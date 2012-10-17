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Manual EKS Auto-Discovery Configuration Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

This guide shows you how to manually configure Teleport and AWS to automatically enroll EKS clusters in your Teleport cluster.

Teleport cluster auto-discovery involves two components:

The Teleport Discovery Service that watches for new clusters or changes to previously discovered clusters. It dynamically registers each discovered cluster as a kube_cluster resource in your Teleport cluster. It does not need connectivity to the clusters it discovers. The Teleport Kubernetes Service that monitors the dynamic kube_cluster resources registered by the Discovery Service. It proxies communications between users and the cluster.

tip This guide presents the Discovery Service and Kubernetes Service running in the same process, however both can run independently and on different machines. For example, you can run an instance of the Kubernetes Service in the same private network as the clusters you want to register with your Teleport cluster, and an instance of the Discovery Service in any network you wish.

The Teleport Discovery Service scans configured cloud providers, including AWS, for Kubernetes clusters that match specified filtering labels, creating dynamic resources within Teleport for any new clusters identified. The Teleport Kubernetes Service monitors these dynamic resources, forwarding requests to the corresponding Kubernetes clusters. Both services require access to the AWS API to perform their functions.

Additionally, the Kubernetes Service needs direct access to the target clusters and the necessary permissions to forward requests.

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: Mac/Linux Windows - Powershell TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" $TELEPORT_DOMAIN = " teleport.example.com:443 " $TELEPORT_VERSION = (Invoke-RestMethod -Uri "https://${TELEPORT_DOMAIN}/v1/webapi/find").server_version Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



An AWS account with permissions to create and attach IAM policies.

A host to run the Teleport Discovery and Kubernetes services.

One or more EKS clusters running.

note Starting with Teleport v15.3.8, the Discovery Service can self-bootstrap access to EKS clusters by automatically creating and managing Access Entries for each discovered cluster. This contrasts with earlier versions of EKS Auto-Discovery, where agents could not access a cluster without having pre-existing access configured.

Create and attach the following AWS IAM policy to the identity of the instance running the Teleport Discovery Service:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "EKSDiscovery" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "account:ListRegions" , "eks:DescribeCluster" , "eks:ListClusters" ] , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "EKSManageAccess" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "eks:AssociateAccessPolicy" , "eks:CreateAccessEntry" , "eks:DeleteAccessEntry" , "eks:DescribeAccessEntry" , "eks:TagResource" , "eks:UpdateAccessEntry" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

Statement Purpose EKSDiscovery Discover EKS clusters and fetch additional details about them. EKSManageAccess Automatically set up Teleport access for discovered EKS clusters.

You can use a list of ARNs and narrow the scope of the permissions to specific regions or EKS clusters instead of using a wildcard. The resource ARN has the following format:

arn:{Partition}:eks:{Region}:{Account}:cluster/{ClusterName}

The permissions in the EKSManageAccess statement are optional because the Discovery Service will discover EKS clusters even when it cannot ensure that the Teleport Kubernetes Service has access to the clusters it discovers. If you omit any of the EKSManageAccess permissions, then it is your responsibility to ensure that the Teleport Kubernetes Service can access each EKS cluster.

warning If you are running Teleport Discovery v15.3.8 or later and the IAM role used by the Discovery Service has the necessary permissions to create and update Access Entries, you can skip this section. The service can self-bootstrap the required permissions automatically.

When the Kubernetes Service uses an IAM role that is different from the one that creates the clusters, you need to configure the mapping between the Teleport IAM Role and the Kubernetes RBAC permissions by editing the aws-auth Configmap on each of the discovered clusters.

To forward requests to the Kubernetes cluster, the Teleport Kubernetes Service requires cluster-wide permissions to Impersonate RBAC users and groups, to create SelfSubjectAccessReviews and SelfSubjectRulesReviews , and, finally, read access to Pods .

If your Kubernetes cluster does not have an RBAC group with the required permissions, you can create the ClusterRole , ClusterRoleBinding , and the mapping by following the Creating RBAC group guide. If your cluster already has an RBAC group that satisfies the required permissions, you can reuse it and map it into the IAM Role used by the Teleport Kubernetes Service. For simplicity, it is also possible to map the Teleport IAM role onto a built-in Kubernetes RBAC group like system:masters , but not recommended in production.

Creating RBAC group

Reuse an existing RBAC Group

Use system:masters Connect to your target cluster with your credentials and create the following resources using kubectl . Create the ClusterRole RBAC definition with the required permissions for Teleport Kubernetes Service to forward requests to the cluster. apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1 kind: ClusterRole metadata: name: teleport rules: - apiGroups: - "" resources: - users - groups - serviceaccounts verbs: - impersonate - apiGroups: - "" resources: - pods verbs: - get - apiGroups: - "authorization.k8s.io" resources: - selfsubjectaccessreviews - selfsubjectrulesreviews verbs: - create Link the previously created ClusterRole into a teleport RBAC group. kind: ClusterRoleBinding apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1 metadata: name: teleport roleRef: apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io kind: ClusterRole name: teleport subjects: - kind: Group name: teleport apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io If your cluster includes the aws-auth config map, edit the configmap/aws-auth in the kube-system namespace and append the following to mapRoles . Replace {teleport_aws_iam_role} with the appropriate IAM role that Teleport Kubernetes Service will use. This step will link the Teleport IAM role into the Kubernetes RBAC group teleport , allowing Teleport Kubernetes Service to forward requests into the cluster: apiVersion: v1 data: mapRoles: | - groups: - teleport rolearn: {teleport_aws_iam_role} # e.g. arn:aws:iam::222222222222:role/teleport-role username: teleport Otherwise, create an EKS access entry to link the arn:aws:iam::222222222222:role/teleport-role to the Kubernetes Group teleport we created in the previous step: aws eks create-access-entry \ --cluster-name eks-cluster \ --region eu-west-1 \ --principal-arn arn:aws:iam::222222222222:role/teleport-role \ --kubernetes-groups teleport

{ ... } At this point, the Teleport IAM role already has the minimum permissions to forward requests to the cluster. To associate the Teleport IAM role with an existing Kubernetes RBAC group, edit the configmap/aws-auth in the kube-system namespace and append the following to mapRoles . apiVersion: v1 data: mapRoles: | ... - groups: - {rbac_group} rolearn: {teleport_aws_iam_role} # e.g. arn:aws:iam::222222222222:role/teleport-role username: teleport Please replace {teleport_aws_iam_role} with the appropriate IAM role that Teleport Kubernetes Service is using and {rbac_group} with the existing Kubernetes RBAC Group that satisfies the required permissions. At this point, the Teleport IAM role already has the minimum permissions to forward requests to the cluster. warning Granting the system:masters group to the IAM role associated with the Teleport service means granting administrator-level permissions on the Kubernetes cluster. To follow least privilege principle we do not recommend using this method in production. If your cluster contains an aws-auth config map, you can use this to associate the Teleport IAM role with the system:masters RBAC group. Edit the configmap/aws-auth in the kube-system namespace and append the following to mapRoles : apiVersion: v1 data: mapRoles: | ... - groups: - system:masters rolearn: {teleport_aws_iam_role} # e.g. arn:aws:iam::222222222222:role/teleport-role username: teleport Replace {teleport_aws_iam_role} with the appropriate IAM role that Teleport Kubernetes Service is using. Otherwise, create an EKS access entry and Access Policy to link the arn:aws:iam::222222222222:role/teleport-role to the cluster wide policy arn:aws:eks::aws:cluster-access-policy/AmazonEKSClusterAdminPolicy (equivalent of cluster-admin ClusterRole ): aws eks create-access-entry \ --cluster-name eks-cluster \ --region eu-west-1 \ --principal-arn arn:aws:iam::222222222222:role/teleport-role

{ ... }

aws eks associate-access-policy \ --cluster-name eks-cluster \ --region eu-west-1 \ --principal-arn arn:aws:iam::222222222222:role/teleport-role \ --policy-arn "arn:aws:eks::aws:cluster-access-policy/AmazonEKSClusterAdminPolicy" \ --access-scope type=cluster

{ ... }

At this point, the Teleport IAM role already has the minimum permissions to forward requests to the cluster.

tip If you provision your EKS clusters using tools such as terraform , eksctl or Cloudformation , you can use them to automatically configure the aws-auth Configmap or access entry and create the ClusterRole and ClusterRoleBinding resources during cluster provisioning.

Install Teleport on the host you are using to run the Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service:

To install Teleport binaries on your Linux server, the recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

Teleport EKS Auto-Discovery requires a valid Teleport auth token for the Discovery and Kubernetes services to join the cluster. Generate one by running the following command against your Teleport Auth Service and save it in /tmp/token on the machine that will run Kubernetes Discovery:

tctl tokens add --type=discovery,kube --format=text abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this

On the host running the Kubernetes Service and Discovery Service, create a Teleport configuration file with the following content at /etc/teleport.yaml :

warning Discovery Service exposes a configuration parameter - discovery_service.discovery_group - that allows you to group discovered resources into different sets. This parameter is used to prevent Discovery Agents watching different sets of cloud resources from colliding against each other and deleting resources created by another services. When running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each service is configured with the same discovery_group value if they are watching the same cloud resources or a different value if they are watching different cloud resources. It is possible to run a mix of configurations in the same Teleport cluster meaning that some Discovery Services can be configured to watch the same cloud resources while others watch different resources. As an example, a 4-agent high availability configuration analyzing data from two different cloud accounts would run with the following configuration. 2 Discovery Services configured with discovery_group: "prod" polling data from Production account.

polling data from Production account. 2 Discovery Services configured with discovery_group: "staging" polling data from Staging account.

Enabling EKS Auto-Discovery requires that the discovery_service.aws section include at least one entry and that discovery_service.aws.types include eks . It also requires configuring the kubernetes_service.resources.labels to use the same labels configured at discovery_service.aws.tags or a subset of them to make the Kubernetes Service listen to the dynamic resources created by the Discovery Service.

version: v3 teleport: join_params: token_name: "/tmp/token" method: token proxy_server: "teleport.example.com:443" auth_service: enabled: false proxy_service: enabled: false ssh_service: enabled: false discovery_service: enabled: true discovery_group: "aws-prod" aws: - types: [ "eks" ] regions: [ "*" ] tags: "env": "prod" kubernetes_service: enabled: true resources: - labels: "env": "prod"

Grant the Kubernetes and Discovery Services access to credentials that it can use to authenticate to AWS.

If you are running the Kubernetes and Discovery Services on an EC2 instance, you may use the EC2 Instance Metadata Service method

If you are running the Kubernetes and Discovery Services in Kubernetes, you can use IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA)

Otherwise, you must use environment variables

Instance Metadata Service

Kubernetes IRSA

Environment Variables Teleport will detect when it is running on an EC2 instance and use the Instance Metadata Service to fetch credentials. The EC2 instance should be configured to use an EC2 instance profile. For more information, see: Using Instance Profiles. Refer to IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA) to set up an OIDC provider in AWS and configure an AWS IAM role that allows the pod's service account to assume the role. Teleport's built-in AWS client reads credentials from the following environment variables: AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID

AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

AWS_DEFAULT_REGION When you start the Kubernetes and Discovery Services, the service reads environment variables from a file at the path /etc/default/teleport . Obtain these credentials from your organization. Ensure that /etc/default/teleport has the following content, replacing the values of each variable: AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=00000000000000000000 AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=0000000000000000000000000000000000000000 AWS_DEFAULT_REGION=<YOUR_REGION>

Have multiple sources of AWS credentials? Teleport's AWS client loads credentials from different sources in the following order: Environment Variables

Shared credentials file

Shared configuration file (Teleport always enables shared configuration)

EC2 Instance Metadata (credentials only) While you can provide AWS credentials via a shared credentials file or shared configuration file, you will need to run the Kubernetes and Discovery Services with the AWS_PROFILE environment variable assigned to the name of your profile of choice. If you have a specific use case that the instructions above do not account for, consult the documentation for the AWS SDK for Go for a detailed description of credential loading behavior.

Configure the Kubernetes and Discovery Services to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Kubernetes and Discovery Services.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run the Kubernetes and Discovery Services, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run the Kubernetes and Discovery Services, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of the Kubernetes and Discovery Services with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

Once the Kubernetes and Discovery Services start, EKS clusters matching the tags and regions specified in the AWS section will be added to the Teleport cluster automatically.

First, check if any Kubernetes clusters have been discovered. To do this, you can use the tctl get kube_cluster command and check if the expected Kubernetes clusters have already been registered with your Teleport cluster.

If some Kubernetes clusters do not appear in the list, check if the Discovery Service selector labels match the missing Kubernetes cluster tags or look into the Discovery Service logs for permission errors.

Check that the Discovery Service is running with credentials for the correct AWS account. It can discover resources in another AWS account, but it must be configured to assume a role in the other AWS account if that's the case.

Check if there is more than one Discovery Services running:

tctl inventory status --connected

If you are running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each service is configured with the same discovery_group value if they are watching the same cloud Kubernetes clusters or a different value if they are watching different cloud Kubernetes clusters. If this is not configured correctly, a typical symptom is kube_cluster resources being intermittently deleted from your Teleport cluster's registry.

If the tctl get kube_cluster command returns the discovered clusters, but the tctl kube ls command does not include them, check that you have set the kubernetes_service.resources section correctly.

kubernetes_service: enabled: true resources: - labels: "env": "prod"

If the section is correctly configured, but clusters still do not appear or return authentication errors, please check if permissions have been correctly configured in your target cluster or that you have the correct permissions to list Kubernetes clusters in Teleport.