Version: 18.x

On this page

Manual Azure VM Auto-Discovery Configuration Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

This guide shows you how to set up automatic server discovery for Azure virtual machines.

The Teleport Discovery Service can connect to Azure and automatically discover and enroll virtual machines matching configured labels. It will then execute a script on these discovered instances that will install Teleport, start it and join the cluster.

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: Mac/Linux Windows - Powershell TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" $TELEPORT_DOMAIN = " teleport.example.com:443 " $TELEPORT_VERSION = (Invoke-RestMethod -Uri "https://${TELEPORT_DOMAIN}/v1/webapi/find").server_version Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



Azure subscription with virtual machines and permissions to create and attach managed identities.

Azure virtual machines to join the Teleport cluster, running Ubuntu/Debian/RHEL if making use of the default Teleport install script. (For other Linux distributions, you can install Teleport manually.)

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

When discovering Azure virtual machines, Teleport makes use of Azure invite tokens for authenticating joining SSH Service instances.

Create a file called token.yaml :

kind: token version: v2 metadata: name: azure-discovery-token expires: "3000-01-01T00:00:00Z" spec: roles: [ Node ] join_method: azure azure: allow: - subscription: "123456789"

Assign the subscription field to your Azure subscription ID. Add the token to the Teleport cluster with:

tctl create -f token.yaml

The Teleport Discovery Service needs Azure IAM permissions to discover and register Azure virtual machines.

There are a couple of ways for the Teleport Discovery Service to access Azure resources:

The Discovery Service can run on an Azure VM with attached managed identity. This is the recommended way of deploying the Discovery Service in production since it eliminates the need to manage Azure credentials.

The Discovery Service can be registered as a Microsoft Entra ID application and configured with its credentials. This is only recommended for development and testing purposes since it requires Azure credentials to be present in the Discovery Service's environment.

Using managed identity

Using app registrations Go to the Managed Identities page in your Azure portal and click Create to create a new user-assigned managed identity: Pick a name and resource group for the new identity and create it: Take note of the created identity's Client ID: Next, navigate to the Azure VM that will run your Discovery Service instance and add the identity you've just created to it: Attach this identity to all Azure VMs that will be running the Discovery Service. note Registering the Discovery Service as a Microsoft Entra ID application is suitable for test and development scenarios, or if your Discovery Service does not run on an Azure VM. For production scenarios prefer to use the managed identity approach. Go to the App registrations page in Microsoft Entra ID and click on New registration: Pick a name (e.g. DiscoveryService) and register a new application. Once the app has been created, take note of its Application (client) ID and click on Add a certificate or secret: Create a new client secret that the Discovery Service agent will use to authenticate with the Azure API: The Teleport Discovery Service uses Azure SDK's default credential provider chain to look for credentials. Refer to Azure SDK Authorization to pick a method suitable for your use-case. For example, to use environment-based authentication with a client secret, the Discovery Service should have the following environment variables set: export AZURE_TENANT_ID= export AZURE_CLIENT_ID= export AZURE_CLIENT_SECRET=

Teleport requires the following permissions to discover and enroll Azure VMs:

Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/read

Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/runCommand/action

Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/runCommands/write

Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/runCommands/read

Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/runCommands/delete

Here is a sample role definition allowing Teleport to read and run commands on Azure virtual machines:

{ "properties" : { "roleName" : "TeleportDiscovery" , "description" : "Allows Teleport to discover Azure virtual machines" , "assignableScopes" : [ "/subscriptions/11111111-2222-3333-4444-555555555555" ] , "permissions" : [ { "actions" : [ "Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/read" , "Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/runCommand/action" , "Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/runCommands/write" , "Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/runCommands/read" , "Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines/runCommands/delete" ] , "notActions" : [ ] , "dataActions" : [ ] , "notDataActions" : [ ] } ] } }

The assignableScopes field above includes a subscription /subscriptions/<subscription> , allowing the role to be assigned at any resource scope within that subscription or the subscription scope itself. If you want to further limit the assignableScopes , you can use a resource group /subscriptions/<subscription>/resourceGroups/<group> or a management group /providers/Microsoft.Management/managementGroups/<group> instead.

Now go to the Subscriptions page and select a subscription.

Click on Access control (IAM) in the subscription and select Add > Add custom role:

In the custom role creation page, click the JSON tab and click Edit, then paste the JSON example and replace the subscription in assignableScopes with your own subscription id:

To grant Teleport permissions, the custom role you created must be assigned to the Teleport service principal - either the managed identity or the app registration you created earlier.

Navigate to the resource scope where you want to make the role assignment. Click Access control (IAM) and select Add > Add role assignment. Choose the custom role you created as the role and the Teleport service principal as a member.

Azure Role Assignments The role assignment should be at a high enough scope to allow the Teleport Discovery Service to discover all matching virtual machines. See Identify the needed scope for more information about Azure scopes and creating role assignments.

Every Azure VM to be discovered must have an identity assigned to it: either system assigned or user assigned managed identity.

Azure Portal

Azure CLI To set up a Managed Identity: Navigate to Virtual machines view if you're hosting Teleport on an Azure VM, or navigate to Virtual machine scale sets view if you're hosting Teleport on an Azure VMSS. Select the VM or VMSS hosting your Teleport Service. In the right-side panel, click the Security/Identity tab. Under the Identity section, select the System assigned tab. Toggle the Status switch to On. Click Save. If you're using VMSS and it is configured with manual upgrade mode, you must update the VM instances for the identity changes to take effect: Click the Instances tab in the right panel.

tab in the right panel. Select the VM instances to update.

Click Restart. To attach a system-assigned identity to a regular VM, run: az vm identity assign --resource-group <resource-group> --name <vm-name> To attach a system-assigned identity to an Azure VMSS, run: az vmss identity assign --resource-group <resource-group> --name <vmss-name> If you're using VMSS and it is configured with manual upgrade mode, you must update the VM instances for the identity changes to take effect. Run the following command to propagate the identity change: az vmss update-instances --resource-group <resource-group> --name <vmss-name> --instance-ids *

If the VMs to be discovered have no system-managed identity and more than one user-managed identity assigned to them, copy the client ID of one of your user-managed identities for Step 5.

tip If you plan on running the Discovery Service on a host that is already running another Teleport service (Auth or Proxy, for example), you can skip this step.

Install Teleport on the virtual machine that will run the Discovery Service:

To install Teleport binaries on your Linux server, the recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

If you are running the Discovery Service on its own host, the service requires a valid invite token to connect to the cluster. Generate one by running the following command against your Teleport Auth Service:

tctl tokens add --type=discovery

Save the generated token in /tmp/token on the virtual machine that will run the Discovery Service.

warning Discovery Service exposes a configuration parameter - discovery_service.discovery_group - that allows you to group discovered resources into different sets. This parameter is used to prevent Discovery Agents watching different sets of cloud resources from colliding against each other and deleting resources created by another services. When running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each service is configured with the same discovery_group value if they are watching the same cloud resources or a different value if they are watching different cloud resources. It is possible to run a mix of configurations in the same Teleport cluster meaning that some Discovery Services can be configured to watch the same cloud resources while others watch different resources. As an example, a 4-agent high availability configuration analyzing data from two different cloud accounts would run with the following configuration. 2 Discovery Services configured with discovery_group: "prod" polling data from Production account.

polling data from Production account. 2 Discovery Services configured with discovery_group: "staging" polling data from Staging account.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to the host and port of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster, and azure-prod to a name that identifies a group of resources that you will enroll:

version: v3 teleport: join_params: token_name: "/tmp/token" method: token proxy_server: " teleport.example.com:443 " auth_service: enabled: false proxy_service: enabled: false ssh_service: enabled: false discovery_service: enabled: true discovery_group: azure-prod

Create a matcher for the resources you want to enroll.

tip Dynamic configuration uses Discovery Configs which can be managed using Terraform. See the Terraform discovery_config reference for more information. Static configuration while simpler at first, has less flexibility because enrollment changes require edits to teleport.yaml and the restart of the Discovery Service.

Dynamic configuration (recommended)

Static configuration Create a Discovery Config resource, that has the same discovery group you configured earlier, to enable Azure VM discovery. Create a file named discovery-azure-prod.yaml with the following content: kind: discovery_config version: v1 metadata: name: example-discovery-config spec: discovery_group: azure-prod azure: - types: [ "vm" ] subscriptions: [ "<subscription>" ] resource_groups: [ "<resource-group>" ] regions: [ "<region>" ] tags: "env": "prod" install: azure: client_id: "<client-id>" Adjust the keys under spec.azure to match your Azure environment, specifically the resource groups, regions and tags you want to associate with the Discovery Service. Create the Discovery Config by running the following command: tctl create -f discovery-azure-prod.yaml Matching instances will be added to the Teleport cluster automatically. You can update the Discovery Config at any time, and the service will automatically re-apply the changes. In order to enable Azure VM discovery the discovery_service.azure section of teleport.yaml must include at least one entry: discovery_service: enabled: true discovery_group: azure-prod azure: - types: [ "vm" ] subscriptions: [ "<subscription>" ] resource_groups: [ "<resource-group>" ] regions: [ "<region>" ] tags: "env": "prod" install: azure: client_id: "<client-id>" Adjust the keys under discovery_service.azure to match your Azure environment, specifically the regions and tags you want to associate with the Discovery Service.

Teleport applies a set of default labels to resources on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud that join a cluster via auto-discovery. See the auto-discovery labels reference

This section covers configuration options for discovering and enrolling servers.

When using blue-green deployments or other multiple clusters setups, you might want to access your instances from different clusters.

Teleport supports installing and running multiple agents on the same instance, using a suffixed installation which allows you to isolate each installation.

Dynamic configuration (recommended)

Static configuration To configure the Discovery Service to use a suffixed installation, edit the Discovery Config and set the spec.azure.install.suffix key: kind: discovery_config spec: azure: - install: suffix: "blue-cluster" To configure the Discovery Service to use a suffixed installation, specify the install.suffix key in your Discovery Service configuration: version: v3 discovery_service: enabled: true azure: - install: suffix: "blue-cluster"

Requires agent managed updates to be enabled.

If you are using Teleport Agent managed updates, you can configure the update group so that you can control which instances get updated together.

Dynamic configuration (recommended)

Static configuration To set the update group, edit the Discovery Config and set the spec.azure.install.update_group key: kind: discovery_config spec: azure: - install: update_group: "update-group-1" To set the update group, specify the install.update_group key in your Discovery Service configuration: version: v3 discovery_service: enabled: true azure: - install: update_group: "update-group-1"

For instances which require a proxy to access the installation files, you can configure HTTP Proxy settings in the Discovery Service.

Dynamic configuration (recommended)

Static configuration To set the HTTP proxy settings, edit the Discovery Config and set the spec.azure.install.http_proxy_settings key: kind: discovery_config spec: azure: - install: http_proxy_settings: https_proxy: http://172.31.5.130:3128 http_proxy: http://172.31.5.130:3128 no_proxy: my-local-domain You must set the install.http_proxy_settings key in your configuration: version: v3 discovery_service: enabled: true azure: - install: http_proxy_settings: https_proxy: http://172.31.5.130:3128 http_proxy: http://172.31.5.130:3128 no_proxy: my-local-domain

To customize an installer, your user must have a role that allows list , create , read and update verbs on the installer resource.

Create a file called installer-manager.yaml with the following content:

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: installer-manager spec: allow: rules: - resources: [ installer ] verbs: [ list , create , read , update ]

Create the role:

tctl create -f installer-manager.yaml

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

The preset editor role has the required permissions by default.

To customize the default installer script, execute the following command on your workstation:

tctl edit installer/default-installer

After making the desired changes to the default installer, save and close the file in your text editor.

Multiple installer resources can exist and be specified in the azure.install.script_name section:

Dynamic configuration (recommended)

Static configuration Edit the Discovery Config to specify a custom installer script: kind: discovery_config spec: azure: - types: [ "vm" ] tags: - "env": "prod" install: script_name: "default-installer" - types: [ "vm" ] tags: - "env": "devel" install: script_name: "devel-installer" Edit the teleport.yaml configuration to specify a custom installer script: discovery_service: azure: - types: [ "vm" ] tags: - "env": "prod" install: script_name: "default-installer" - types: [ "vm" ] tags: - "env": "devel" install: script_name: "devel-installer"

The installer resource has the following templating options:

{{ .MajorVersion }} : the major version of Teleport to use when installing from the repository.

: the major version of Teleport to use when installing from the repository. {{ .PublicProxyAddr }} : the public address of the Teleport Proxy Service to connect to.

: the public address of the Teleport Proxy Service to connect to. {{ .RepoChannel }} : Optional package repository (apt/yum) channel name. Has format <channel>/<version> e.g. stable/v18. See installation for more details.

: Optional package repository (apt/yum) channel name. Has format e.g. stable/v18. See installation for more details. {{ .AutomaticUpgrades }} : indicates whether Automatic Updates are enabled or disabled. Its value is either true or false . See Automatic Agent Updates for more information.

: indicates whether Automatic Updates are enabled or disabled. Its value is either or . See Automatic Agent Updates for more information. {{ .TeleportPackage }} : the Teleport package to use. Its value is either teleport-ent or teleport depending on whether the cluster is enterprise or not.

These can be used as follows:

kind: installer metadata: name: default-installer spec: script: | echo {{ .PublicProxyAddr }} echo Teleport-{{ .MajorVersion }} echo Repository Channel: {{ .RepoChannel }} version: v1

Which, when retrieved for installation, will evaluate to a script with the following contents:

echo teleport.example.com echo Teleport-18.8.0 echo Repository Channel: stable/v18.8.0

The default installer will take the following actions:

Add an official Teleport repository to supported Linux distributions.

Install Teleport via apt or yum .

or . Generate the Teleport config file and write it to /etc/teleport.yaml .

. Enable and start the Teleport service.

If client_id is set in the Discovery Service config, custom installers will also have the {{ .AzureClientID }} templating option.

If you see the error DefaultAzureCredential: failed to acquire a token. in Discovery Service logs then Teleport is not detecting the required credentials to connect to the Azure SDK. Check whether the credentials have been applied in the machine running the Teleport Discovery Service and restart the Teleport Discovery Service. Refer to Azure SDK Authorization for more information.

The tctl discovery nodes command lists Teleport's recent attempts to enroll Azure VMs and reports whether each succeeded. It reads azure.run audit events emitted by the Discovery Service.

tctl discovery nodes --cloud=azure tctl discovery nodes --cloud=azure --failures-only tctl discovery nodes --cloud=azure --last=24h tctl discovery nodes --cloud=azure --format=json

Sample output:

Cloud Account Region Instance Time Status Details ----- ---------------------------------- ------- ------------- -------------------- ---------------------- ------------------------------------------------ Azure abcdef01-2345-6789-abcd-ef01234... EastUS example-vm-0 2026-04-29T15:25:48Z Online Azure abcdef01-2345-6789-abcd-ef01234... EastUS example-vm-1 2026-04-29T15:06:08Z Failed (exit code=103) Enrollment failed. Script output: "insufficien... Azure abcdef01-2345-6789-abcd-ef01234... EastUS example-vm-2 2026-04-29T15:05:56Z Failed (API error) VM agent not available. API error: "PUT https... Azure abcdef01-2345-6789-abcd-ef01234... EastUS example-vm-3 2026-04-29T15:05:54Z Failed (exit code=104) Enrollment failed. Script output: "proxy is u...

Each row's Status column tells you what stage the instance reached:

Online : the VM joined the cluster.

: the VM joined the cluster. Installed (offline) : the install script succeeded but the agent isn't currently connected. Either the agent installed but never joined the cluster (bad join token, misconfiguration, or network), or it joined and later went offline.

: the install script succeeded but the agent isn't currently connected. Either the agent installed but never joined the cluster (bad join token, misconfiguration, or network), or it joined and later went offline. Failed (exit code=N) : the install script ran and exited non-zero. The Details column shows the script output.

: the install script ran and exited non-zero. The Details column shows the script output. Failed (API error) : the install command never executed because the Azure run command API rejected it, typically a missing runCommands/write permission or a VM without the agent installed.

Use --last to widen the audit-event lookback window past the default one hour (e.g. --last=24h ) when investigating older failures or retries.

Use --format=json for machine-readable output that includes the full script output, the originating user task ID, and Azure-specific instance metadata.

See tctl discovery nodes for the full flag reference.

Check your Discovery Service config and make sure that the VM you want to discover matches. In debug mode, Teleport will log the Subscription IDs and names of VMs it discovers.

The Azure run command API does not report the output of commands, so Teleport has no way of knowing if a command succeeded or failed. Run command logs can be found on the targeted VM at /var/log/azure/run-command-handler/handler.log .

Read Joining Nodes via Azure Managed Identity for more information on Azure tokens.

Full documentation on Azure discovery configuration can be found through the config file reference documentation.