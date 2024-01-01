account-id ID of the AWS account the resource resides in.

endpoint-type Type of the endpoint. See endpoint-type for more details.

engine-version Database engine version, if available.

engine Amazon RDS: engine type of the RDS instance.

Amazon RDS Proxy: engine family of the proxy.

namespace Amazon Redshift Serverless namespace name.

region AWS region.

vpc-id ID of the Amazon VPC the resource resides in, if available.

workgroup Amazon Redshift Serverless workgroup name.

teleport.dev/cloud Always AWS .

teleport.dev/discovery-type Specifies the type of resource matched by the Teleport Discovery Service, e.g. "rds", "redshift", etc.

teleport.dev/origin Always cloud .

teleport.internal/discovered-name Original Database name.

teleport.internal/discovery-config-name Name of the discovery config name. Absent when using matchers defined in Discovery Service configuration.

teleport.internal/discovery-group-name The name of the discovery group present in the Discovery Service configuration