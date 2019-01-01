Reference for the teleport-discovery-aws Terraform module
Source Code: github.com/gravitational/teleport/tree/master/integrations/terraform-modules/teleport/discovery/aws
AWS Discovery Terraform module
This Terraform module creates the AWS and Teleport cluster resources necessary for a Teleport cluster to discover resources in AWS.
- AWS IAM role for Teleport Discovery Service to assume.
- AWS IAM policy attached to the IAM role that grants the AWS permissions necessary for Teleport to discover resources in AWS.
- AWS OIDC Provider for Teleport Discovery Service to assume an IAM role using OIDC. This resource is optional - creation can be disabled using
create_aws_iam_openid_connect_provider = false. This resource is optional to support two scenarios:
- When there is already an AWS IAM OIDC provider in the AWS account configured to use your Teleport cluster's proxy URL. AWS restricts AWS IAM OIDC providers to one per unique URL, so if you are managing that provider already then this module cannot create another one for the same Teleport cluster.
- When AWS IAM OIDC federation is not possible because your Teleport cluster's proxy URL is not reachable. In this case you should configure AWS IAM role credentials for your Teleport Discovery Service instances and set
discovery_service_iam_credential_sourceto trust that role.
- Teleport
discovery_configcluster resource that configures Teleport for AWS resource discovery.
- Teleport
integrationcluster resource for AWS OIDC.
- Teleport
tokencluster resource that allows Teleport nodes to use AWS IAM credentials to join the cluster.
Prerequisites
Usage
module "aws_discovery" {
source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/teleport/discovery/aws"
# Your Teleport cluster public proxy address - host:port format is required.
teleport_proxy_public_addr = "example.teleport.sh:443"
# Teleport Discovery Service instances in this discovery group will be configured to discover AWS resources.
# "cloud-discovery-group" is the group name of the discovery service instances running in Teleport Cloud clusters.
teleport_discovery_group_name = "cloud-discovery-group"
# apply additional tags to the AWS resources created by the module
apply_aws_tags = {
Terraform = "true"
Env = "dev"
}
# Match EC2 instances that have the AWS tag "origin=example"
match_aws_resource_types = ["ec2"]
match_aws_tags = {
origin = ["example"]
}
}
Requirements
|Name
|Version
|terraform
|>= 1.5.7
|aws
|>= 5.0
|http
|>= 3.0
|teleport
|>= 18.5.1
|tls
|>= 4.0
Providers
|Name
|Version
|aws
|>= 5.0
|http
|>= 3.0
|teleport
|>= 18.5.1
|tls
|>= 4.0
Modules
No modules.
Resources
|Name
|Type
|aws_iam_openid_connect_provider.teleport
|resource
|aws_iam_policy.teleport_discovery_service
|resource
|aws_iam_role.teleport_discovery_service
|resource
|aws_iam_role_policy_attachment.teleport_discovery_service
|resource
|teleport_discovery_config.aws
|resource
|teleport_integration.aws_oidc
|resource
|teleport_provision_token.aws_iam
|resource
|aws_caller_identity.this
|data source
|aws_iam_policy_document.teleport_discovery_service_iam_role_trust
|data source
|aws_iam_policy_document.teleport_discovery_service_single_account
|data source
|aws_partition.this
|data source
|http_http.teleport_ping
|data source
|tls_certificate.teleport_proxy
|data source
Inputs
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Required
|apply_aws_tags
|Additional AWS tags to apply to all created AWS resources.
map(string)
{}
|no
|apply_teleport_resource_labels
|Additional Teleport resource labels to apply to all created Teleport resources.
map(string)
{}
|no
|aws_iam_policy_document
|Override the AWS IAM policy document attached to the AWS IAM role for resource discovery.
string
""
|no
|aws_iam_policy_name
|Name for the AWS IAM policy for discovery.
string
"teleport-discovery"
|no
|aws_iam_policy_use_name_prefix
|Determines whether the name of the AWS IAM policy (
aws_iam_policy_name) is used as a prefix.
bool
true
|no
|aws_iam_role_name
|Name for the AWS IAM role for discovery.
string
"teleport-discovery"
|no
|aws_iam_role_use_name_prefix
|Determines whether the name of the AWS IAM role (
aws_iam_role_name) is used as a prefix.
bool
true
|no
|create
|Toggle creation of all resources.
bool
true
|no
|create_aws_iam_openid_connect_provider
|Toggle AWS IAM OIDC provider creation. If false and using OIDC, then the AWS IAM OIDC provider must already exist.
bool
true
|no
|discovery_service_iam_credential_source
|Configure the AWS credential source for Teleport Discovery Service instances. The default uses AWS OIDC integration.
object({ use_oidc_integration = optional(bool) trust_role = optional(object({ role_arn = string external_id = optional(string, "") })) })
{ "trust_role": null, "use_oidc_integration": true }
|no
|match_aws_regions
|AWS regions to discover. The default matches all AWS regions.
list(string)
[ "*" ]
|no
|match_aws_resource_types
|AWS resource types to match when discovering resources with Teleport. Valid values are:
ec2.
list(string)
|n/a
|yes
|match_aws_tags
|AWS resource tags to match when discovering resources with Teleport. The default matches all discovered AWS resources.
map(list(string))
{ "*": [ "*" ] }
|no
|teleport_discovery_config_name
|Name for the
teleport_discovery_config resource.
string
"discovery"
|no
|teleport_discovery_config_use_name_prefix
|Determines whether the name of the Teleport discovery config (
teleport_discovery_config_name) is used as a prefix.
bool
true
|no
|teleport_discovery_group_name
|Teleport discovery group to use. For discovery configuration to apply, this name must match at least one Teleport Discovery Service instance's configured
discovery_group. For Teleport Cloud clusters, use "cloud-discovery-group".
string
|n/a
|yes
|teleport_integration_name
|Name for the
teleport_integration resource.
string
"discovery"
|no
|teleport_integration_use_name_prefix
|Determines whether the name of the Teleport integration (
teleport_integration_name) is used as a prefix.
bool
true
|no
|teleport_provision_token_name
|Name for the
teleport_provision_token resource.
string
"discovery"
|no
|teleport_provision_token_use_name_prefix
|Determines whether the name of the Teleport provision token (
teleport_provision_token_name) is used as a prefix.
bool
true
|no
|teleport_proxy_public_addr
|Teleport cluster proxy public address
host:port.
string
|n/a
|yes
Outputs
|Name
|Description
|aws_oidc_provider_arn
|AWS resource name (ARN) of the AWS OpenID Connect (OIDC) provider that allows Teleport Discovery Service to assume an AWS IAM role using OIDC.
|teleport_discovery_config_name
|Name of the Teleport dynamic
discovery_config. Configuration details can be viewed with
tctl get discovery_config/<name>. Teleport Discovery Service instances will use this
discovery_config if they are in the same discovery group as the
discovery_config.
|teleport_discovery_service_iam_policy_arn
|AWS resource name (ARN) of the AWS IAM policy that grants the permissions needed for Teleport to discover resources in AWS.
|teleport_discovery_service_iam_role_arn
|AWS resource name (ARN) of the AWS IAM role that Teleport Discovery Service will assume.
|teleport_integration_name
|Name of the Teleport
integration resource. The integration resource configures Teleport Discovery Service instances to assume an AWS IAM role for discovery using AWS OIDC federation. Integration details can be viewed with
tctl get integrations/<name> or by visiting the Teleport web UI under 'Zero Trust Access' > 'Integrations'.
|teleport_provision_token_name
|Name of the Teleport provision
token that allows Teleport nodes to join the Teleport cluster using AWS IAM credentials. Token details can be viewed with
tctl get token/<name>.
