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Kubernetes Auto-Discovery for Amazon EKS Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

This guide shows you how to configure Teleport to automatically enroll EKS clusters in your Teleport cluster.

The Teleport Discovery Service queries the AWS API for EKS clusters that match configured regions and tags, and creates a kube_cluster resource in Teleport for each matching cluster. The Teleport Kubernetes Service watches those resources and forwards user traffic to the underlying EKS clusters.

In the manual EKS auto-discovery configuration process, you create the required IAM policies, EKS cluster access, and Teleport configuration yourself.

In the Terraform process, the teleport-discovery-aws module creates the AWS and Teleport resources for you.