Version: 18.x

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Server Auto-Discovery for Azure Virtual Machines Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

This guide shows you how to configure Teleport to automatically enroll Azure virtual machines in your cluster.

The Teleport Discovery Service can connect to Azure and automatically discover and enroll virtual machines matching configured labels. It will then execute a script on these discovered instances that will install Teleport, start it and join the cluster.