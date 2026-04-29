Version: 18.x

On this page

Terraform Azure VM Auto-Discovery Configuration Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

This guide shows you how to use Terraform to configure Teleport and Azure to automatically enroll Azure virtual machines in your Teleport cluster.

The teleport-discovery-azure Terraform module creates the Azure and Teleport cluster resources necessary to configure the Discovery Service to enable Teleport Azure virtual machine auto-discovery.

The Teleport Discovery Service queries the Azure API to list virtual machines, matching your configured subscriptions, resource groups, and tags. For each virtual machine that it discovers, the Discovery Service uses the Azure Run Command feature to install Teleport on the instance and join it to the cluster as a Teleport-protected server.

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: Mac/Linux Windows - Powershell TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" $TELEPORT_DOMAIN = " teleport.example.com:443 " $TELEPORT_VERSION = (Invoke-RestMethod -Uri "https://${TELEPORT_DOMAIN}/v1/webapi/find").server_version Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



Azure virtual machines running a supported Linux distribution.

An Azure subscription with permissions to create managed identities, role definitions, and role assignments. See the next step for the full permissions Terraform needs.

Terraform v1.5.7+. terraform version

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status If you can connect to the cluster and run the tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

tip If you already have a running Discovery Service instance, then assign its discovery_group to discovery-group-name and proceed to Step 3/5: Use the teleport-discovery-azure Terraform module. All Teleport Cloud clusters run the Discovery Service for you, so Teleport Cloud subscribers can also skip all of these installation steps.

If you plan on running the Discovery Service on the same host already running another Teleport service (Auth or Proxy, for example), then you can skip this step.

Install Teleport on a host instance that will run the Discovery Service:

To install Teleport binaries on your Linux server, the recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

If you are running the Discovery Service on its own host, the service requires a valid invite token to connect to the cluster. Generate one by running the following command against your Teleport Auth Service:

tctl tokens add --type=discovery

Save the generated token in /tmp/token on the host that will run the Discovery Service.

warning Discovery Service exposes a configuration parameter - discovery_service.discovery_group - that allows you to group discovered resources into different sets. This parameter is used to prevent Discovery Agents watching different sets of cloud resources from colliding against each other and deleting resources created by another services. When running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each service is configured with the same discovery_group value if they are watching the same cloud resources or a different value if they are watching different cloud resources. It is possible to run a mix of configurations in the same Teleport cluster meaning that some Discovery Services can be configured to watch the same cloud resources while others watch different resources. As an example, a 4-agent high availability configuration analyzing data from two different cloud accounts would run with the following configuration. 2 Discovery Services configured with discovery_group: "prod" polling data from Production account.

polling data from Production account. 2 Discovery Services configured with discovery_group: "staging" polling data from Staging account.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to the host and port of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster, and discovery-group-name to a name that identifies a group of resources that you will enroll:

version: v3 teleport: join_params: token_name: "/tmp/token" method: token proxy_server: " teleport.example.com:443 " auth_service: enabled: false proxy_service: enabled: false ssh_service: enabled: false discovery_service: enabled: true discovery_group: " discovery-group-name "

Configure the Discovery Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Discovery Service.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of the Discovery Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

Every Azure VM to be discovered must have an identity assigned to it: either system assigned or user assigned managed identity.

Azure Portal

Azure CLI To set up a Managed Identity: Navigate to Virtual machines view if you're hosting Teleport on an Azure VM, or navigate to Virtual machine scale sets view if you're hosting Teleport on an Azure VMSS. Select the VM or VMSS hosting your Teleport Service. In the right-side panel, click the Security/Identity tab. Under the Identity section, select the System assigned tab. Toggle the Status switch to On. Click Save. If you're using VMSS and it is configured with manual upgrade mode, you must update the VM instances for the identity changes to take effect: Click the Instances tab in the right panel.

tab in the right panel. Select the VM instances to update.

Click Restart. To attach a system-assigned identity to a regular VM, run: az vm identity assign --resource-group <resource-group> --name <vm-name> To attach a system-assigned identity to an Azure VMSS, run: az vmss identity assign --resource-group <resource-group> --name <vmss-name> If you're using VMSS and it is configured with manual upgrade mode, you must update the VM instances for the identity changes to take effect. Run the following command to propagate the identity change: az vmss update-instances --resource-group <resource-group> --name <vmss-name> --instance-ids *

Configure the AzureRM Terraform provider and Azure permissions for Terraform to manage Azure resources.

Azure permissions required for AzureRM Terraform provider The AzureRM Terraform provider will need the following Azure permissions at the scope where the teleport-discovery-azure module will create resources: Microsoft.ManagedIdentity/userAssignedIdentities/read

Microsoft.ManagedIdentity/userAssignedIdentities/write

Microsoft.ManagedIdentity/userAssignedIdentities/delete

Microsoft.ManagedIdentity/userAssignedIdentities/federatedIdentityCredentials/read

Microsoft.ManagedIdentity/userAssignedIdentities/federatedIdentityCredentials/write

Microsoft.ManagedIdentity/userAssignedIdentities/federatedIdentityCredentials/delete

Microsoft.Authorization/roleDefinitions/read

Microsoft.Authorization/roleDefinitions/write

Microsoft.Authorization/roleDefinitions/delete

Microsoft.Authorization/roleAssignments/read

Microsoft.Authorization/roleAssignments/write

Microsoft.Authorization/roleAssignments/delete

There are several ways to configure the Teleport Terraform provider depending on how you intend to run Terraform, for example in CI, Spacelift, or some other remote environment, but for a quick start, see the Local Demo guide.

The local demo guide walks through configuring the Teleport Terraform provider with local Teleport credentials, which typically requires logging in with tsh and running a tctl command from the same shell that you use to run terraform commands:

tsh login eval "$(tctl terraform env)"

If you are running Terraform in a remote environment, such as a cloud VM, an on-prem server, or CI/CD pipelines, refer to Using the Teleport Terraform Provider to find the appropriate guide for your use case.

Add the teleport-discovery-azure module to your Terraform configuration.

Teleport Cloud

Self-Hosted module "azure_discovery" { source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/teleport/discovery/azure" version = "~> 18.0" example.teleport.sh:443 teleport_proxy_public_addr = " example.teleport.sh:443 " teleport_discovery_group_name = "cloud-discovery-group" azure_resource_group_name = " my-resource-group " azure_managed_identity_location = " eastus " azure_matchers = [ { types = [ "vm" ] subscriptions = [ " subscription-id " ] resource_groups = [ "*" ] regions = [ "*" ] tags = { "*" : [ "*" ] } } ] apply_azure_tags = { origin = "example" } apply_teleport_resource_labels = { origin = "example" } } module "azure_discovery" { source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/teleport/discovery/azure" version = "~> 18.0" teleport_proxy_public_addr = " teleport.example.com:443 " discovery-group-name teleport_discovery_group_name = " discovery-group-name " azure_resource_group_name = " my-resource-group " azure_managed_identity_location = " eastus " azure_matchers = [ { types = [ "vm" ] subscriptions = [ " subscription-id " ] resource_groups = [ "*" ] regions = [ "*" ] tags = { "*" : [ "*" ] } } ] apply_azure_tags = { origin = "example" } apply_teleport_resource_labels = { origin = "example" } }

Add a Terraform output for the module so that Terraform will display its outputs:

output "azure_discovery" { value = module .azure_discovery }

See the teleport-discovery-azure reference for a complete description of the module inputs and outputs.

terraform init terraform apply

Terraform should plan to create the following resources:

Azure user-assigned managed identity for the Teleport Discovery Service

Azure federated identity credential for OIDC workload identity federation

Azure custom role definition with the required VM discovery permissions

Azure role assignment scoped to the configured subscription(s)

Teleport discovery_config cluster resource that configures Teleport for Azure resource discovery

cluster resource that configures Teleport for Azure resource discovery Teleport integration cluster resource for Azure OIDC

cluster resource for Azure OIDC Teleport token cluster resource that allows Teleport nodes to join the cluster using Azure credentials

Review the Terraform plan and confirm the plan actions.

After Terraform finishes applying the plan, it should display the module outputs:

azure_discovery = { "teleport_discovery_config_name" = "discovery-abcd0123" "teleport_integration_name" = "discovery-abcd0123" "teleport_provision_token_name" = "discovery-abcd0123" "azure_discovery_role_definition" = { ... } "azure_teleport_discovery_managed_identity" = { ... } }

The Azure resources should have the following tags:

origin=example

TeleportCluster=<cluster-name>

TeleportIntegration=discovery-abcd0123

TeleportIACTool=terraform

The Teleport resources should have the following labels:

origin=example

teleport.dev/iac-tool=terraform

After applying the Terraform module, the Teleport Discovery Service should start to discover Azure VM instances and enroll them in your cluster as protected resources.

note It may take a few minutes for virtual machines to be discovered and enrolled.

Navigate to the Teleport Web UI and select Zero Trust Access > Integrations . By default, the integration created by the teleport-discovery-azure Terraform module is named discovery-<random> .

Click on the integration to review the discovery status.

The integration page provides an overview of how many virtual machines have been discovered and any issues encountered during the discovery process.

The module inputs can be changed and re-applied to adjust the Azure discovery integration.

For example, if you had previously used specific Azure regions (rather than the wildcard default for all regions), then you can adjust regions in the Azure matcher to include additional regions for Azure discovery and re-apply the module to start enrolling instances in those regions as well.

azure_matchers = [ { types = ["vm"] subscriptions = [" subscription-id "] resource_groups = ["*"] - regions = ["eastus"] + regions = ["eastus", "westus"] tags = { "*" : ["*"] } } ]

Apply Terraform again:

terraform apply

Review the Terraform plan before confirming the changes.

After Terraform finishes applying its plan, the Discovery Service will pick up the change to the dynamic discovery_config and begin to enroll VMs in the newly-configured regions.

The tctl discovery nodes command lists Teleport's recent attempts to enroll Azure VMs and reports whether each succeeded. It reads azure.run audit events emitted by the Discovery Service.

tctl discovery nodes --cloud=azure tctl discovery nodes --cloud=azure --failures-only tctl discovery nodes --cloud=azure --last=24h tctl discovery nodes --cloud=azure --format=json

Sample output:

Cloud Account Region Instance Time Status Details ----- ---------------------------------- ------- ------------- -------------------- ---------------------- ------------------------------------------------ Azure abcdef01-2345-6789-abcd-ef01234... EastUS example-vm-0 2026-04-29T15:25:48Z Online Azure abcdef01-2345-6789-abcd-ef01234... EastUS example-vm-1 2026-04-29T15:06:08Z Failed (exit code=103) Enrollment failed. Script output: "insufficien... Azure abcdef01-2345-6789-abcd-ef01234... EastUS example-vm-2 2026-04-29T15:05:56Z Failed (API error) VM agent not available. API error: "PUT https... Azure abcdef01-2345-6789-abcd-ef01234... EastUS example-vm-3 2026-04-29T15:05:54Z Failed (exit code=104) Enrollment failed. Script output: "proxy is u...

Each row's Status column tells you what stage the instance reached:

Online : the VM joined the cluster.

: the VM joined the cluster. Installed (offline) : the install script succeeded but the agent isn't currently connected. Either the agent installed but never joined the cluster (bad join token, misconfiguration, or network), or it joined and later went offline.

: the install script succeeded but the agent isn't currently connected. Either the agent installed but never joined the cluster (bad join token, misconfiguration, or network), or it joined and later went offline. Failed (exit code=N) : the install script ran and exited non-zero. The Details column shows the script output.

: the install script ran and exited non-zero. The Details column shows the script output. Failed (API error) : the install command never executed because the Azure run command API rejected it, typically a missing runCommands/write permission or a VM without the agent installed.

Use --last to widen the audit-event lookback window past the default one hour (e.g. --last=24h ) when investigating older failures or retries.

Use --format=json for machine-readable output that includes the full script output, the originating user task ID, and Azure-specific instance metadata.

See tctl discovery nodes for the full flag reference.

Check your Discovery Service config and make sure that the VM you want to discover matches. In debug mode, Teleport will log the Subscription IDs and names of VMs it discovers.

The Azure run command API does not report the output of commands, so Teleport has no way of knowing if a command succeeded or failed. Run command logs can be found on the targeted VM at /var/log/azure/run-command-handler/handler.log .

Read Joining Nodes via Azure Managed Identity for more information on Azure tokens.

Full documentation on Azure discovery configuration can be found through the config file reference documentation.