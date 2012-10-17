Terraform EC2 Auto-Discovery Configuration
This guide shows you how to use Terraform to configure Teleport and AWS to automatically enroll EC2 instances in your cluster.
How it works
The
teleport-discovery-aws Terraform module creates resources in your Teleport cluster and AWS account to enable Teleport EC2 auto-discovery.
The Teleport Discovery Service queries the AWS API to list EC2 instances in your account. For each EC2 instance that it discovers, the Discovery Service uses AWS Systems Manager (SSM) to install Teleport on the instance and join it to the cluster as a Teleport-protected server.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- EC2 instances running Ubuntu/Debian/RHEL/Amazon Linux 2/Amazon Linux 2023 and SSM Agent version 3.1 or greater
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 18.6.6
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
All EC2 instances added to the Teleport cluster by the Discovery Service must
include the
AmazonSSMManagedInstanceCore IAM policy in order to receive
commands from the Discovery Service. For a list of permissions included in the
policy, see the AWS
documentation.
Install Teleport to run the Discovery Service
If you already have a running Discovery Service instance, then assign its
discovery_group to discovery-group-name and proceed to use the
teleport-discovery-aws Terraform module.
All Teleport Cloud clusters run the Discovery Service for you, so Teleport Cloud subscribers can also skip all of these installation steps.
Step 1/3. Install Teleport
If you plan on running the Discovery Service on the same host already running another Teleport service (Auth or Proxy, for example), then you can skip this step.
Install Teleport on a host instance that will run the Discovery Service:
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
Step 2/3. Configure the Discovery Service
If you are running the Discovery Service on its own host, the service requires a valid invite token to connect to the cluster. Generate one by running the following command against your Teleport Auth Service:
tctl tokens add --type=discovery
Save the generated token in
/tmp/token on the Node (EC2 instance) that will
run the Discovery Service.
Discovery Service exposes a configuration parameter -
discovery_service.discovery_group -
that allows you to group discovered resources into different sets. This parameter
is used to prevent Discovery Agents watching different sets of cloud resources
from colliding against each other and deleting resources created by another services.
When running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each service is configured
with the same
discovery_group value if they are watching the same cloud resources
or a different value if they are watching different cloud resources.
It is possible to run a mix of configurations in the same Teleport cluster meaning that some Discovery Services can be configured to watch the same cloud resources while others watch different resources. As an example, a 4-agent high availability configuration analyzing data from two different cloud accounts would run with the following configuration.
- 2 Discovery Services configured with
discovery_group: "prod"polling data from Production account.
- 2 Discovery Services configured with
discovery_group: "staging"polling data from Staging account.
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to the host and port of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster, and discovery-group-name to a name that identifies a group of resources that you will enroll:
# teleport.yaml
version: v3
teleport:
join_params:
# token_name can be a literal token string or a path to a file.
# File path is preferable to avoid including a secret in the config file.
token_name: "/tmp/token"
method: token
proxy_server: "teleport.example.com:443"
auth_service:
enabled: false
proxy_service:
enabled: false
ssh_service:
enabled: false
discovery_service:
enabled: true
discovery_group: "discovery-group-name"
Step 3/3. Start Teleport
Grant the Discovery Service access to credentials that it can use to authenticate to AWS.
- If you are running the Discovery Service on an EC2 instance, you may use the EC2 Instance Metadata Service method
- If you are running the Discovery Service in Kubernetes, you can use IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA)
- Otherwise, you must use environment variables
- Instance Metadata Service
- Kubernetes IRSA
- Environment Variables
Teleport will detect when it is running on an EC2 instance and use the Instance Metadata Service to fetch credentials.
The EC2 instance should be configured to use an EC2 instance profile. For more information, see: Using Instance Profiles.
Refer to IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA) to set up an OIDC provider in AWS and configure an AWS IAM role that allows the pod's service account to assume the role.
Teleport's built-in AWS client reads credentials from the following environment variables:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION
When you start the Discovery Service, the service reads environment variables from a
file at the path
/etc/default/teleport. Obtain these credentials from your
organization. Ensure that
/etc/default/teleport has the following content,
replacing the values of each variable:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=00000000000000000000
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=0000000000000000000000000000000000000000
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION=<YOUR_REGION>
Have multiple sources of AWS credentials?
Teleport's AWS client loads credentials from different sources in the following order:
- Environment Variables
- Shared credentials file
- Shared configuration file (Teleport always enables shared configuration)
- EC2 Instance Metadata (credentials only)
While you can provide AWS credentials via a shared credentials file or shared
configuration file, you will need to run the Discovery Service with the
AWS_PROFILE
environment variable assigned to the name of your profile of choice.
If you have a specific use case that the instructions above do not account for, consult the documentation for the AWS SDK for Go for a detailed description of credential loading behavior.
Configure the Discovery Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Discovery Service.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Discovery Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Use the
teleport-discovery-aws Terraform module
Step 1/5. Configure AWS Terraform provider
Configure the AWS Terraform provider and AWS IAM permissions for Terraform to manage AWS resources.
AWS IAM permissions required for AWS Terraform provider
The AWS Terraform provider will need the following AWS IAM permissions to manage AWS resources created by the
teleport-discovery-aws module:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "TerraformIdentity",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "sts:GetCallerIdentity",
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Sid": "ManageIamRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"iam:CreateRole",
"iam:DeleteRole",
"iam:GetRole",
"iam:ListInstanceProfilesForRole",
"iam:ListRolePolicies",
"iam:ListRoles",
"iam:ListRoleTags",
"iam:TagRole",
"iam:UntagRole",
"iam:UpdateAssumeRolePolicy"
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Sid": "ManageIamPolicy",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"iam:CreatePolicy",
"iam:CreatePolicyVersion",
"iam:DeletePolicy",
"iam:DeletePolicyVersion",
"iam:GetPolicy",
"iam:GetPolicyVersion",
"iam:ListPolicies",
"iam:ListPolicyTags",
"iam:ListPolicyVersions",
"iam:TagPolicy",
"iam:UntagPolicy"
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Sid": "ManageRolePolicyAttachments",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"iam:AttachRolePolicy",
"iam:DetachRolePolicy",
"iam:ListAttachedRolePolicies"
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Sid": "ManageOidcProvider",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"iam:CreateOpenIDConnectProvider",
"iam:DeleteOpenIDConnectProvider",
"iam:GetOpenIDConnectProvider",
"iam:ListOpenIDConnectProviders",
"iam:TagOpenIDConnectProvider",
"iam:UntagOpenIDConnectProvider",
"iam:UpdateOpenIDConnectProviderThumbprint"
],
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
Step 2/5. Configure Teleport Terraform provider
There are several ways to configure the Teleport Terraform provider depending on how you intend to run Terraform, for example in CI, Spacelift, or some other remote environment, but for a quick start, see the Local Demo guide.
The local demo guide walks through configuring the Teleport Terraform provider with local Teleport credentials, which is typically as simple as logging in with
tsh and running a
tctl command from the same shell that you use to run
terraform commands:
tsh logineval "$(tctl terraform env)"
If you are running Terraform in a remote environment, such as a cloud VM, an on-prem server, or CI/CD pipelines, refer to Using the Teleport Terraform Provider to find the appropriate guide for your use case.
Step 3/5. Configure the Terraform module inputs
Add the
teleport-discovery-aws module to your Terraform configuration.
- cloud
- self-hosted
module "aws_discovery" {
source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/teleport/discovery/aws"
version = "~> 18.0"
# Required inputs:
# Assign example.teleport.sh:443 to your Teleport cluster's proxy public address in host:port form.
teleport_proxy_public_addr = "https://example.teleport.sh:443"
# teleport_discovery_group_name must match the discovery group name in your Discovery Service config file.
# Teleport Cloud clusters run the Discovery Service in the group name "cloud-discovery-group".
# Do not modify this input unless you intend to run your own Discovery Service.
teleport_discovery_group_name = "cloud-discovery-group"
# Discover EC2 instances
match_aws_resource_types = ["ec2"]
# Optional inputs:
# Apply the additional AWS tag "origin=example" to all AWS resources created by this module
apply_aws_tags = { origin = "example" }
# Apply the additional Teleport label "origin=example" to all Teleport resources created by this module
apply_teleport_resource_labels = { origin = "example" }
# match_aws_regions is a list of regions in which the Discovery Service will match and discover EC2 instances.
# The wildcard "*" is the default and matches all regions.
match_aws_regions = ["*"]
# match_aws_tags are AWS tags to match when discovering EC2 instances.
# Only EC2 instances with matching tags will be discovered.
# The wildcard {"*" : ["*"]} is the default and matches all tags.
match_aws_tags = { "*" : ["*"] }
}
module "aws_discovery" {
source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/teleport/discovery/aws"
version = "~> 18.0"
# Required inputs:
# Edit this input to the host and port of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster
teleport_proxy_public_addr = "https://teleport.example.com:443"
# Edit this input to match the discovery group name in your Discovery Service config file
teleport_discovery_group_name = "discovery-group-name"
# Discover EC2 instances
match_aws_resource_types = ["ec2"]
# Optional inputs:
# Apply the additional AWS tag "origin=example" to all AWS resources created by this module
apply_aws_tags = { origin = "example" }
# Apply the additional Teleport label "origin=example" to all Teleport resources created by this module
apply_teleport_resource_labels = { origin = "example" }
# match_aws_regions is a list of regions in which the Discovery Service will match and discover EC2 instances.
# The wildcard "*" is the default and matches all regions.
match_aws_regions = ["*"]
# match_aws_tags are AWS tags to match when discovering EC2 instances.
# Only EC2 instances with matching tags will be discovered.
# The wildcard {"*" : ["*"]} is the default and matches all tags.
match_aws_tags = { "*" : ["*"] }
}
Add a Terraform output for the module so that Terraform will display its outputs:
output "aws_discovery" {
value = module.aws_discovery
}
See the
teleport-discovery-aws reference for a complete description of the module inputs and outputs.
Step 4/5. Apply the Terraform module
terraform initterraform apply
Terraform should plan to create the following resources:
- AWS IAM role for Teleport Discovery Service to assume
- AWS IAM policy that grants the AWS permissions necessary for Teleport to discover resources in AWS
- AWS IAM policy attachment to attach the IAM policy to the Discovery Service IAM role
- AWS OIDC Provider for Teleport Discovery Service to assume an IAM role using OIDC.
- Teleport
discovery_configcluster resource that configures Teleport for AWS resource discovery.
- Teleport
integrationcluster resource for AWS OIDC
- Teleport
tokencluster resource that allows Teleport nodes to use AWS IAM credentials to join the cluster
Review the Terraform plan and confirm the plan actions.
After Terraform finishes applying the plan, it should display the module outputs:
aws_discovery = {
"aws_oidc_provider_arn" = "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:oidc-provider/example.teleport.sh"
"teleport_discovery_config_name" = "discovery-aws-account-123456789012"
"teleport_discovery_service_iam_policy_arn" = "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:policy/teleport-discovery-<timestamp>"
"teleport_discovery_service_iam_role_arn" = "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/teleport-discovery-<timestamp>"
"teleport_integration_name" = "discovery-aws-account-123456789012"
"teleport_provision_token_name" = "discovery-aws-account-123456789012"
}
The AWS resources should have the following tags:
origin=example
teleport.dev/cluster=<cluster-name>
teleport.dev/integration=discovery-aws-account-<account-id>
teleport.dev/iac-tool=terraform
The Teleport resources should have the following labels:
origin=example
teleport.dev/iac-tool=terraform
Step 5/5. Check discovery status
After applying the Terraform module, the Teleport Discovery Service should start to discover EC2 instances in your AWS account and enroll them in your cluster as protected resources.
It may take a few minutes for EC2 instances to be discovered and enrolled.
Navigate to the Teleport Web UI and select
Zero Trust Access > Integrations.
By default, the integration created by the
teleport-discovery-aws Terraform module is named
discovery-aws-account-<aws-account-id>.
Click on the integration for your AWS account to review the discovery status.
The integration page provides an overview of how many EC2 instances have been discovered and any issues encountered during the discovery process.
In the example above we can see there was an issue with the AWS SSM agent on the instance.
If we navigate to the "issues" tab and click on "Details" we can see more information about the issue:
In this case the issue is that the EC2 instance does not have an IAM role with the
AmazonSSMManagedInstanceCore IAM policy attached to it, so the instance cannot receive SSM commands.
We can fix this by attaching the
AmazonSSMManagedInstanceCore IAM policy to the EC2 instance's role and waiting for the Discovery Service to reattempt the installation with SSM. It may take several minutes for the next discovery scan to run and install Teleport on the instance.
When all of the discovered EC2 instances have successfully joined the Teleport cluster, the overview page will display a healthy status:
Updating module configuration
The module inputs can be changed and re-applied to adjust the AWS discovery integration.
For example, if you had previously used specific AWS regions (rather than the wildcard default for all regions), then you can adjust
match_aws_regions to include additional regions for EC2 discovery and re-apply the module to start enrolling instances in those regions as well.
-match_aws_regions = ["us-west-1"]
+match_aws_regions = ["us-west-1", "us-east-1"]
Apply Terraform again:
terraform apply
Review the Terraform plan before confirming the changes.
After Terraform finishes applying its plan, the Discovery Service will pick up the change to the dynamic
discovery_config and begin to enroll EC2 instances in
us-east-1 as well.
Troubleshooting
If Installs are showing failed or instances are failing to appear check the Command history in AWS System Manager -> Node Management -> Run Command. Select the instance-id of the Target to review Errors.
cannot unmarshal object into Go struct field
If you encounter an error similar to the following:
invalid format in plugin properties map[destinationPath:/tmp/installTeleport.sh sourceInfo:map[url:[https://example.teleport.sh:443/webapi/scripts/installer/preprod-installer](https://example.teleport.sh/webapi/scripts/installer/preprod-installer)] sourceType:HTTP];
error json: cannot unmarshal object into Go struct field DownloadContentPlugin.sourceInfo of type string
It is likely that you're running an older SSM agent version. Upgrade to SSM agent version 3.1 or greater to resolve.
InvalidInstanceId: Instances [[i-123]] not in a valid state for account 456
The following problems can cause this error:
- The Discovery Service doesn't have permission to access the managed node.
- AWS Systems Manager Agent (SSM Agent) isn't running. Verify that SSM Agent is running.
- SSM Agent isn't registered with the SSM endpoint. Try reinstalling SSM Agent.
- The discovered instance does not have permission to receive SSM commands, verify the instance includes the AmazonSSMManagedInstanceCore IAM policy.
See SSM RunCommand error codes and troubleshooting information in AWS documentation for more details:
- https://docs.aws.amazon.com/systems-manager/latest/userguide/troubleshooting-managed-instances.html
- https://docs.aws.amazon.com/systems-manager/latest/APIReference/API_SendCommand.html#API_SendCommand_Errors
Next steps
- Read Joining Nodes via AWS IAM Role for more information on IAM Invite Tokens.
- Information on IAM best practices on EC2 instances managed by Systems Manager can be found in the AWS Cloud Operations & Migrations Blog .
- Full documentation on EC2 discovery configuration can be found through the config file reference documentation.