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Version: 18.x

Reference for the teleport-discovery-azure Terraform module

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Source Code: github.com/gravitational/teleport/tree/master/integrations/terraform-modules/teleport/discovery/azure

This Terraform module creates the Azure and Teleport cluster resources necessary for a Teleport cluster to discover Azure virtual machines:

  • Azure user-assigned managed identity: Used by the Teleport Discovery Service to authenticate to Azure APIs for scanning and managing VMs in matching Azure resource groups.
  • Azure federated identity credential: Establishes trust between Azure and your Teleport cluster by allowing the managed identity to authenticate using OIDC tokens issued by your Teleport proxy.
  • Azure custom role definition and assignment: Grants the managed identity the minimum required permissions to discover VMs and run installation commands on them.
  • Teleport discovery_config cluster resource: Configures the discovery parameters (subscriptions, resource groups, tags) that determine which Azure VMs will be discovered and enrolled.
  • Teleport integration cluster resource: Stores the Azure OIDC integration configuration in your Teleport cluster, linking the Azure tenant and client ID to enable authentication.
  • Teleport token cluster resource: Provides the join token that discovered Azure VMs will use to authenticate and join your Teleport cluster.

Prerequisites

  • Every Azure VM to be discovered must have a managed identity assigned to it with at least the Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/read permission. Read more

Examples

How to get help

If you're having trouble, check out our GitHub Discussions.

For bugs related to this code, please open an issue.

Requirements

NameVersion
terraform>= 1.5.7
azurerm>= 4.0
http>= 3.0
random>= 3.0
teleport>= 18.7.6

Providers

NameVersion
azurerm>= 4.0
http>= 3.0
random>= 3.0
teleport>= 18.7.6

Modules

No modules.

Resources

NameType
azurerm_federated_identity_credential.teleport_discovery_serviceresource
azurerm_role_assignment.teleport_discoveryresource
azurerm_role_definition.teleport_discoveryresource
azurerm_user_assigned_identity.teleport_discovery_serviceresource
random_id.suffixresource
teleport_discovery_config.azureresource
teleport_integration.azure_oidcresource
teleport_provision_token.azureresource
azurerm_client_config.thisdata source
http_http.teleport_pingdata source

Inputs

NameDescriptionTypeDefaultRequired
apply_azure_tagsAdditional Azure tags to apply to all created Azure resources.map(string){}no
apply_teleport_resource_labelsAdditional Teleport resource labels to apply to all created Teleport resources.map(string){}no
azure_federated_identity_credential_nameName of the Azure federated identity credential created for workload identity federation.string"teleport-federation"no
azure_managed_identity_locationAzure region (location) where the managed identity will be created (e.g., "eastus"). Required when create_azure_managed_identity is true.stringnullno
azure_managed_identity_nameName of the Azure user-assigned managed identity created for Teleport Discovery.string"discovery-identity"no
azure_managed_identity_use_name_prefixWhether azure_managed_identity_name is used as a name prefix (true) or as the exact name (false).booltrueno
azure_matchersAzure resource discovery matchers. Valid values for azure_matchers.types are: vm.list(object({ types = list(string) subscriptions = list(string) resource_groups = optional(list(string), ["*"]) regions = optional(list(string), ["*"]) tags = optional(map(list(string)), { "*" : ["*"] }) }))n/ayes
azure_resource_group_nameName of an existing Azure Resource Group where Azure resources will be created. Required when create_azure_managed_identity is true.stringnullno
azure_role_assignment_scopesThe scopes at which the Azure discovery role will be assigned. For wildcard ('*') Azure subscription discovery, a management group scope can be used (e.g. /providers/Microsoft.Management/managementGroups/<name>). By default, scopes are derived from the subscriptions configured in azure_matchers.list(string)[]no
azure_role_definition_nameName for the Azure custom role definition created for Teleport Discovery.string"teleport-discovery"no
azure_role_definition_use_name_prefixWhether azure_role_definition_name is used as a name prefix (true) or as the exact name (false).booltrueno
createToggle creation of all resources.booltrueno
create_azure_managed_identityWhether Azure managed identity and role resources are created (true) or not (false). When false, no Azure resources are created. Must be set to true when use_oidc_integration is true.booltrueno
teleport_discovery_config_nameName for the teleport_discovery_config resource.string"discovery"no
teleport_discovery_config_use_name_prefixWhether teleport_discovery_config_name is used as a name prefix (true) or as the exact name (false).booltrueno
teleport_discovery_group_nameTeleport discovery group to use. For discovery configuration to apply, this name must match at least one Teleport Discovery Service instance's configured discovery_group. For Teleport Cloud clusters, use "cloud-discovery-group".stringn/ayes
teleport_installer_script_nameName of an existing Teleport installer script to use.string"default-installer"no
teleport_integration_nameName for the teleport_integration resource.string"discovery"no
teleport_integration_use_name_prefixWhether teleport_integration_name is used as a name prefix (true) or as the exact name (false).booltrueno
teleport_provision_token_allow_rulesCustom allow rules for the Teleport provision token. Required when using a wildcard (*) subscription matcher.list(object({ subscription = optional(string) resource_groups = optional(list(string)) tenant = optional(string) }))nullno
teleport_provision_token_nameName for the teleport_provision_token resource.string"discovery"no
teleport_provision_token_use_name_prefixWhether teleport_provision_token_name is used as a name prefix (true) or as the exact name (false).booltrueno
teleport_proxy_public_addrTeleport cluster proxy public address in the form host:port (no URL scheme).stringn/ayes
use_oidc_integrationWhether an Azure OIDC integration and federated identity credential are created and referenced by the Teleport discovery config (true) or not (false).booltrueno

Outputs

NameDescription
azure_discovery_role_definitionThe Azure role definition for the Teleport Discovery Service.
azure_teleport_discovery_managed_identityManaged identity created for the Teleport Discovery Service.
teleport_discovery_config_nameName of the Teleport dynamic discovery_config. Configuration details can be viewed with tctl get discovery_config/<name>. Teleport Discovery Service instances will use this discovery_config if they are in the same discovery group as the discovery_config.
teleport_integration_nameName of the Teleport integration resource. The integration resource configures Teleport Discovery Service instances to assume an Azure managed identity for discovery using Azure OIDC federation. Integration details can be viewed with tctl get integrations/<name> or by visiting the Teleport web UI under 'Zero Trust Access' > 'Integrations'.
teleport_provision_token_nameName of the Teleport provision token that allows Teleport nodes to join the Teleport cluster using Azure credentials. Token details can be viewed with tctl get token/<name>.