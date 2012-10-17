EC2 Auto-Discovery Configuration for AWS Organizations for self-hosted Teleport
This guide shows how to configure Teleport to automatically enroll EC2 instances from an AWS Organization in your cluster.
How it works
The Teleport Discovery Service runs on an EC2 instance and queries the AWS API to list instances in all the accounts under an AWS Organization. For any new EC2 instance that you deploy, the Discovery Service uses AWS Systems Manager (SSM) to install Teleport on the instance and join it to the cluster as a Teleport-protected server.
If you only have a single AWS Account, read Manual EC2 Auto-Discovery Configuration.
Prerequisites
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
- AWS Organization with EC2 instances and permissions to create and attach IAM policies.
- EC2 instances running Ubuntu/Debian/RHEL/Amazon Linux 2/Amazon Linux 2023 and SSM agent version 3.1 or greater if making use of the default Teleport install script. (For other Linux distributions, you can install Teleport manually.)
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 18.6.8
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
All EC2 instances that are to be added to the Teleport cluster by the Discovery
Service must include the
AmazonSSMManagedInstanceCore IAM policy in order to
receive commands from the Discovery Service. For a list of permissions included
in the policy, see the AWS
documentation.
Step 1/7. Create an EC2 invite token in Teleport
When discovering EC2 instances, Teleport makes use of IAM invite tokens for authenticating joining Nodes.
The Organization ID starts with "o-" followed by a series of alphanumeric characters, and can be found on the left side of the AWS Organizations console.
Assign the o-organisation to your Organization ID.
Create a file called
token.yaml:
# token.yaml
kind: token
version: v2
metadata:
# the token name is not a secret because instances must prove that they are
# running in your AWS Organization to use this token
name: aws-discovery-iam-token
spec:
# use the minimal set of roles required (e.g. Node, App, Kube, DB, WindowsDesktop)
roles: [Node]
# set the join method allowed for this token
join_method: iam
allow:
# specify the AWS Organization ID which Nodes may join from
- aws_organization_id: o-organisation
Add the token to the Teleport cluster with:
tctl create -f token.yaml
Step 2/7. Allow the Auth Service to verify organization membership
The Auth Service must be able to verify that joining instances belong to the specified AWS Organization, by calling the
organizations:DescribeAccount API.
Auth Service must be run in the AWS Organization management account or in a member account that is a delegated administrator.
The required AWS APIs are part of the AWS Organizations service, and can only be called from the management account or a member account that is a delegated administrator.
If your Auth Service already has access to an IAM Role, you can attach the following policy to it:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"organizations:DescribeAccount"
],
"Resource": [
"*"
]
}
]
}
If your Auth Service does not have access to an IAM Role, create one with the above policy and attach it to the Auth Service's running instance.
Step 3/7. Allow the Discovery Service to list accounts in the organization and assume roles in the target accounts
We'll start by creating the required AWS permissions for the Discovery Service.
The Discovery Service must be able to list all the accounts in the AWS Organization. Then, for each account, it will assume a role in order to discover EC2 instances and enroll them in the Teleport cluster.
Discovery Service must be run in the AWS Organization management account or in a member account that is a delegated administrator.
The required AWS APIs are part of the AWS Organizations service, and can only be called from the management account or a member account that is a delegated administrator.
Create a new IAM Role, Discovery Service role's ARN, which will be used by Discovery Service.
Allow the role to list accounts by adding the following IAM Policy:
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"organizations:ListAccountsForParent",
"organizations:ListChildren",
"organizations:ListRoots"
],
"Resource": "*"
}
Allow the role to assume other roles in each target account by adding the following IAM Policy:
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Resource": "*"
}
Step 4/7. Configure IAM Roles in each target account
Each target AWS account must have an IAM Role which can be assumed by the Discovery Service's IAM role, and which has permissions to discover EC2 instances.
Create an IAM Role named DiscoverEC2AssumedRole in each target AWS account, including the one where the Discovery Service is running, with the following permissions:
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"account:ListRegions",
"ec2:DescribeInstances",
"ssm:DescribeInstanceInformation",
"ssm:GetCommandInvocation",
"ssm:ListCommandInvocations",
"ssm:SendCommand"
],
"Resource": "*"
}
Add the following trust relationship, which allows the Discovery Service role's ARN to assume it:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "Discovery Service role's ARN"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
Step 5/7. Install Teleport on the Discovery Node
If you plan on running the Discovery Service on the same Node already running another Teleport service (Auth or Proxy, for example), you can skip this step.
Install Teleport on the EC2 instance that will run the Discovery Service:
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
Step 6/7. Configure Teleport to discover EC2 instances
If you are running the Discovery Service on its own host, the service requires a valid invite token to connect to the cluster. Generate one by running the following command against your Teleport Auth Service:
tctl tokens add --type=discovery
Save the generated token in
/tmp/token on the Node (EC2 instance) that will
run the Discovery Service.
Discovery Service exposes a configuration parameter -
discovery_service.discovery_group -
that allows you to group discovered resources into different sets. This parameter
is used to prevent Discovery Agents watching different sets of cloud resources
from colliding against each other and deleting resources created by another services.
When running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each service is configured
with the same
discovery_group value if they are watching the same cloud resources
or a different value if they are watching different cloud resources.
It is possible to run a mix of configurations in the same Teleport cluster meaning that some Discovery Services can be configured to watch the same cloud resources while others watch different resources. As an example, a 4-agent high availability configuration analyzing data from two different cloud accounts would run with the following configuration.
- 2 Discovery Services configured with
discovery_group: "prod"polling data from Production account.
- 2 Discovery Services configured with
discovery_group: "staging"polling data from Staging account.
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to the host and port of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster, and aws-prod to a name that identifies a group of resources that you will enroll:
# teleport.yaml
version: v3
teleport:
join_params:
token_name: "/tmp/token"
method: token
proxy_server: "teleport.example.com:443"
auth_service:
enabled: false
proxy_service:
enabled: false
ssh_service:
enabled: false
discovery_service:
enabled: true
discovery_group: aws-prod
Create a matcher for the resources you want to enroll.
Dynamic configuration uses Discovery Configs which can be managed using Terraform.
See the Terraform
discovery_config reference for more information.
Static configuration while simpler at first, has less flexibility because enrollment changes require edits to
teleport.yaml and the restart of the Discovery Service.
- Dynamic configuration (recommended)
- Static configuration
Create a Discovery Config resource, that has the same discovery group you configured earlier, to enable EC2 instance discovery.
Create a file named
discovery-aws-prod.yaml with the following content:
kind: discovery_config
version: v1
metadata:
name: example-discovery-config
spec:
discovery_group: aws-prod
aws:
- types: ["ec2"]
regions: ["*"]
tags:
"env": "prod" # Match EC2 instances where tag:env=prod
ssm:
document_name: "AWS-RunShellScript"
install:
join_method: iam
join_token: aws-discovery-iam-token
assume_role:
role_name: DiscoverEC2AssumedRole
organization:
organization_id: o-organisation
organizational_units:
# Include is a list of AWS Organizational Unit IDs and children OUs to include.
# Accounts that belong to these OUs, and their children, will be included.
# Only exact matches or wildcard (*) are supported.
# Required.
include: ["*"]
# Exclude is a list of AWS Organizational Unit IDs and children OUs to exclude.
# Accounts that belong to these OUs, and their children, will be excluded, even if they were included.
# Only exact matches are supported.
# Optional. If empty, no OUs are excluded.
exclude: []
Adjust the keys under
spec.aws to match your EC2 environment,
specifically the tags you want to associate with the Discovery Service.
Create the Discovery Config by running the following command:
tctl create -f discovery-aws-prod.yaml
You can update the Discovery Config at any time, and the service will automatically re-apply the changes.
In order to enable EC2 instance discovery the
discovery_service.aws section
of
teleport.yaml must include at least one entry:
# teleport.yaml
# ...
discovery_service:
enabled: true
discovery_group: aws-prod
aws:
- types: ["ec2"]
regions: ["*"]
tags:
"env": "prod" # Match EC2 instances where tag:env=prod
ssm:
document_name: "AWS-RunShellScript"
install:
join_method: iam
join_token: aws-discovery-iam-token
assume_role_name: DiscoverEC2AssumedRole
organization:
organization_id: o-organisation
organizational_units:
# Include is a list of AWS Organizational Unit IDs and children OUs to include.
# Accounts that belong to these OUs, and their children, will be included.
# Only exact matches or wildcard (*) are supported.
# Required.
include: ["*"]
# Exclude is a list of AWS Organizational Unit IDs and children OUs to exclude.
# Accounts that belong to these OUs, and their children, will be excluded, even if they were included.
# Only exact matches are supported.
# Optional. If empty, no OUs are excluded.
exclude: []
Adjust the keys under
discovery_service.aws to match your EC2 environment,
specifically the tags you want to associate with the Discovery Service.
Step 7/7. Start Teleport
Grant the Discovery Service access to credentials that it can use to authenticate to AWS.
- If you are running the Discovery Service on an EC2 instance, you may use the EC2 Instance Metadata Service method
- If you are running the Discovery Service in Kubernetes, you can use IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA)
- Otherwise, you must use environment variables
- Instance Metadata Service
- Kubernetes IRSA
- Environment Variables
Teleport will detect when it is running on an EC2 instance and use the Instance Metadata Service to fetch credentials.
The EC2 instance should be configured to use an EC2 instance profile. For more information, see: Using Instance Profiles.
Refer to IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA) to set up an OIDC provider in AWS and configure an AWS IAM role that allows the pod's service account to assume the role.
Teleport's built-in AWS client reads credentials from the following environment variables:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION
When you start the Discovery Service, the service reads environment variables from a
file at the path
/etc/default/teleport. Obtain these credentials from your
organization. Ensure that
/etc/default/teleport has the following content,
replacing the values of each variable:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=00000000000000000000
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=0000000000000000000000000000000000000000
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION=<YOUR_REGION>
Have multiple sources of AWS credentials?
Teleport's AWS client loads credentials from different sources in the following order:
- Environment Variables
- Shared credentials file
- Shared configuration file (Teleport always enables shared configuration)
- EC2 Instance Metadata (credentials only)
While you can provide AWS credentials via a shared credentials file or shared
configuration file, you will need to run the Discovery Service with the
AWS_PROFILE
environment variable assigned to the name of your profile of choice.
If you have a specific use case that the instructions above do not account for, consult the documentation for the AWS SDK for Go for a detailed description of credential loading behavior.
Configure the Discovery Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Discovery Service.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Discovery Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Once you have started the Discovery Service, EC2 instances matching the tags you specified earlier will begin to be added to the Teleport cluster automatically.
Auto-discovery labels
Teleport applies a set of default labels to resources on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud that join a cluster via auto-discovery. See the auto-discovery labels reference
Advanced configuration
This section covers configuration options for discovering and enrolling servers.
Install multiple Teleport agents on the same instance
When using blue-green deployments or other multiple clusters setups, you might want to access your instances from different clusters.
Teleport supports installing and running multiple agents on the same instance, using a suffixed installation which allows you to isolate each installation.
- Dynamic configuration (recommended)
- Static configuration
To configure the Discovery Service to use a suffixed installation, edit the Discovery Config and set the
spec.aws.install.suffix key:
kind: discovery_config
# ...
spec:
aws:
- install:
suffix: "blue-cluster"
To configure the Discovery Service to use a suffixed installation, specify the
install.suffix key in your Discovery Service configuration:
# teleport.yaml
version: v3
# ...
discovery_service:
enabled: true
aws:
- install:
suffix: "blue-cluster"
Requires agent managed updates to be enabled.
Define the group for Managed Updates
If you are using Teleport Agent managed updates, you can configure the update group so that you can control which instances get updated together.
- Dynamic configuration (recommended)
- Static configuration
To set the update group, edit the Discovery Config and set the
spec.aws.install.update_group key:
kind: discovery_config
# ...
spec:
aws:
- install:
update_group: "update-group-1"
To set the update group, specify the
install.update_group key in your Discovery Service configuration:
# teleport.yaml
version: v3
# ...
discovery_service:
enabled: true
aws:
- install:
update_group: "update-group-1"
Configure HTTP Proxy during installation
For instances which require a proxy to access the installation files, you can configure HTTP Proxy settings in the Discovery Service.
- Dynamic configuration (recommended)
- Static configuration
To set the HTTP proxy settings, edit the Discovery Config and set the
spec.aws.install.http_proxy_settings key:
kind: discovery_config
# ...
spec:
aws:
- install:
http_proxy_settings:
https_proxy: http://172.31.5.130:3128
http_proxy: http://172.31.5.130:3128
no_proxy: my-local-domain
You must set the
install.http_proxy_settings key in your configuration:
# teleport.yaml
version: v3
# ...
discovery_service:
enabled: true
aws:
- install:
http_proxy_settings:
https_proxy: http://172.31.5.130:3128
http_proxy: http://172.31.5.130:3128
no_proxy: my-local-domain
Use a custom installation script
To customize an installer, your user must have a role that allows
list,
create,
read and
update verbs on the
installer resource.
Create a file called
installer-manager.yaml with the following content:
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: installer-manager
spec:
allow:
rules:
- resources: [installer]
verbs: [list, create, read, update]
Create the role:
tctl create -f installer-manager.yaml
role 'installer-manager' has been created
You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.
The preset
editor role has the required permissions by default.
To customize the default installer script, execute the following command on your workstation:
tctl edit installer/default-installer
After making the desired changes to the default installer, save and close the file in your text editor.
Multiple
installer resources can exist and be specified in the
aws.install.script_name section:
- Dynamic configuration (recommended)
- Static configuration
Edit the Discovery Config to specify a custom installer script:
kind: discovery_config
# ...
spec:
aws:
- types: ["ec2"]
tags:
- "env": "prod"
regions: ["us-west1", "us-east1"]
install:
script_name: "default-installer"
ssm:
document_name: "AWS-RunShellScript"
- types: ["ec2"]
tags:
- "env": "devel"
regions: ["us-west1", "us-east1"]
install:
script_name: "devel-installer"
ssm:
document_name: "AWS-RunShellScript"
Edit the
teleport.yaml configuration to specify a custom installer script:
discovery_service:
# ...
aws:
- types: ["ec2"]
tags:
- "env": "prod"
regions: ["us-west1", "us-east1"]
install:
script_name: "default-installer"
ssm:
document_name: "AWS-RunShellScript"
- types: ["ec2"]
tags:
- "env": "devel"
regions: ["us-west1", "us-east1"]
install:
script_name: "devel-installer"
ssm:
document_name: "AWS-RunShellScript"
The
installer resource has the following templating options:
{{ .MajorVersion }}: the major version of Teleport to use when installing from the repository.
{{ .PublicProxyAddr }}: the public address of the Teleport Proxy Service to connect to.
{{ .RepoChannel }}: Optional package repository (apt/yum) channel name. Has format
<channel>/<version>e.g. stable/v18. See installation for more details.
{{ .AutomaticUpgrades }}: indicates whether Automatic Updates are enabled or disabled. Its value is either
trueor
false. See Automatic Agent Updates for more information.
{{ .TeleportPackage }}: the Teleport package to use. Its value is either
teleport-entor
teleportdepending on whether the cluster is enterprise or not.
These can be used as follows:
kind: installer
metadata:
name: default-installer
spec:
script: |
echo {{ .PublicProxyAddr }}
echo Teleport-{{ .MajorVersion }}
echo Repository Channel: {{ .RepoChannel }}
version: v1
Which, when retrieved for installation, will evaluate to a script with the following contents:
echo teleport.example.com
echo Teleport-18.6.8
echo Repository Channel: stable/v18.6.8
The default installer will take the following actions:
- Add an official Teleport repository to supported Linux distributions.
- Install Teleport via
aptor
yum.
- Generate the Teleport config file and write it to
/etc/teleport.yaml.
- Enable and start the Teleport service.
Use a custom SSM Document
When executing the installation script on discovered EC2 instances, the Discovery Service uses an SSM document.
The default
AWS-RunShellScript SSM document works in most cases and is always available in AWS.
However, if you need to customize the installation process for your environment, you can create a custom SSM Document and configure the Discovery Service to use it during installation.
The custom document's parameters must include
env,
scriptName and
token.
The recommended approach is to use the following document and customize it as needed:
schemaVersion: '2.2'
description: aws:runShellScript
parameters:
token:
type: String
description: "(Required) The Teleport invite token to use when joining the cluster."
scriptName:
type: String
description: "(Required) The Teleport installer script to use when joining the cluster."
env:
type: String
description: "Environment variables exported to the script. Format 'ENV=var FOO=bar'"
default: "X=$X"
mainSteps:
- action: aws:downloadContent
name: downloadContent
inputs:
sourceType: "HTTP"
destinationPath: "/tmp/installTeleport.sh"
sourceInfo:
url: "https://teleport.example.com:443/webapi/scripts/installer/{{ scriptName }}"
- action: aws:runShellScript
name: runShellScript
inputs:
timeoutSeconds: '300'
runCommand:
- export {{ env }}; /bin/sh /tmp/installTeleport.sh "{{ token }}"
Create this document using AWS Systems Manager in each region where you plan to discover instances.
Edit your Discovery Service configuration to use the custom SSM Document, by setting the
ssm.document_name key:
# teleport.yaml
version: v3
# ...
discovery_service:
enabled: true
aws:
- ssm:
document_name: "TeleportDiscoveryInstaller"
Discover instances in all active regions
The Discovery Service can be configured to scan all active AWS regions for EC2 instances.
Edit the AWS matcher and set the
regions key to wildcard (
*):
# teleport.yaml
version: v3
# ...
discovery_service:
enabled: true
aws:
- regions: ["*"]
# other fields
Add the necessary IAM permissions to allow the Discovery Service to list regions:
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
// existing permissions
"account:ListRegions"
],
"Resource": "*"
}
Troubleshooting
If Installs are showing failed or instances are failing to appear check the Command history in AWS System Manager -> Node Management -> Run Command. Select the instance-id of the Target to review Errors.
cannot unmarshal object into Go struct field
If you encounter an error similar to the following:
invalid format in plugin properties map[destinationPath:/tmp/installTeleport.sh sourceInfo:map[url:[https://example.teleport.sh:443/webapi/scripts/installer/preprod-installer](https://example.teleport.sh/webapi/scripts/installer/preprod-installer)] sourceType:HTTP];
error json: cannot unmarshal object into Go struct field DownloadContentPlugin.sourceInfo of type string
It is likely that you're running an older SSM agent version. Upgrade to SSM agent version 3.1 or greater to resolve.
InvalidInstanceId: Instances [[i-123]] not in a valid state for account 456
The following problems can cause this error:
- The Discovery Service doesn't have permission to access the managed node.
- AWS Systems Manager Agent (SSM Agent) isn't running. Verify that SSM Agent is running.
- SSM Agent isn't registered with the SSM endpoint. Try reinstalling SSM Agent.
- The discovered instance does not have permission to receive SSM commands, verify the instance includes the AmazonSSMManagedInstanceCore IAM policy.
See SSM RunCommand error codes and troubleshooting information in AWS documentation for more details:
- https://docs.aws.amazon.com/systems-manager/latest/userguide/troubleshooting-managed-instances.html
- https://docs.aws.amazon.com/systems-manager/latest/APIReference/API_SendCommand.html#API_SendCommand_Errors
Next steps
- Read Joining Nodes via AWS IAM Role for more information on IAM Invite Tokens.
- Information on IAM best practices on EC2 instances managed by Systems Manager can be found in the AWS Cloud Operations & Migrations Blog .
- Full documentation on EC2 discovery configuration can be found through the config file reference documentation.