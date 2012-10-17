Version: 18.x

On this page

Terraform EC2 Auto-Discovery Configuration Search using Ask AI Report an Issue Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

This guide shows you how to use Terraform to configure Teleport and AWS to automatically enroll EC2 instances in your cluster.

The teleport-discovery-aws Terraform module creates resources in your Teleport cluster and AWS account to enable Teleport EC2 auto-discovery.

The Teleport Discovery Service queries the AWS API to list EC2 instances in your account. For each EC2 instance that it discovers, the Discovery Service uses AWS Systems Manager (SSM) to install Teleport on the instance and join it to the cluster as a Teleport-protected server.

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



EC2 instances running Ubuntu/Debian/RHEL/Amazon Linux 2/Amazon Linux 2023 and SSM Agent version 3.1 or greater

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

note All EC2 instances added to the Teleport cluster by the Discovery Service must include the AmazonSSMManagedInstanceCore IAM policy in order to receive commands from the Discovery Service. For a list of permissions included in the policy, see the AWS documentation.

tip If you already have a running Discovery Service instance, then assign its discovery_group to discovery-group-name and proceed to use the teleport-discovery-aws Terraform module. All Teleport Cloud clusters run the Discovery Service for you, so Teleport Cloud subscribers can also skip all of these installation steps.

If you plan on running the Discovery Service on the same host already running another Teleport service (Auth or Proxy, for example), then you can skip this step.

Install Teleport on a host instance that will run the Discovery Service:

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

If you are running the Discovery Service on its own host, the service requires a valid invite token to connect to the cluster. Generate one by running the following command against your Teleport Auth Service:

tctl tokens add --type=discovery

Save the generated token in /tmp/token on the Node (EC2 instance) that will run the Discovery Service.

warning Discovery Service exposes a configuration parameter - discovery_service.discovery_group - that allows you to group discovered resources into different sets. This parameter is used to prevent Discovery Agents watching different sets of cloud resources from colliding against each other and deleting resources created by another services. When running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each service is configured with the same discovery_group value if they are watching the same cloud resources or a different value if they are watching different cloud resources. It is possible to run a mix of configurations in the same Teleport cluster meaning that some Discovery Services can be configured to watch the same cloud resources while others watch different resources. As an example, a 4-agent high availability configuration analyzing data from two different cloud accounts would run with the following configuration. 2 Discovery Services configured with discovery_group: "prod" polling data from Production account.

polling data from Production account. 2 Discovery Services configured with discovery_group: "staging" polling data from Staging account.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to the host and port of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster, and discovery-group-name to a name that identifies a group of resources that you will enroll:

version: v3 teleport: join_params: token_name: "/tmp/token" method: token proxy_server: " teleport.example.com:443 " auth_service: enabled: false proxy_service: enabled: false ssh_service: enabled: false discovery_service: enabled: true discovery_group: " discovery-group-name "

Grant the Discovery Service access to credentials that it can use to authenticate to AWS.

If you are running the Discovery Service on an EC2 instance, you may use the EC2 Instance Metadata Service method

If you are running the Discovery Service in Kubernetes, you can use IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA)

Otherwise, you must use environment variables

Instance Metadata Service

Kubernetes IRSA

Environment Variables Teleport will detect when it is running on an EC2 instance and use the Instance Metadata Service to fetch credentials. The EC2 instance should be configured to use an EC2 instance profile. For more information, see: Using Instance Profiles. Refer to IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA) to set up an OIDC provider in AWS and configure an AWS IAM role that allows the pod's service account to assume the role. Teleport's built-in AWS client reads credentials from the following environment variables: AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID

AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

AWS_DEFAULT_REGION When you start the Discovery Service, the service reads environment variables from a file at the path /etc/default/teleport . Obtain these credentials from your organization. Ensure that /etc/default/teleport has the following content, replacing the values of each variable: AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=00000000000000000000 AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=0000000000000000000000000000000000000000 AWS_DEFAULT_REGION=<YOUR_REGION>

Have multiple sources of AWS credentials? Teleport's AWS client loads credentials from different sources in the following order: Environment Variables

Shared credentials file

Shared configuration file (Teleport always enables shared configuration)

EC2 Instance Metadata (credentials only) While you can provide AWS credentials via a shared credentials file or shared configuration file, you will need to run the Discovery Service with the AWS_PROFILE environment variable assigned to the name of your profile of choice. If you have a specific use case that the instructions above do not account for, consult the documentation for the AWS SDK for Go for a detailed description of credential loading behavior.

Configure the Discovery Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Discovery Service.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of the Discovery Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

Configure the AWS Terraform provider and AWS IAM permissions for Terraform to manage AWS resources.

AWS IAM permissions required for AWS Terraform provider The AWS Terraform provider will need the following AWS IAM permissions to manage AWS resources created by the teleport-discovery-aws module: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "TerraformIdentity" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "sts:GetCallerIdentity" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "ManageIamRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "iam:CreateRole" , "iam:DeleteRole" , "iam:GetRole" , "iam:ListInstanceProfilesForRole" , "iam:ListRolePolicies" , "iam:ListRoles" , "iam:ListRoleTags" , "iam:TagRole" , "iam:UntagRole" , "iam:UpdateAssumeRolePolicy" ] , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "ManageIamPolicy" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "iam:CreatePolicy" , "iam:CreatePolicyVersion" , "iam:DeletePolicy" , "iam:DeletePolicyVersion" , "iam:GetPolicy" , "iam:GetPolicyVersion" , "iam:ListPolicies" , "iam:ListPolicyTags" , "iam:ListPolicyVersions" , "iam:TagPolicy" , "iam:UntagPolicy" ] , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "ManageRolePolicyAttachments" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "iam:AttachRolePolicy" , "iam:DetachRolePolicy" , "iam:ListAttachedRolePolicies" ] , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "ManageOidcProvider" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "iam:CreateOpenIDConnectProvider" , "iam:DeleteOpenIDConnectProvider" , "iam:GetOpenIDConnectProvider" , "iam:ListOpenIDConnectProviders" , "iam:TagOpenIDConnectProvider" , "iam:UntagOpenIDConnectProvider" , "iam:UpdateOpenIDConnectProviderThumbprint" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

There are several ways to configure the Teleport Terraform provider depending on how you intend to run Terraform, for example in CI, Spacelift, or some other remote environment, but for a quick start, see the Local Demo guide.

The local demo guide walks through configuring the Teleport Terraform provider with local Teleport credentials, which is typically as simple as logging in with tsh and running a tctl command from the same shell that you use to run terraform commands:

tsh login eval "$(tctl terraform env)"

If you are running Terraform in a remote environment, such as a cloud VM, an on-prem server, or CI/CD pipelines, refer to Using the Teleport Terraform Provider to find the appropriate guide for your use case.

Add the teleport-discovery-aws module to your Terraform configuration.

cloud

self-hosted module "aws_discovery" { source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/teleport/discovery/aws" version = "~> 18.0" example.teleport.sh:443 teleport_proxy_public_addr = "https:// example.teleport.sh:443 " teleport_discovery_group_name = "cloud-discovery-group" match_aws_resource_types = [ "ec2" ] apply_aws_tags = { origin = "example" } apply_teleport_resource_labels = { origin = "example" } match_aws_regions = [ "*" ] match_aws_tags = { "*" : [ "*" ] } } module "aws_discovery" { source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/teleport/discovery/aws" version = "~> 18.0" teleport_proxy_public_addr = "https:// teleport.example.com:443 " teleport_discovery_group_name = " discovery-group-name " match_aws_resource_types = [ "ec2" ] apply_aws_tags = { origin = "example" } apply_teleport_resource_labels = { origin = "example" } match_aws_regions = [ "*" ] match_aws_tags = { "*" : [ "*" ] } }

Add a Terraform output for the module so that Terraform will display its outputs:

output "aws_discovery" { value = module .aws_discovery }

See the teleport-discovery-aws reference for a complete description of the module inputs and outputs.

terraform init terraform apply

Terraform should plan to create the following resources:

AWS IAM role for Teleport Discovery Service to assume

AWS IAM policy that grants the AWS permissions necessary for Teleport to discover resources in AWS

AWS IAM policy attachment to attach the IAM policy to the Discovery Service IAM role

AWS OIDC Provider for Teleport Discovery Service to assume an IAM role using OIDC.

Teleport discovery_config cluster resource that configures Teleport for AWS resource discovery.

cluster resource that configures Teleport for AWS resource discovery. Teleport integration cluster resource for AWS OIDC

cluster resource for AWS OIDC Teleport token cluster resource that allows Teleport nodes to use AWS IAM credentials to join the cluster

Review the Terraform plan and confirm the plan actions.

After Terraform finishes applying the plan, it should display the module outputs:

aws_discovery = { "aws_oidc_provider_arn" = "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:oidc-provider/example.teleport.sh" "teleport_discovery_config_name" = "discovery-aws-account-123456789012" "teleport_discovery_service_iam_policy_arn" = "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:policy/teleport-discovery-<timestamp>" "teleport_discovery_service_iam_role_arn" = "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/teleport-discovery-<timestamp>" "teleport_integration_name" = "discovery-aws-account-123456789012" "teleport_provision_token_name" = "discovery-aws-account-123456789012" }

The AWS resources should have the following tags:

origin=example

teleport.dev/cluster=<cluster-name>

teleport.dev/integration=discovery-aws-account-<account-id>

teleport.dev/iac-tool=terraform

The Teleport resources should have the following labels:

origin=example

teleport.dev/iac-tool=terraform

After applying the Terraform module, the Teleport Discovery Service should start to discover EC2 instances in your AWS account and enroll them in your cluster as protected resources.

note It may take a few minutes for EC2 instances to be discovered and enrolled.

Navigate to the Teleport Web UI and select Zero Trust Access > Integrations . By default, the integration created by the teleport-discovery-aws Terraform module is named discovery-aws-account-<aws-account-id> .

Click on the integration for your AWS account to review the discovery status.

The integration page provides an overview of how many EC2 instances have been discovered and any issues encountered during the discovery process.

In the example above we can see there was an issue with the AWS SSM agent on the instance.

If we navigate to the "issues" tab and click on "Details" we can see more information about the issue:

In this case the issue is that the EC2 instance does not have an IAM role with the AmazonSSMManagedInstanceCore IAM policy attached to it, so the instance cannot receive SSM commands.

We can fix this by attaching the AmazonSSMManagedInstanceCore IAM policy to the EC2 instance's role and waiting for the Discovery Service to reattempt the installation with SSM. It may take several minutes for the next discovery scan to run and install Teleport on the instance.

When all of the discovered EC2 instances have successfully joined the Teleport cluster, the overview page will display a healthy status:

The module inputs can be changed and re-applied to adjust the AWS discovery integration.

For example, if you had previously used specific AWS regions (rather than the wildcard default for all regions), then you can adjust match_aws_regions to include additional regions for EC2 discovery and re-apply the module to start enrolling instances in those regions as well.

-match_aws_regions = ["us-west-1"] +match_aws_regions = ["us-west-1", "us-east-1"]

Apply Terraform again:

terraform apply

Review the Terraform plan before confirming the changes.

After Terraform finishes applying its plan, the Discovery Service will pick up the change to the dynamic discovery_config and begin to enroll EC2 instances in us-east-1 as well.

If Installs are showing failed or instances are failing to appear check the Command history in AWS System Manager -> Node Management -> Run Command. Select the instance-id of the Target to review Errors.

If you encounter an error similar to the following:

invalid format in plugin properties map[destinationPath:/tmp/installTeleport.sh sourceInfo:map[url:[https://example.teleport.sh:443/webapi/scripts/installer/preprod-installer](https://example.teleport.sh/webapi/scripts/installer/preprod-installer)] sourceType:HTTP]; error json: cannot unmarshal object into Go struct field DownloadContentPlugin.sourceInfo of type string

It is likely that you're running an older SSM agent version. Upgrade to SSM agent version 3.1 or greater to resolve.

The following problems can cause this error:

The Discovery Service doesn't have permission to access the managed node.

AWS Systems Manager Agent (SSM Agent) isn't running. Verify that SSM Agent is running.

SSM Agent isn't registered with the SSM endpoint. Try reinstalling SSM Agent.

The discovered instance does not have permission to receive SSM commands, verify the instance includes the AmazonSSMManagedInstanceCore IAM policy.

See SSM RunCommand error codes and troubleshooting information in AWS documentation for more details:

Read Joining Nodes via AWS IAM Role for more information on IAM Invite Tokens.

Information on IAM best practices on EC2 instances managed by Systems Manager can be found in the AWS Cloud Operations & Migrations Blog .

Full documentation on EC2 discovery configuration can be found through the config file reference documentation.