Version: 18.x

Amazon Athena Access

You can set up secure access to Amazon Athena using Teleport's support for the AWS CLI and Console.

This guide will help you to:

  • Install the Teleport Application Service.
  • Set up AWS CLI and Console access.
  • Connect to your Athena databases.

Prerequisites

  • AWS account with Athena databases.
  • IAM permissions to create IAM roles.
  • aws Command Line Interface (CLI) tool installed in PATH.
  • A host, e.g., an EC2 instance, where you will run the Teleport Application Service.

  • A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

  • The tctl and tsh clients.

    Installing tctl and tsh clients

    1. Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:

      TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443
      TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"

    2. Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients:

      Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients:

      curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg

      In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation.

      danger

      Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.

  • To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login, then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username: 
    tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]
    tctl status
    Cluster  teleport.example.com
    Version  18.4.2
    CA pin   sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
    If you can connect to the cluster and run the tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Not yet a Teleport user?

If you have not yet deployed the Auth Service and Proxy Service, you should follow one of our getting started guides or try our Teleport application access interactive learning track.

We will assume your Teleport cluster is accessible at teleport.example.com and *.teleport.example.com. You can substitute the address of your Teleport Proxy Service. (For Teleport Cloud customers, this will be similar to mytenant.teleport.sh.)

DNS and Teleport-protected applications

Once the Teleport Application Service is proxying traffic to your web application, the Teleport Proxy Service makes the application available at the following URL:

https://<APPLICATION_NAME>.<TELEPORT_DOMAIN>

For example, if your Teleport domain name is teleport.example.com, the application named my-app would be available at https://my-app.teleport.example.com. The Proxy Service must present a TLS certificate for this domain name that browsers can verify against a certificate authority.

If you are using Teleport Enterprise (Cloud), DNS records and TLS certificates for this domain name are provisioned automatically. If you are self-hosting Teleport, you must configure these yourself:

  1. Create either:

    • A DNS A record that associates a wildcard subdomain of your Teleport Proxy Service domain, e.g., *.teleport.example.com, with the IP address of the Teleport Proxy Service.
    • A DNS CNAME record that associates a wildcard subdomain of your Proxy Service domain, e.g., *.teleport.example.com, with the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service.

  2. Ensure that your system provisions TLS certificates for Teleport-registered applications. The method to use depends on how you originally set up TLS for your self-hosted Teleport deployment, and is outside the scope of this guide.

    In general, the same system that provisions TLS certificates signed for the web address of the Proxy Service (e.g., teleport.example.com) must also provision certificates for the wildcard address used for applications (e.g., *.teleport.example.com).

Take care not to create DNS records that map the Teleport cluster subdomain of a registered application to the application's own host, as attempts to navigate to the application will fail.

Step 1/5. Create an IAM role for Athena access

Create an IAM role that provides access to your Athena resources. Teleport Application Service will assume this IAM role on behalf of the Teleport user that accesses these Athena resources.

There are several methods to create an IAM role:

Visit the Roles page of the AWS Console, then press "Create Role".

Select the "AWS account" option, which creates a default trust policy to allow other entities in this account to assume this role:

Press "Next". Find the AWS-managed policy AmazonAthenaFullAccess and then select the policy:

Press "Next". Enter role name ExampleTeleportAthenaRole and press "Create role":

Apply least-privilege permissions

AmazonAthenaFullAccess may provide too much access for your intentions. To use a different IAM policy to reduce permissions, see Identity and access management in Athena for more details.

Step 2/5. Configure the Teleport IAM role mapping

Give your Teleport users permissions to assume IAM roles in your Teleport cluster.

You can do this by creating a Teleport role with the aws_role_arns field listing the IAM role ARN created in the previous step. Create a file called aws-athena-access.yaml with the following content:

cat > aws-athena-access.yaml <<EOFkind: roleversion: v5metadata:  name: aws-athena-accessspec:  allow:    app_labels:      '*': '*'    aws_role_arns:    - arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/ExampleTeleportAthenaRoleEOF

Remember to replace aws-account-id with your AWS Account ID.

Templating "aws_role_arns" in role definitions

The aws_role_arns field supports template variables so they can be populated dynamically based on your users' identity provider attributes. Here are some examples:

Use {{internal.aws_role_arns}} in the role definition:

kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
  name: aws-athena-access
spec:
  allow:
    app_labels:
      '*': '*'
    aws_role_arns: ['{{internal.aws_role_arns}}']

Then specify the IAM roles through user traits:

kind: user
version: v2
metadata:
  name: alice
spec:
  roles: ['aws-athena-access']
  traits:
    aws_role_arns: ['arn:aws:iam:123456789000:role/role_for_alice']
---
kind: user
version: v2
metadata:
  name: bob
spec:
  roles: ['aws-athena-access']
  traits:
    aws_role_arns: ['arn:aws:iam:123456789000:role/role_for_bob']

See Role Templates for details.

Create the new role:

tctl create -f aws-athena-access.yaml
tip

You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

Assign the aws-athena-access role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider:

  1. Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:

    ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')

  2. Edit your local user to add the new role:

    tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \  --set-roles "${ROLES?},aws-athena-access"

  3. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.

Step 3/5. Install the Teleport Application Service

Generate a token

A join token is required to authorize a Teleport Application Service instance to join the cluster. Generate a short-lived join token and save the output of the command:

tctl tokens add \    --type=app \    --app-name=aws \    --app-uri=https://console.aws.amazon.com/console/home

On the host where you will run the Teleport Application Service, copy the token to a file called /tmp/token.

non-standard AWS regions

Replace https://console.aws.amazon.com with https://console.amazonaws-us-gov.com for AWS GovCloud (US) regions or https://console.amazonaws.cn for AWS China regions.

Install and start Teleport

Install Teleport on the host where you will run the Teleport Application Service. See our Installation page for options besides Linux servers.

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

  1. Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).

  2. Run your cluster's install script:

    curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

Edit the Teleport configuration file (/etc/teleport.yaml) to include the following information, adjusting the value of proxy_server to specify the host and port of your Teleport Proxy Service:

version: v3
teleport:
  join_params:
    token_name: "/tmp/token"
    method: token
  proxy_server: "teleport.example.com:443"
auth_service:
  enabled: false
proxy_service:
  enabled: false
ssh_service:
  enabled: false
app_service:
  enabled: true
  apps:
  - name: aws
    uri: https://console.aws.amazon.com/home/home

Grant the Teleport Application Service access to credentials that it can use to authenticate to AWS.

  • If you are running the Teleport Application Service on an EC2 instance, you may use the EC2 Instance Metadata Service method
  • If you are running the Teleport Application Service in Kubernetes, you can use IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA)
  • Otherwise, you must use environment variables

Teleport will detect when it is running on an EC2 instance and use the Instance Metadata Service to fetch credentials.

The EC2 instance should be configured to use an EC2 instance profile. For more information, see: Using Instance Profiles.

Have multiple sources of AWS credentials?

Teleport's AWS client loads credentials from different sources in the following order:

  • Environment Variables
  • Shared credentials file
  • Shared configuration file (Teleport always enables shared configuration)
  • EC2 Instance Metadata (credentials only)

While you can provide AWS credentials via a shared credentials file or shared configuration file, you will need to run the Teleport Application Service with the AWS_PROFILE environment variable assigned to the name of your profile of choice.

If you have a specific use case that the instructions above do not account for, consult the documentation for the AWS SDK for Go for a detailed description of credential loading behavior.

Configure the Teleport Application Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Application Service.

On the host where you will run the Teleport Application Service, enable and start Teleport:

sudo systemctl enable teleport
sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of the Teleport Application Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport.

non-standard AWS regions

For non-standard AWS regions such as AWS GovCloud (US) regions and AWS China regions, please set the corresponding region in the AWS_REGION environment variable or in the AWS credentials file so that the Application Service can use the correct STS endpoint.

Step 4/5. Give Teleport permissions to assume roles

Next, attach the following policy to the IAM role or IAM user the Teleport Application Service instance is using, which allows the Application Service to assume the IAM roles:

{
  "Version": "2012-10-17",
  "Statement": [
    {
      "Effect": "Allow",
      "Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
      "Resource": "*"
    }
  ]
}
tip

You can make the policy more strict by providing specific IAM role resource ARNs in the "Resource" field instead of using a wildcard.

Step 5/5. Connect

Once the Application Service has started and joined the cluster, you can start connecting to your Athena database.

Using AWS Management Console

Log in to the Teleport Web UI at https://teleport.example.com (replace with your Proxy Service's public address).

Navigate to the Applications tab in your Teleport cluster's control panel and click on the Launch button for the AWS application. This will bring up an IAM role selector:

Click on the role ExampleTeleportAthenaRole and you will get redirected to the AWS Management Console, signed in with the selected role.

In the console's top-right corner, you should see that you're logged in through federated login and the name of your assumed IAM role is ExampleTeleportAthenaRole/<teleport-username> where the session name is your Teleport username.

Using AWS CLI

Log into the previously configured AWS app on your desktop:

tsh apps login --aws-role ExampleTeleportAthenaRole aws
Logged into AWS app aws. Example AWS CLI command:
tsh aws s3 ls

The --aws-role flag allows you to specify the AWS IAM role to assume when accessing the AWS API. You can either provide a role name like --aws-role ExampleTeleportDynamoDBRole or a full role ARN like arn:aws:iam::123456789000:role/ExampleTeleportAthenaRole.

Now you can use the tsh aws command like the native aws command-line tool:

tsh aws athena list-work-groups

To log out of the aws application and remove credentials:

tsh apps logout aws

Using other Athena applications

First, log into the previously configured AWS app if you haven't already done so:

tsh apps login --aws-role ExampleTeleportAthenaRole aws

Connect to Athena with the ODBC or JDBC driver:

Start a local HTTPS proxy:

tsh proxy aws --port 8443 --format athena-odbc
Started AWS proxy on http://127.0.0.1:8443.
Set the following properties for the Athena ODBC data source:[Teleport AWS Athena Access]AuthenticationType = IAM CredentialsUID = abcd1234-this-is-an-examplePWD = zyxw9876-this-is-an-exampleUseProxy = 1;ProxyScheme = http;ProxyHost = 127.0.0.1;ProxyPort = 8443;TrustedCerts = <local-ca-bundle-path>
Here is a sample connection string using the above credentials and proxy settings:DRIVER=Simba Amazon Athena ODBC Connector;AuthenticationType=IAM Credentials;UID=abcd1234-this-is-an-example;PWD=zyxw9876-this-is-an-example;UseProxy=1;ProxyScheme=http;ProxyHost=127.0.0.1;ProxyPort=8443;TrustedCerts=<local-ca-bundle-path>;AWSRegion=<region>;Workgroup=<workgroup>

Use the provided connection string in your Athena application with ODBC driver.

useful environment variables

By default, tsh proxy aws generates random AWS credentials for local communication for best security and uses several placeholders in the generated instructions. The following environment variables can be set to overwrite those values:

  • TELEPORT_AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID: sets the local AWS access key.
  • TELEPORT_AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY: sets the local AWS secret key.
  • TELEPORT_AWS_REGION: sets the AWS region.
  • TELEPORT_AWS_KEYSTORE: sets the Java Keystore path.
  • TELEPORT_AWS_WORKGROUP: sets the Athena workgroup name.
Expired local certificate

tsh proxy aws generates a local certificate authority (CA) for local communication. The local CA may expire after a new tsh login session and a new CA will be generated. Make sure your Java Keystore is up-to-date by deleting the alias from your Keystore and adding it again.

To log out of the aws application and remove credentials:

tsh apps logout aws

Next steps