Kubernetes Auto-Discovery for Amazon EKS
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This guide shows you how to configure Teleport to automatically enroll EKS clusters in your Teleport cluster.
How it works
The Teleport Discovery Service queries the AWS API for EKS clusters that match
configured regions and tags, and creates a
kube_cluster resource in Teleport
for each matching cluster. The Teleport Kubernetes Service watches those
resources and forwards user traffic to the underlying EKS clusters.
Choosing manual or Terraform EKS auto-discovery configuration
In the manual EKS auto-discovery configuration process, you create the required IAM policies, EKS cluster access, and Teleport configuration yourself.
In the Terraform process, the teleport-discovery-aws module creates the AWS and Teleport resources for you.
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