Server Auto-Discovery for Azure Virtual Machines
Report an IssueView as Markdown
Is this page helpful?
This guide shows you how to configure Teleport to automatically enroll Azure virtual machines in your cluster.
How it works
The Teleport Discovery Service can connect to Azure and automatically discover and enroll virtual machines matching configured labels. It will then execute a script on these discovered instances that will install Teleport, start it and join the cluster.
Guides
Was this page helpful?