Reference for the teleport-discovery-azure Terraform module
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Source Code: github.com/gravitational/teleport/tree/master/integrations/terraform-modules/teleport/discovery/azure
This Terraform module creates the Azure and Teleport cluster resources necessary for a Teleport cluster to discover Azure virtual machines:
- Azure user-assigned managed identity: Used by the Teleport Discovery Service to authenticate to Azure APIs for scanning and managing VMs in matching Azure resource groups.
- Azure federated identity credential: Establishes trust between Azure and your Teleport cluster by allowing the managed identity to authenticate using OIDC tokens issued by your Teleport proxy.
- Azure custom role definition and assignment: Grants the managed identity the minimum required permissions to discover VMs and run installation commands on them.
- Teleport
discovery_configcluster resource: Configures the discovery parameters (subscriptions, resource groups, tags) that determine which Azure VMs will be discovered and enrolled.
- Teleport
integrationcluster resource: Stores the Azure OIDC integration configuration in your Teleport cluster, linking the Azure tenant and client ID to enable authentication.
- Teleport
tokencluster resource: Provides the join token that discovered Azure VMs will use to authenticate and join your Teleport cluster.
Prerequisites
- Every Azure VM to be discovered must have a managed identity assigned to it with at least the Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/read permission. Read more
Examples
How to get help
If you're having trouble, check out our GitHub Discussions.
For bugs related to this code, please open an issue.
Requirements
|Name
|Version
|terraform
|>= 1.5.7
|azurerm
|>= 4.0
|http
|>= 3.0
|random
|>= 3.0
|teleport
|>= 18.7.6
Providers
|Name
|Version
|azurerm
|>= 4.0
|http
|>= 3.0
|random
|>= 3.0
|teleport
|>= 18.7.6
Modules
No modules.
Resources
|Name
|Type
|azurerm_federated_identity_credential.teleport_discovery_service
|resource
|azurerm_role_assignment.teleport_discovery
|resource
|azurerm_role_definition.teleport_discovery
|resource
|azurerm_user_assigned_identity.teleport_discovery_service
|resource
|random_id.suffix
|resource
|teleport_discovery_config.azure
|resource
|teleport_integration.azure_oidc
|resource
|teleport_provision_token.azure
|resource
|azurerm_client_config.this
|data source
|http_http.teleport_ping
|data source
Inputs
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Required
|apply_azure_tags
|Additional Azure tags to apply to all created Azure resources.
map(string)
{}
|no
|apply_teleport_resource_labels
|Additional Teleport resource labels to apply to all created Teleport resources.
map(string)
{}
|no
|azure_federated_identity_credential_name
|Name of the Azure federated identity credential created for workload identity federation.
string
"teleport-federation"
|no
|azure_managed_identity_location
|Azure region (location) where the managed identity will be created (e.g., "eastus"). Required when
create_azure_managed_identity is
true.
string
null
|no
|azure_managed_identity_name
|Name of the Azure user-assigned managed identity created for Teleport Discovery.
string
"discovery-identity"
|no
|azure_managed_identity_use_name_prefix
|Whether
azure_managed_identity_name is used as a name prefix (true) or as the exact name (false).
bool
true
|no
|azure_matchers
|Azure resource discovery matchers. Valid values for azure_matchers.types are: vm.
list(object({ types = list(string) subscriptions = list(string) resource_groups = optional(list(string), ["*"]) regions = optional(list(string), ["*"]) tags = optional(map(list(string)), { "*" : ["*"] }) }))
|n/a
|yes
|azure_resource_group_name
|Name of an existing Azure Resource Group where Azure resources will be created. Required when
create_azure_managed_identity is
true.
string
null
|no
|azure_role_assignment_scopes
|The scopes at which the Azure discovery role will be assigned. For wildcard ('*') Azure subscription discovery, a management group scope can be used (e.g.
/providers/Microsoft.Management/managementGroups/<name>). By default, scopes are derived from the subscriptions configured in
azure_matchers.
list(string)
[]
|no
|azure_role_definition_name
|Name for the Azure custom role definition created for Teleport Discovery.
string
"teleport-discovery"
|no
|azure_role_definition_use_name_prefix
|Whether
azure_role_definition_name is used as a name prefix (true) or as the exact name (false).
bool
true
|no
|create
|Toggle creation of all resources.
bool
true
|no
|create_azure_managed_identity
|Whether Azure managed identity and role resources are created (true) or not (false). When false, no Azure resources are created. Must be set to
true when
use_oidc_integration is
true.
bool
true
|no
|teleport_discovery_config_name
|Name for the
teleport_discovery_config resource.
string
"discovery"
|no
|teleport_discovery_config_use_name_prefix
|Whether
teleport_discovery_config_name is used as a name prefix (true) or as the exact name (false).
bool
true
|no
|teleport_discovery_group_name
|Teleport discovery group to use. For discovery configuration to apply, this name must match at least one Teleport Discovery Service instance's configured
discovery_group. For Teleport Cloud clusters, use "cloud-discovery-group".
string
|n/a
|yes
|teleport_installer_script_name
|Name of an existing Teleport installer script to use.
string
"default-installer"
|no
|teleport_integration_name
|Name for the
teleport_integration resource.
string
"discovery"
|no
|teleport_integration_use_name_prefix
|Whether
teleport_integration_name is used as a name prefix (true) or as the exact name (false).
bool
true
|no
|teleport_provision_token_allow_rules
|Custom allow rules for the Teleport provision token. Required when using a wildcard (
*) subscription matcher.
list(object({ subscription = optional(string) resource_groups = optional(list(string)) tenant = optional(string) }))
null
|no
|teleport_provision_token_name
|Name for the
teleport_provision_token resource.
string
"discovery"
|no
|teleport_provision_token_use_name_prefix
|Whether
teleport_provision_token_name is used as a name prefix (true) or as the exact name (false).
bool
true
|no
|teleport_proxy_public_addr
|Teleport cluster proxy public address in the form
host:port (no URL scheme).
string
|n/a
|yes
|use_oidc_integration
|Whether an Azure OIDC integration and federated identity credential are created and referenced by the Teleport discovery config (true) or not (false).
bool
true
|no
Outputs
|Name
|Description
|azure_discovery_role_definition
|The Azure role definition for the Teleport Discovery Service.
|azure_teleport_discovery_managed_identity
|Managed identity created for the Teleport Discovery Service.
|teleport_discovery_config_name
|Name of the Teleport dynamic
discovery_config. Configuration details can be viewed with
tctl get discovery_config/<name>. Teleport Discovery Service instances will use this
discovery_config if they are in the same discovery group as the
discovery_config.
|teleport_integration_name
|Name of the Teleport
integration resource. The integration resource configures Teleport Discovery Service instances to assume an Azure managed identity for discovery using Azure OIDC federation. Integration details can be viewed with
tctl get integrations/<name> or by visiting the Teleport web UI under 'Zero Trust Access' > 'Integrations'.
|teleport_provision_token_name
|Name of the Teleport provision
token that allows Teleport nodes to join the Teleport cluster using Azure credentials. Token details can be viewed with
tctl get token/<name>.
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