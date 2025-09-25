4 docs tagged with "AWS"

These articles provide information on Teleport capabilities that integrate with AWS.

AWS IAM Identity Center Provides an overview of the Teleport AWS IAM Identity Center integration.

Getting Started with AWS IAM Identity Center integration Explains how to set up and use Teleport AWS IAM Identity Center integration.

Migrating AWS IAM Identity Center from Okta to Teleport Explains how to migrate an Identity Center instance from Okta control to Teleport control.