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Version: 18.x

Example for discovering Azure resources in a single account

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Source Code: github.com/gravitational/teleport/tree/master/integrations/terraform-modules/teleport/discovery/azure/examples/single-subscription

Requirements

NameVersion
terraform>= 1.5.7
azurerm>= 4.0
http>= 3.0
teleport>= 18.7.6

Providers

NameVersion
azurerm>= 4.0
teleport>= 18.7.6

Modules

NameSourceVersion
azure_discovery../..n/a

Resources

NameType
azurerm_resource_group.exampleresource
teleport_installer.exampleresource
azurerm_client_config.currentdata source

Inputs

No inputs.

Outputs

NameDescription
azure_discoveryn/a