Duration(5) * time.Second
tokenTTL = time.Duration(5) * time.Minute
networkName string = "bridge"
managementPort string = "15672"
tokenLenBytes = 16
rabbitMQImage string = "rabbitmq:3-management"
)
We will use these constants later in the program. They define some values we may want to change later, including:
|Constant
|Description
proxyAddr
|The host and port of the Teleport Proxy Service, e.g.,
mytenant.teleport.sh:443, which we will use to connect the client to your cluster. Assign this to your own Proxy Service's host and port.
teleportImage
|The name of the Teleport container image, which the program will use to run instances of the Teleport Application Service.
initTimeout
|The timeout for connecting to the Teleport cluster (30 seconds).
updateInterval
|How often the program will wait between reconciling Application Service instances and application containers (5 seconds).
tokenTTL
|How long of a TTL to set for join tokens that Application Service instances will use to establish trust with the Teleport cluster. This client application will use join tokens immediately after creating them, so we can set this TTL to a small value (5 minutes) to prevent this credential from leaking.
networkName
|The name of the Docker network to search for application containers.
bridge is the default local network managed by the Docker daemon.
managementPort
|The management API port of our RabbitMQ containers.
tokenLenBytes
|The length of join tokens to create, in bytes.
rabbitMQImage
|The name of the RabbitMQ container image. The container image we use here has the management API enabled.
Below the
const declaration is the following type declaration:
type tokenDemoApp struct {
dockerClient *docker.Client
teleportClient *teleport.Client
}
This is the only type we will declare in the program. It includes pointers to
clients for the Docker daemon API and Teleport Auth Service API. This program
will initialize the clients, then call methods of
tokenDemoApp.
Get the management endpoint URLs of registered applications
Our program fetches the applications that are registered with Teleport. Later, it will compare these applications with the currently running application containers.
Teleport represents registered resources in two ways:
- Dynamic resources: These are configuration documents that you have applied
against your cluster, e.g.,
app,
kube_cluster, and
dbresources. Teleport automatically finds an instance of the appropriate service to proxy these.
- Service instances: These are Teleport services proxying specific resources in your infrastructure, which you specify in the service's configuration file.
In our application, we're creating one Application Service instance per app, so we'll list Application Service instances and examine the resources they are proxying. Other client applications may need to look up dynamically registered resources instead.
Here is the method that the application uses to fetch the URLs of registered applications:
func (t *tokenDemoApp) listRegisteredAppURLs(ctx context.Context) (map[string]types.AppServer, error) {
m := make(map[string]types.AppServer)
for {
req := proto.ListResourcesRequest{
ResourceType: "app_server",
Limit: 10,
}
resp, err := t.teleportClient.ListResources(
ctx,
req,
)
if err != nil {
return nil, trace.Wrap(err)
}
for _, r := range resp.Resources {
if p, ok := r.(types.AppServer); ok {
m[p.GetApp().GetURI()] = p
}
}
// No more pages to request
if resp.NextKey == "" {
break
}
req.StartKey = resp.NextKey
}
return m, nil
}
tokenDemoApp.teleportClient is the
*Client type from Teleport's API library.
The
ListResources method of the
*Client type queries the Teleport API for a
list of resources with the parameters named in a
proto.ListResourcesRequest.
Since results are paginated,
listRegisteredAppURLs executes this query
in a
for loop. As long as the query's response has a nonempty
NextKey
field, indicating the key to use to look up the start of the next page, the
function executes the query again using the next key.
Eventually, we will expand this program to reconcile registered applications with application containers by comparing two maps (i.e., hash tables):
- A map of URL strings to
types.AppServers, representing the applications registered with Teleport.
- A map where keys are URLs of management API endpoints for our RabbitMQ containers.
The
listRegisteredAppURLs function generates the first map by iterating
through the result of
ListResources and, for each resources that is a
types.AppServer, inserts the URL of its proxied application as a key within
the map, assigning the corresponding
types.AppServer as its value.
In the next section, we will show you how to generate the second map.
Other ways to get resources
ListResources is a general-purpose method for fetching resources, and supports
sorting and filtering results. Depending on the needs of your client
application, you can consider a resource-specific method instead.
For example, this method returns only dynamically registered applications:
func (c *Client) GetApps(ctx context.Context) ([]types.Application, error)
This method returns Kubernetes Service instances:
func (c *Client) GetKubernetesServers(ctx context.Context) ([]types.KubeServer, error)
In general,
*Client methods following the pattern
Get[A-Za-z]+ retrieve
dynamically registered resources, while methods following the pattern
Get[A-Za-z]+(Servers|Services) retrieve records of Teleport services.
Get the management endpoint URLs of application containers
The next function fetches the URLs of our RabbitMQ containers:
func (t *tokenDemoApp) listAppContainerURLs(ctx context.Context, image string) (map[string]struct{}, error) {
c, err := t.dockerClient.ContainerList(ctx, dtypes.ContainerListOptions{
Filters: filters.NewArgs(filters.KeyValuePair{
Key: "ancestor",
Value: image,
}),
})
if err != nil {
return nil, trace.Wrap(err)
}
l := make(map[string]struct{})
for _, r := range c {
b, ok := r.NetworkSettings.Networks[networkName]
// Not connected to the chosen network, so skip it
if !ok {
continue
}
u, err := url.Parse("http://"+net.JoinHostPort(
b.IPAddress,
managementPort,
))
if err != nil {
return nil, trace.Wrap(err)
}
l[u.String()] = struct{}{}
}
return l, nil
}
This function uses the
tokenDemoApp.dockerClient field, the Docker API client
library's
Client type, to send the Docker daemon a request to list containers.
The
dtypes.ContainerListOptions struct instructs the Docker daemon to list
only the containers that have the image we specify in the
image parameter.
For each container returned by the Docker daemon, we look up the container's IP address within a predetermined network (the default bridge network). We know in advance that all RabbitMQ containers will have the management port opened, so we use the container's IP address and the management port to compose a URL and insert it into the map that we will return from this function.
Note that the map this function returns assigns URL strings to empty structs. In Go, the empty struct consumes no memory. Go programs often use the empty struct for the values of hash tables, since a program can search for a key in constant time without using the value.
Create a token for a new Application Service instance
After reconciling the map of registered applications with the map of application containers, we will need to:
- Launch Application Service instances to proxy unregistered application containers.
- Delete Application Service instances that no longer correspond to a running application.
To launch a new Application Service instance, we will create a join token. Teleport's services can join a cluster by presenting a token to the Auth Service.
The code below generates a join token for a new Application Service instance:
func cryptoRandomHex(len int) (string, error) {
randomBytes := make([]byte, len)
if _, err := rand.Read(randomBytes); err != nil {
return "", trace.Wrap(err)
}
return hex.EncodeToString(randomBytes), nil
}
func (t *tokenDemoApp) createAppToken(ctx context.Context) (string, error) {
n, err := cryptoRandomHex(tokenLenBytes)
if err != nil {
return "", trace.Wrap(err)
}
tok, err := types.NewProvisionTokenFromSpec(
n,
time.Now().Add(tokenTTL),
types.ProvisionTokenSpecV2{
Roles: types.SystemRoles{types.RoleApp},
})
if err := t.teleportClient.CreateToken(ctx, tok); err != nil {
return "", trace.Wrap(err)
}
return n, nil
}
The example above demonstrates how to use
*client.Client.CreateToken to join a
resource to a Teleport cluster using a token. If you have an instance of a
Teleport service running already (e.g., the Application Service), it is simpler
to join the resource to the cluster dynamically using a method similar to
*client.Client.CreateApp.
Registering applications dynamically
To register applications dynamically, rather than start a new Application
Service instance to proxy an application, use the
*clientClient.CreateApp
method:
func (c *Client) CreateApp(ctx context.Context, app types.Application) error
For this to work, you must have an instance of the Application Service already running. Your API client application's Teleport user must also have the following permissions:
spec:
allow:
rules:
- resources: ['app']
verbs: ['create']
For other resources, use the following methods, which require their own
corresponding role permissions with the
create verb:
|Resource
|Method
|Within a Role
|Database
*client.Client.CreateDatabase
db
|Kubernetes cluster
*client.Client.CreateKubernetesCluster
kube_cluster
|Windows Desktop
*client.Client.CreateWindowsDesktop
windows_desktop
Since a server must run an instance of the Teleport Service in order to join a Teleport cluster, API clients can only register servers by using tokens.
cryptoRandomHex is a copy of a function that Teleport defines internally. It
uses the
crypto/rand package to generate random bytes, then converts them to a
string in hexadecimal format, which we will use for the join token. You can use
any secure cryptographic technique to generate a join token.
*tokenDemoApp.createAppToken calls
cryptoRandomHex and uses the result by
calling
types.NewProvisionTokenFromSpec. This returns a specification for a
join token that we will use when sending a request to the Teleport API, which we
do via
t.teleportClient.CreateToken.
In this case, we assign our token the TTL we configured earlier, plus the
types.RoleApp role. This indicates to the Auth Service that the token is for
an Application Service instance.
CreateToken returns an error if token creation fails. If it succeeds, we can
return the token to the caller of
*tokenDemoApp.createAppToken so it can run a
new Application Service instance with the token.
Looking up tokens
Client applications can look up tokens they have created by calling the following function:
func (c *Client) GetTokens(ctx context.Context) ([]types.ProvisionToken, error)
To do this, your client application will need the following permissions in its Teleport role:
spec:
allow:
rules:
- resources: ['token']
verbs: ['list', 'read']
In the application we are demonstrating in this guide, there is no need to look up tokens, since the application already knows the token it created.
Start an Application Service container
Our program needs a way to launch Application Service instances. To do this, we will use the token we created earlier, plus the URL of a RabbitMQ management API endpoint, to launch a container:
func (t *tokenDemoApp) startApplicationServiceContainer(
ctx context.Context,
token string,
u url.URL,
) error {
name := strings.ReplaceAll(u.Hostname(), ".", "-")
resp, err := t.dockerClient.ContainerCreate(
ctx,
&container.Config{
Image: teleportImage,
Entrypoint: strslice.StrSlice{
"/usr/bin/dumb-init",
"teleport",
"start",
"--roles=app",
"--auth-server=" + proxyAddr,
"--token=" + token,
"--app-name=rabbitmq-" + name,
"--app-uri=" + u.String(),
},
},
nil,
nil,
nil,
"",
)
if err != nil {
return trace.Wrap(err)
}
err = t.dockerClient.ContainerStart(
ctx,
resp.ID,
dtypes.ContainerStartOptions{},
)
if err != nil {
return trace.Wrap(err)
}
return nil
}
The Teleport Application Service redirects traffic to a subdomain of your Teleport Web UI address to a registered application. We need a name for the application that is URL safe but does not clash with other registered applications. In this case, we use the IP addresses of our RabbitMQ containers, with dots replaced by hyphens.
Next, we create the container. The executable that serves as the container's
entrypoint is the same one that the
teleport image uses by default, but with
additional flags that launch the container as an Application Service instance and
set it to proxy our RabbitMQ container.
Finally, we use the ID of the container we created to run the container.
Remove an Application Service instance
Alongside creating Application Service containers, our client application will reconcile registered applications with running containers by removing unnecessary Application Service instances:
func (t *tokenDemoApp) pruneAppServiceInstance(ctx context.Context, p types.AppServer) error {
host := p.GetHostname()
if err := t.teleportClient.DeleteApplicationServer(
ctx,
p.GetNamespace(),
p.GetHostID(),
p.GetName(),
); err != nil {
return trace.Wrap(err)
}
fmt.Println("Deleted unnecessary Application Service record:", p.GetName())
// Don't check errors when removing the container, since it may already
// have been removed.
t.dockerClient.ContainerStop(ctx, host, container.StopOptions{})
t.dockerClient.ContainerRemove(ctx, host, dtypes.ContainerRemoveOptions{})
fmt.Println("Deleted unnecessary Application Service container:", host)
return nil
}
This function takes a
types.AppServer, deregisters it from Teleport, and
removes its associated Application Service container.
While Teleport deregisters stale Application Service records automatically, this can take some time after stopping an Application Service instance.
You can change the interval that Teleport will use to check the availability of
a resource before de-registering it from its backend. To do so, use the
SetExpiry method of the
types.Resource interface.
For example, the following
SetExpiry call configures a
WindowsDesktopV3
resource to expire in 10 minutes unless Teleport confirms its
availability:
desktop.SetExpiry(time.Now().Add(10 * time.Minute))
To deregister the Application Service instance manually, we call the
*Client.DeleteApplicationServer method, using the
p parameter of the
pruneAppServiceInstance function to get the namespace, host ID, and name of
the Application Service instance to delete.
While Teleport namespaces are deprecated, they still appear occasionally in the
Teleport API client library. The only namespace that Teleport supports is called
default.
Next, this function stops and removes the Application Service container
associated with the
types.AppServer we want to prune. The hostname of an
Application Service record is the same as the ID of the Application Service
container, so we can pass the hostname to
t.dockerClient.ContainerStop and
t.dockerClient.ContainerRemove.
Reconcile application containers with registered applications
We have declared a number of functions to list, add, and remove Application Service instances and application containers. Next, we will use these functions to implement our reconciliation logic:
func (t *tokenDemoApp) reconcileApps() error {
ctx := context.Background()
apps, err := t.listRegisteredAppURLs(ctx)
if err != nil {
return trace.Wrap(err)
}
urls, err := t.listAppContainerURLs(ctx, rabbitMQImage)
if err != nil {
return trace.Wrap(err)
}
for u, _ := range urls {
if _, ok := apps[u]; ok {
continue
}
tok, err := t.createAppToken(ctx)
if err != nil {
return trace.Wrap(err)
}
fmt.Println("Created a new application token for URL: " + u)
r, err := url.Parse(u)
if err != nil {
return trace.Wrap(err)
}
err = t.startApplicationServiceContainer(ctx, tok, *r)
if err != nil {
return trace.Wrap(err)
}
fmt.Println("Started an Application Service container to proxy URL: " + u)
}
for a, p := range apps {
_, ok := urls[a]
if ok {
continue
}
if err := t.pruneAppServiceInstance(ctx, p); err != nil {
return trace.Wrap(err)
}
}
return nil
}
*tokenDemoApp.reconcileApps works by calling
listAppContainerURLs and
listRegisteredAppURLs to generate maps of registered applications and running
application containers. It then iterates through the URLs within each map's
keys, checking for the presence of the URL in one map within the other map.
If a URL within the map of application containers is not present within the map of registered applications, it means that one application is not yet registered, so we generate a token and start a Teleport Application Service instance.
If a URL within the map of registered applications is not present within the map
of application containers, it means that there is an unnecessary Application
Service instance, and we call
pruneAppServiceInstance to remove it.
Initialize clients
The
*tokenDemoApp.reconcileApps method performs a single reconciliation. The
next step is to initialize our API clients so we can run the reconciliation in
a loop within the entrypoint of our program:
func newTokenDemoApp() *tokenDemoApp {
ctx := context.Background()
ctx, cancel := context.WithTimeout(ctx, initTimeout)
defer cancel()
creds := teleport.LoadIdentityFile("auth.pem")
t, err := teleport.New(ctx, teleport.Config{
Addrs: []string{proxyAddr},
Credentials: []teleport.Credentials{creds},
})
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
fmt.Println("Connected to Teleport")
d, err := docker.NewClientWithOpts(
docker.WithAPIVersionNegotiation(),
)
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
fmt.Println("Connected to the Docker daemon")
return &tokenDemoApp{
teleportClient: t,
dockerClient: d,
}
}
client, which we alias as
teleport here, is Teleport's library for setting
up an API client. Our plugin initializes a Teleport client by calling
client.LoadIdentityFile to obtain a
client.Credentials. It then uses the
client.Credentials to call
client.New, which connects to the Teleport Proxy
Service specified in the
Addrs field using the provided identity file.
This program does not validate your credentials or Teleport cluster address. Make sure that:
- The identity file you exported earlier does not have an expired TTL
- The value you supplied to the
Addrsfield in
teleport.Configincludes both the host and the web port of your Teleport Proxy Service, e.g.,
mytenant.teleport.sh:443
The
newTokenDemoApp function also initializes a Docker client. It uses version
negotiation (
docker.WithAPIVersionNegotiation) to avoid errors due to
mismatches between your client's API version and the Docker daemon's.
The entrypoint
We tie our application together with the entrypoint function,
main:
func main() {
fmt.Println("Starting the application")
app := newTokenDemoApp()
k := time.NewTicker(updateInterval)
defer k.Stop()
for {
<-k.C
if err := app.reconcileApps(); err != nil {
panic(err)
}
}
}
The
main function calls
newTokenDemoApp to initialize our API clients. It
then calls
time.NewTicker, which returns a Go channel that the entrypoint
will use to run the reconciliation routine. A channel is a Go primitive that
manages communication between concurrent routines.
After we create a ticker, the entrypoint receives from the ticker's channel
(
k.C) whenever the
updateInterval elapses. It blocks until it receives from
the channel, calling
app.reconcileApps every interval.
Step 5/5. Test your client application
Run the client application to see how Teleport can register and deregister resources in your infrastructure to synchronize with your service discovery solution.
Make sure you have pulled the Teleport container image so the application can create containers based on it:
docker image pull public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-distroless:17.7.1
In your project directory, run the following command:
go run main.goStarting the applicationConnected to TeleportConnected to the Docker daemon
In a new terminal, run three new RabbitMQ containers:
for i in {1..3}; do docker run -d rabbitmq:3-management; done;
The terminal where you ran the application should show output similar to the following:
Created a new application token for URL: http://172.17.0.4:15672
Started an Application Service container to proxy URL: http://172.17.0.4:15672
Created a new application token for URL: http://172.17.0.3:15672
Started an Application Service container to proxy URL: http://172.17.0.3:15672
Created a new application token for URL: http://172.17.0.2:15672
Started an Application Service container to proxy URL: http://172.17.0.2:15672
Verify that the RabbitMQ instances are registered with Teleport:
tsh apps lsApplication Description Type Public Address Labels------------------- ----------- ---- ------------------------ -------------------rabbitmq-172-17-0-2 HTTP rabbitmq-172-17-0-2.3... teleport.dev/originrabbitmq-172-17-0-3 HTTP rabbitmq-172-17-0-3.3... teleport.dev/originrabbitmq-172-17-0-4 HTTP rabbitmq-172-17-0-4.3... teleport.dev/origin
Next, stop one of your RabbitMQ containers:
docker stop $(docker ps --filter "ancestor=rabbitmq:3-management" -q --last 1)
The terminal where you ran the application should show output similar to the following:
Deleted unnecessary Application Service record: rabbitmq-172-17-0-4
Deleted unnecessary Application Service container: 63facaa3033a
You should now see two registered applications when you run
tsh apps ls.
Next steps
We have implemented a Teleport API client that keeps registered applications up to date with our running Docker containers. You can use Teleport's API to automatically sync your registered Teleport resources with your own service discovery solution.
Consult examples
Teleport includes its own automatic resource discovery solution, the Teleport Discovery Service, and you can consult its source to see how Teleport implements its discovery logic.
The Teleport code repository contains examples of production-ready Teleport API clients. While we currently do not maintain plugins that auto-discover resources, you can use these examples to see how to implement configuration parsing, retries, and other tasks.
Provision the client application with short-lived credentials
In this example, we used the
tctl auth sign command to fetch credentials for
the program you wrote. For production usage, we recommend provisioning
short-lived credentials via Machine ID, which reduces the risk of these
credentials becoming stolen. View our Machine ID
documentation to learn more.