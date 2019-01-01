Reference for the teleport-discovery-aws Terraform module

Version: 18.x

Source Code: github.com/gravitational/teleport/tree/master/integrations/terraform-modules/teleport/discovery/aws

This Terraform module creates the AWS and Teleport cluster resources necessary for a Teleport cluster to discover resources in AWS.

AWS IAM role for Teleport Discovery Service to assume.

AWS IAM policy attached to the IAM role that grants the AWS permissions necessary for Teleport to discover resources in AWS.

AWS OIDC Provider for Teleport Discovery Service to assume an IAM role using OIDC. This resource is optional - creation can be disabled using create_aws_iam_openid_connect_provider = false . This resource is optional to support two scenarios: When there is already an AWS IAM OIDC provider in the AWS account configured to use your Teleport cluster's proxy URL. AWS restricts AWS IAM OIDC providers to one per unique URL, so if you are managing that provider already then this module cannot create another one for the same Teleport cluster. When AWS IAM OIDC federation is not possible because your Teleport cluster's proxy URL is not reachable. In this case you should configure AWS IAM role credentials for your Teleport Discovery Service instances and set discovery_service_iam_credential_source to trust that role.

Teleport discovery_config cluster resource that configures Teleport for AWS resource discovery.

cluster resource that configures Teleport for AWS resource discovery. Teleport integration cluster resource for AWS OIDC.

cluster resource for AWS OIDC. Teleport token cluster resource that allows Teleport nodes to use AWS IAM credentials to join the cluster.

module "aws_discovery" { source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/teleport/discovery/aws" teleport_proxy_public_addr = "example.teleport.sh:443" teleport_discovery_group_name = "cloud-discovery-group" apply_aws_tags = { Terraform = "true" Env = "dev" } match_aws_resource_types = [ "ec2" ] match_aws_tags = { origin = [ "example" ] } }

If you're having trouble, check out our GitHub Discussions.

For bugs related to this code, please open an issue.

Name Version terraform >= 1.5.7 aws >= 5.0 http >= 3.0 teleport >= 18.5.1 tls >= 4.0

Name Version aws >= 5.0 http >= 3.0 teleport >= 18.5.1 tls >= 4.0

No modules.

Name Type aws_iam_openid_connect_provider.teleport resource aws_iam_policy.teleport_discovery_service resource aws_iam_role.teleport_discovery_service resource aws_iam_role_policy_attachment.teleport_discovery_service resource teleport_discovery_config.aws resource teleport_integration.aws_oidc resource teleport_provision_token.aws_iam resource aws_caller_identity.this data source aws_iam_policy_document.teleport_discovery_service_iam_role_trust data source aws_iam_policy_document.teleport_discovery_service_single_account data source aws_partition.this data source http_http.teleport_ping data source tls_certificate.teleport_proxy data source

Name Description Type Default Required apply_aws_tags Additional AWS tags to apply to all created AWS resources. map(string) {} no apply_teleport_resource_labels Additional Teleport resource labels to apply to all created Teleport resources. map(string) {} no aws_iam_policy_document Override the AWS IAM policy document attached to the AWS IAM role for resource discovery. string "" no aws_iam_policy_name Name for the AWS IAM policy for discovery. string "teleport-discovery" no aws_iam_policy_use_name_prefix Determines whether the name of the AWS IAM policy ( aws_iam_policy_name ) is used as a prefix. bool true no aws_iam_role_name Name for the AWS IAM role for discovery. string "teleport-discovery" no aws_iam_role_use_name_prefix Determines whether the name of the AWS IAM role ( aws_iam_role_name ) is used as a prefix. bool true no create Toggle creation of all resources. bool true no create_aws_iam_openid_connect_provider Toggle AWS IAM OIDC provider creation. If false and using OIDC, then the AWS IAM OIDC provider must already exist. bool true no discovery_service_iam_credential_source Configure the AWS credential source for Teleport Discovery Service instances. The default uses AWS OIDC integration. object({ use_oidc_integration = optional(bool) trust_role = optional(object({ role_arn = string external_id = optional(string, "") })) }) { "trust_role": null, "use_oidc_integration": true } no match_aws_regions AWS regions to discover. The default matches all AWS regions. list(string) [ "*" ] no match_aws_resource_types AWS resource types to match when discovering resources with Teleport. Valid values are: ec2 . list(string) n/a yes match_aws_tags AWS resource tags to match when discovering resources with Teleport. The default matches all discovered AWS resources. map(list(string)) { "*": [ "*" ] } no teleport_discovery_config_name Name for the teleport_discovery_config resource. string "discovery" no teleport_discovery_config_use_name_prefix Determines whether the name of the Teleport discovery config ( teleport_discovery_config_name ) is used as a prefix. bool true no teleport_discovery_group_name Teleport discovery group to use. For discovery configuration to apply, this name must match at least one Teleport Discovery Service instance's configured discovery_group . For Teleport Cloud clusters, use "cloud-discovery-group". string n/a yes teleport_integration_name Name for the teleport_integration resource. string "discovery" no teleport_integration_use_name_prefix Determines whether the name of the Teleport integration ( teleport_integration_name ) is used as a prefix. bool true no teleport_provision_token_name Name for the teleport_provision_token resource. string "discovery" no teleport_provision_token_use_name_prefix Determines whether the name of the Teleport provision token ( teleport_provision_token_name ) is used as a prefix. bool true no teleport_proxy_public_addr Teleport cluster proxy public address host:port . string n/a yes

Name Description aws_oidc_provider_arn AWS resource name (ARN) of the AWS OpenID Connect (OIDC) provider that allows Teleport Discovery Service to assume an AWS IAM role using OIDC. teleport_discovery_config_name Name of the Teleport dynamic discovery_config . Configuration details can be viewed with tctl get discovery_config/<name> . Teleport Discovery Service instances will use this discovery_config if they are in the same discovery group as the discovery_config . teleport_discovery_service_iam_policy_arn AWS resource name (ARN) of the AWS IAM policy that grants the permissions needed for Teleport to discover resources in AWS. teleport_discovery_service_iam_role_arn AWS resource name (ARN) of the AWS IAM role that Teleport Discovery Service will assume. teleport_integration_name Name of the Teleport integration resource. The integration resource configures Teleport Discovery Service instances to assume an AWS IAM role for discovery using AWS OIDC federation. Integration details can be viewed with tctl get integrations/<name> or by visiting the Teleport web UI under 'Zero Trust Access' > 'Integrations'. teleport_provision_token_name Name of the Teleport provision token that allows Teleport nodes to join the Teleport cluster using AWS IAM credentials. Token details can be viewed with tctl get token/<name> .