Version: 18.x

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Reference for the teleport-discovery-azure Terraform module Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

Source Code: github.com/gravitational/teleport/tree/master/integrations/terraform-modules/teleport/discovery/azure

This Terraform module creates the Azure and Teleport cluster resources necessary for a Teleport cluster to discover Azure virtual machines:

Azure user-assigned managed identity : Used by the Teleport Discovery Service to authenticate to Azure APIs for scanning and managing VMs in matching Azure resource groups.

: Used by the Teleport Discovery Service to authenticate to Azure APIs for scanning and managing VMs in matching Azure resource groups. Azure federated identity credential : Establishes trust between Azure and your Teleport cluster by allowing the managed identity to authenticate using OIDC tokens issued by your Teleport proxy.

: Establishes trust between Azure and your Teleport cluster by allowing the managed identity to authenticate using OIDC tokens issued by your Teleport proxy. Azure custom role definition and assignment : Grants the managed identity the minimum required permissions to discover VMs and run installation commands on them.

: Grants the managed identity the minimum required permissions to discover VMs and run installation commands on them. Teleport discovery_config cluster resource : Configures the discovery parameters (subscriptions, resource groups, tags) that determine which Azure VMs will be discovered and enrolled.

: Configures the discovery parameters (subscriptions, resource groups, tags) that determine which Azure VMs will be discovered and enrolled. Teleport integration cluster resource : Stores the Azure OIDC integration configuration in your Teleport cluster, linking the Azure tenant and client ID to enable authentication.

: Stores the Azure OIDC integration configuration in your Teleport cluster, linking the Azure tenant and client ID to enable authentication. Teleport token cluster resource: Provides the join token that discovered Azure VMs will use to authenticate and join your Teleport cluster.

Every Azure VM to be discovered must have a managed identity assigned to it with at least the Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/read permission. Read more

If you're having trouble, check out our GitHub Discussions.

For bugs related to this code, please open an issue.

Name Version terraform >= 1.5.7 azurerm >= 4.0 http >= 3.0 random >= 3.0 teleport >= 18.7.6

Name Version azurerm >= 4.0 http >= 3.0 random >= 3.0 teleport >= 18.7.6

No modules.

Name Type azurerm_federated_identity_credential.teleport_discovery_service resource azurerm_role_assignment.teleport_discovery resource azurerm_role_definition.teleport_discovery resource azurerm_user_assigned_identity.teleport_discovery_service resource random_id.suffix resource teleport_discovery_config.azure resource teleport_integration.azure_oidc resource teleport_provision_token.azure resource azurerm_client_config.this data source http_http.teleport_ping data source

Name Description Type Default Required apply_azure_tags Additional Azure tags to apply to all created Azure resources. map(string) {} no apply_teleport_resource_labels Additional Teleport resource labels to apply to all created Teleport resources. map(string) {} no azure_federated_identity_credential_name Name of the Azure federated identity credential created for workload identity federation. string "teleport-federation" no azure_managed_identity_location Azure region (location) where the managed identity will be created (e.g., "eastus"). Required when create_azure_managed_identity is true . string null no azure_managed_identity_name Name of the Azure user-assigned managed identity created for Teleport Discovery. string "discovery-identity" no azure_managed_identity_use_name_prefix Whether azure_managed_identity_name is used as a name prefix (true) or as the exact name (false). bool true no azure_matchers Azure resource discovery matchers. Valid values for azure_matchers.types are: vm. list(object({ types = list(string) subscriptions = list(string) resource_groups = optional(list(string), ["*"]) regions = optional(list(string), ["*"]) tags = optional(map(list(string)), { "*" : ["*"] }) })) n/a yes azure_resource_group_name Name of an existing Azure Resource Group where Azure resources will be created. Required when create_azure_managed_identity is true . string null no azure_role_assignment_scopes The scopes at which the Azure discovery role will be assigned. For wildcard ('*') Azure subscription discovery, a management group scope can be used (e.g. /providers/Microsoft.Management/managementGroups/<name> ). By default, scopes are derived from the subscriptions configured in azure_matchers . list(string) [] no azure_role_definition_name Name for the Azure custom role definition created for Teleport Discovery. string "teleport-discovery" no azure_role_definition_use_name_prefix Whether azure_role_definition_name is used as a name prefix (true) or as the exact name (false). bool true no create Toggle creation of all resources. bool true no create_azure_managed_identity Whether Azure managed identity and role resources are created (true) or not (false). When false, no Azure resources are created. Must be set to true when use_oidc_integration is true . bool true no teleport_discovery_config_name Name for the teleport_discovery_config resource. string "discovery" no teleport_discovery_config_use_name_prefix Whether teleport_discovery_config_name is used as a name prefix (true) or as the exact name (false). bool true no teleport_discovery_group_name Teleport discovery group to use. For discovery configuration to apply, this name must match at least one Teleport Discovery Service instance's configured discovery_group . For Teleport Cloud clusters, use "cloud-discovery-group". string n/a yes teleport_installer_script_name Name of an existing Teleport installer script to use. string "default-installer" no teleport_integration_name Name for the teleport_integration resource. string "discovery" no teleport_integration_use_name_prefix Whether teleport_integration_name is used as a name prefix (true) or as the exact name (false). bool true no teleport_provision_token_allow_rules Custom allow rules for the Teleport provision token. Required when using a wildcard ( * ) subscription matcher. list(object({ subscription = optional(string) resource_groups = optional(list(string)) tenant = optional(string) })) null no teleport_provision_token_name Name for the teleport_provision_token resource. string "discovery" no teleport_provision_token_use_name_prefix Whether teleport_provision_token_name is used as a name prefix (true) or as the exact name (false). bool true no teleport_proxy_public_addr Teleport cluster proxy public address in the form host:port (no URL scheme). string n/a yes use_oidc_integration Whether an Azure OIDC integration and federated identity credential are created and referenced by the Teleport discovery config (true) or not (false). bool true no

Name Description azure_discovery_role_definition The Azure role definition for the Teleport Discovery Service. azure_teleport_discovery_managed_identity Managed identity created for the Teleport Discovery Service. teleport_discovery_config_name Name of the Teleport dynamic discovery_config . Configuration details can be viewed with tctl get discovery_config/<name> . Teleport Discovery Service instances will use this discovery_config if they are in the same discovery group as the discovery_config . teleport_integration_name Name of the Teleport integration resource. The integration resource configures Teleport Discovery Service instances to assume an Azure managed identity for discovery using Azure OIDC federation. Integration details can be viewed with tctl get integrations/<name> or by visiting the Teleport web UI under 'Zero Trust Access' > 'Integrations'. teleport_provision_token_name Name of the Teleport provision token that allows Teleport nodes to join the Teleport cluster using Azure credentials. Token details can be viewed with tctl get token/<name> .