Example for discovering Azure resources in a single account
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Source Code: github.com/gravitational/teleport/tree/master/integrations/terraform-modules/teleport/discovery/azure/examples/single-subscription
Requirements
|Name
|Version
|terraform
|>= 1.5.7
|azurerm
|>= 4.0
|http
|>= 3.0
|teleport
|>= 18.7.6
Providers
|Name
|Version
|azurerm
|>= 4.0
|teleport
|>= 18.7.6
Modules
|Name
|Source
|Version
|azure_discovery
|../..
|n/a
Resources
|Name
|Type
|azurerm_resource_group.example
|resource
|teleport_installer.example
|resource
|azurerm_client_config.current
|data source
Inputs
No inputs.
Outputs
|Name
|Description
|azure_discovery
|n/a
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