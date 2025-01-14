Version: 17.x

Automatically Discover GCP Compute Instances

The Teleport Discovery Service can connect to GCP and automatically discover and enroll GCP Compute Engine instances matching configured labels. It will then execute a script on these discovered instances that will install Teleport, start it and join the cluster.

A running Teleport cluster version 17.3.3 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

A GCP compute instance to run the Discovery Service on.

GCP compute instances to join the Teleport cluster, running Ubuntu/Debian/RHEL if making use of the default Teleport install script. (For other Linux distributions, you can install Teleport manually.)

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

When discovering GCP compute instances, Teleport makes use of GCP invite tokens for authenticating joining SSH Service instances.

Create a file called token.yaml :

kind: token version: v2 metadata: name: gcp-discovery-token spec: roles: [ Node ] join_method: gcp gcp: allow: - project_ids: [] locations: [] service_accounts: []

Add your instance's project ID(s) to the project_ids field. Add the token to the Teleport cluster with:

tctl create -f token.yaml

Create a service account that will give Teleport IAM permissions needed to discover instances.

Console

gcloud Go to IAM > Roles in the GCP console and click + Create Role. Pick a name for the role (e.g. teleport-discovery ) and give it the following permissions: compute.instances.get

compute.instances.getGuestAttributes

compute.instances.list

compute.instances.setMetadata

iam.serviceAccounts.actAs

iam.serviceAccounts.get

iam.serviceAccounts.list Click Create. Go to IAM > Service accounts and click + Create Service Account. Pick a name for the service account (e.g. teleport-discovery ) and copy its email address to your clipboard. Click Create and Continue. Go to IAM and click Grant Access. Paste the service account's email into the New principals field and select your custom role. Click Save. If the Discovery Service will run in a GCP compute instance, edit the instance and assign the service account to the instance and set its access scopes to include Read Write access to the Compute API. Copy the following and paste it into a file called teleport-discovery-role.yaml : title: "teleport-discovery" description: "A role to enable Teleport to discover GCP compute instances" stage: "ALPHA" includedPermissions: - compute.instances.get - compute.instances.getGuestAttributes - compute.instances.list - compute.instances.setMetadata - iam.serviceAccounts.actAs - iam.serviceAccounts.get - iam.serviceAccounts.list Then run the following command to create the role: gcloud iam roles create teleport_discovery \ --project= project_id \ --file=teleport-discovery-role.yaml Run the following command to create the service account: gcloud iam service-accounts create teleport-discovery \ --description="A service account to enable Teleport to discover GCP compute instances" \ --display-name="teleport-discovery" Run the following command to add the new role to the new service account: gcloud projects add-iam-policy-binding project_id \ --member="serviceAccount:teleport-discovery@ project_id .iam.gserviceaccount.com" \ --role="projects/ project_id /roles/teleport_discovery" If the Discovery Service will run in a GCP compute instance, run the following command to add the service account to the instance, replacing discovery_service_vm_name with the name of the Discovery Service VM: gcloud compute instances set-service-account discovery_service_vm_name \ --service-account=teleport-discovery@ project_id .iam.gserviceaccount.com \ --scopes=default,compute-rw

Ensure that each instance to be discovered has a service account assigned to it. No permissions are required on the service account. To check if an instance has a service account, run the following command and confirm that there is at least one entry under serviceAccounts :

gcloud compute instances describe --format="yaml(name,serviceAccounts)" instance_name

Guest attributes (a subset of custom metadata used for infrequently updated data) must be enabled on instances to be discovered so Teleport can access their SSH host keys. Enable guest attributes by setting enable-guest-attributes to TRUE in the instance's metadata.

gcloud compute instances add-metadata instance_name \ --metadata=enable-guest-attributes=True

If guest attributes are enabled during instance creation, the guest attributes will automatically be populated with the instance's host keys. If guest attributes were enabled after the instance was created, you can manually add the host keys to the guest attributes below:

Startup script

SSH Create a file named add-host-keys.sh and copy the following into it: for file in /etc/ssh/ssh_host_*_key.pub; do read -r KEY_TYPE KEY _ < " $file " curl -X PUT --data " $KEY " "http://metadata.google.internal/computeMetadata/v1/instance/guest-attributes/hostkeys/ $KEY_TYPE " -H "Metadata-Flavor: Google" done Run the following command to add the host keys as part of a startup script: gcloud compute instances add-metadata instance_name \ --metadata-from-file=startup-script="add-host-keys.sh" Run the following command to add the host keys over SSH: gcloud compute ssh instance_name \ --command='for file in /etc/ssh/ssh_host_*_key.pub; do KEY_TYPE=$(awk '\''{print $1}'\'' $file); KEY=$(awk '\''{print $2}'\'' $file); curl -X PUT --data "$KEY" "http://metadata.google.internal/computeMetadata/v1/instance/guest-attributes/hostkeys/$KEY_TYPE" -H "Metadata-Flavor: Google"; done'

tip If you plan on running the Discovery Service on a host that is already running another Teleport service (Auth or Proxy, for example), you can skip this step.

Install Teleport on the virtual machine that will run the Discovery Service.

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname. This should contain you cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// example.teleport.sh:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

On older Teleport versions:

Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition: Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud cloud Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted) enterprise Teleport Community Edition oss Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')" Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')" Install Teleport on your Linux server: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install-v17.3.3.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.

If you are running the Discovery Service on its own host, the service requires a valid invite token to connect to the cluster. Generate one by running the following command against your Teleport Auth Service:

tctl tokens add --type=discovery

Save the generated token in /tmp/token on the virtual machine that will run the Discovery Service.

In order to enable GCP instance discovery the discovery_service.gcp section of teleport.yaml must include at least one entry:

warning Discovery Service exposes a configuration parameter - discovery_service.discovery_group - that allows you to group discovered resources into different sets. This parameter is used to prevent Discovery Agents watching different sets of cloud resources from colliding against each other and deleting resources created by another services. When running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each service is configured with the same discovery_group value if they are watching the same cloud resources or a different value if they are watching different cloud resources. It is possible to run a mix of configurations in the same Teleport cluster meaning that some Discovery Services can be configured to watch the same cloud resources while others watch different resources. As an example, a 4-agent high availability configuration analyzing data from two different cloud accounts would run with the following configuration. 2 Discovery Services configured with discovery_group: "prod" polling data from Production account.

polling data from Production account. 2 Discovery Services configured with discovery_group: "staging" polling data from Staging account.

version: v3 teleport: join_params: token_name: "/tmp/token" method: token proxy_server: " teleport.example.com :443" auth_service: enabled: off proxy_service: enabled: off ssh_service: enabled: off discovery_service: enabled: "yes" discovery_group: "gcp-prod" gcp: - types: [ "gce" ] project_ids: [] locations: [] service_accounts: [] labels: "env": "prod" install: public_proxy_addr: " teleport.example.com :443"

Edit the teleport.auth_server or teleport.proxy_server key to match your Auth Service or Proxy Service's domain name and port, respectively.

or key to match your Auth Service or Proxy Service's domain name and port, respectively. Adjust the keys under discovery_service.gcp to match your GCP environment, specifically the projects, locations, service accounts, and tags you want to associate with the Discovery Service.

The Teleport Discovery Service must have the credentials of the teleport-discovery GCP service account we created above in order to be able to log in.

The easiest way to ensure that is to run the Discovery Service on a GCP instance and assign the service account to that instance. Refer to Set Up Application Default Credentials for details on alternate methods.

To customize an installer, your user must have a role that allows list , create , read and update verbs on the installer resource.

Create a file called installer-manager.yaml with the following content:

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: installer-manager spec: allow: rules: - resources: [ installer ] verbs: [ list , create , read , update ]

Create the role:

tctl create -f installer-manager.yaml

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

The preset editor role has the required permissions by default.

To customize the default installer script, execute the following command on your workstation:

tctl edit installer/default-installer

After making the desired changes to the default installer, save and close the file in your text editor.

Multiple installer resources can exist and be specified in the gcp.install.script_name section of a discovery_service.gcp list item in teleport.yaml :

discovery_service: gcp: - types: [ "gce" ] tags: - "env": "prod" install: script_name: "default-installer" - types: [ "gce" ] tags: - "env": "devel" install: script_name: "devel-installer"

The installer resource has the following templating options:

{{ .MajorVersion }} : the major version of Teleport to use when installing from the repository.

: the major version of Teleport to use when installing from the repository. {{ .PublicProxyAddr }} : the public address of the Teleport Proxy Service to connect to.

: the public address of the Teleport Proxy Service to connect to. {{ .RepoChannel }} : Optional package repository (apt/yum) channel name. Has format <channel>/<version> e.g. stable/v17. See installation for more details.

: Optional package repository (apt/yum) channel name. Has format e.g. stable/v17. See installation for more details. {{ .AutomaticUpgrades }} : indicates whether Automatic Updates are enabled or disabled. Its value is either true or false . See Automatic Agent Updates for more information.

: indicates whether Automatic Updates are enabled or disabled. Its value is either or . See Automatic Agent Updates for more information. {{ .TeleportPackage }} : the Teleport package to use. Its value is either teleport-ent or teleport depending on whether the cluster is enterprise or not.

These can be used as follows:

kind: installer metadata: name: default-installer spec: script: | echo {{ .PublicProxyAddr }} echo Teleport-{{ .MajorVersion }} echo Repository Channel: {{ .RepoChannel }} version: v1

Which, when retrieved for installation, will evaluate to a script with the following contents:

echo teleport.example.com echo Teleport-17.3.3 echo Repository Channel: stable/v17.3.3

The default installer will take the following actions:

Add an official Teleport repository to supported Linux distributions.

Install Teleport via apt or yum .

or . Generate the Teleport config file and write it to /etc/teleport.yaml .

. Enable and start the Teleport service.