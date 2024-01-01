Skip to main content
Cloud resources such as AWS EC2 instances, EKS clusters, RDS databases and similar resources in Azure and Google Cloud enrolled in a Teleport cluster during auto-discovery get a set of default labels applied to them which can then be used in RBAC.

AWS

EC2 instances

See the AWS EC2 auto-discovery guide.

LabelDescription
teleport.dev/account-idAWS account ID where the the EC2 instance is running
teleport.dev/instance-idAWS EC2 instance ID

Databases

See the AWS Databases auto-discovery guide.

LabelDescription
account-idID of the AWS account the resource resides in.
endpoint-typeType of the endpoint. See endpoint-type for more details.
engine-versionDatabase engine version, if available.
engineAmazon RDS: engine type of the RDS instance.
Amazon RDS Proxy: engine family of the proxy.
namespaceAmazon Redshift Serverless namespace name.
regionAWS region.
vpc-idID of the Amazon VPC the resource resides in, if available.
workgroupAmazon Redshift Serverless workgroup name.
teleport.dev/cloudAlways AWS.
teleport.dev/discovery-typeSpecifies the type of resource matched by the Teleport Discovery Service, e.g. "rds", "redshift", etc.
teleport.dev/originAlways cloud.
teleport.internal/discovered-nameOriginal Database name.
teleport.internal/discovery-config-nameName of the discovery config name. Absent when using matchers defined in Discovery Service configuration.
teleport.internal/discovery-group-nameThe name of the discovery group present in the Discovery Service configuration
teleport.internal/discovery-integration-nameIntegration name used to fetch the Database. Absent when using ambient credentials.

Kubernetes clusters

See the AWS EKS auto-discovery guide.

LabelDescription
account-idID of the AWS account the resource resides in.
regionAWS region.
teleport.dev/cloudAlways AWS.
teleport.dev/discovery-typeAlways eks.
teleport.dev/originAlways cloud.
teleport.internal/aws-arnContains the AWS ARN for the resource.
teleport.internal/discovered-nameOriginal EKS Cluster name.
teleport.internal/discovery-config-nameName of the discovery config name. Absent when using matchers defined in Discovery Service configuration.
teleport.internal/discovery-group-nameThe name of the discovery group present in the Discovery Service configuration
teleport.internal/discovery-integration-nameIntegration name used to fetch the Kubernetes cluster. Absent when using ambient credentials.

Azure

VMs

See the Azure VM auto-discovery guide.

LabelDescription
teleport.internal/regionAzure region where the VM is running
teleport.internal/resource-groupAzure resource group the VM belongs to
teleport.internal/subscription-idAzure subscription ID where the VM is running
teleport.internal/vm-idAzure VM ID

Databases

See the Azure Databases auto-discovery guide.

LabelDescription
endpoint-typeFor Azure Redis Enterprise, one of EnterpriseCluster, OSSCluster.
engine-versionDatabase engine version, if available.
engineResource type of the resource ID.
regionAzure location.
replication-roleThe replication role of an Azure DB Flexible server, e.g. "Source" or "Replica".
resource-groupAzure resource group.
source-serverThe source server for replica Azure DB Flexible servers. This is the source (primary) database resource name.
subscription-idAzure subscription ID.
teleport.dev/cloudAlways Azure.
teleport.dev/discovery-typeSpecifies the type of resource matched by the Teleport Discovery Service, e.g. "mysql", "postgres", etc.
teleport.dev/originAlways cloud.
teleport.internal/discovered-nameOriginal Database name.
teleport.internal/discovery-config-nameName of the discovery config name. Absent when using matchers defined in Discovery Service configuration.
teleport.internal/discovery-group-nameThe name of the discovery group present in the Discovery Service configuration

Kubernetes clusters

See the Azure AKS auto-discovery guide.

LabelDescription
regionAzure location.
resource-groupAzure resource group.
subscription-idAzure subscription ID.
teleport.dev/cloudAlways Azure.
teleport.dev/discovery-typeAlways aks.
teleport.dev/originAlways cloud.
teleport.internal/discovered-nameOriginal AKS Cluster name.
teleport.internal/discovery-config-nameName of the discovery config name. Absent when using matchers defined in Discovery Service configuration.
teleport.internal/discovery-group-nameThe name of the discovery group present in the Discovery Service configuration

Google Cloud

VMs

See the GCP VM auto-discovery guide.

LabelDescription
teleport.dev/project-idGCP project ID the VM is running in
teleport.internal/nameGCP VM name
teleport.internal/project-idGCP project ID the VM is running in
teleport.internal/zoneGCP zone where the VM is running

Kubernetes clusters

See the Azure AKS auto-discovery guide.

LabelDescription
locationGCP location where the GKE is running in.
project-idGCP project ID where the GKE is running in.
teleport.dev/cloudAlways GCP.
teleport.dev/discovery-typeAlways gke.
teleport.dev/originAlways cloud.
teleport.internal/discovered-nameOriginal GKE Cluster name.
teleport.internal/discovery-config-nameName of the discovery config name. Absent when using matchers defined in Discovery Service configuration.
teleport.internal/discovery-group-nameThe name of the discovery group present in the Discovery Service configuration