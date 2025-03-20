Deploying tbot with Workload Identity on AWS
Teleport Workload Identity issues short-lived cryptographic identities to workloads, enabling them to securely authenticate and communicate with other workloads or cloud provider APIs.
Teleport Workload Identity issues short-lived cryptographic identities to workloads, enabling them to securely authenticate and communicate with other workloads or cloud provider APIs.
This guide walks you through deploying the Machine & Workload Identity agent
tbot on an Amazon EC2 instance and setting up Machine and Workload Identity (MWI).
By the end, you'll have a working
tbot service that issues SPIFFE-compatible credentials to workloads running on your EC2 instance.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 18.7.2
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
- An AWS IAM role that you wish to grant access to your Teleport cluster. This
role must be granted
sts:GetCallerIdentity. In this guide, this role will be named
teleport-bot-role.
- An AWS EC2 instance with the IAM role attached that you'll install the MWI agent,
tbot, onto.
Step 1/7. Install
tbot
This step is completed on the AWS EC2 instance.
Install
tbot on the EC2 instance that will use Machine & Workload Identity.
Download and install the appropriate Teleport package for your platform:
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
Step 2/8. Create a Bot
This step is completed on your local machine.
Next, you need to create a Bot. A Bot is a Teleport identity for a machine or group of machines. Like users, bots have a set of roles and traits which define what they can access.
Create
bot.yaml:
kind: bot
version: v1
metadata:
# name is a unique identifier for the Bot in the cluster.
name: example
spec:
# roles is a list of roles to grant to the Bot. Don't worry if you don't know
# what roles you need to specify here, the Access Guides will walk you through
# creating and assigning roles to the already created Bot.
roles: []
Make sure you replace
example with a unique, descriptive name for your Bot.
Use
tctl to apply this file:
tctl create bot.yaml
Step 3/7. Create a join token
This step is completed on your local machine.
Create
bot-token.yaml:
kind: token
version: v2
metadata:
# name will be specified in the `tbot` to use this token
name: example-bot
spec:
roles: [Bot]
# bot_name should match the name of the bot created earlier in this guide.
bot_name: example
join_method: iam
# Restrict the AWS account and (optionally) ARN that can use this token.
# This information can be obtained from running the
# "aws sts get-caller-identity" command from the CLI.
allow:
- aws_account: "111111111111"
aws_arn: "arn:aws:sts::111111111111:assumed-role/teleport-bot-role/i-*"
Replace:
111111111111with the ID of your AWS account.
teleport-bot-rolewith the name of the AWS IAM role you created and assigned to the EC2 instance.
examplewith the name of the bot you created in the second step.
i-*indicates that any instance with the specified role can use the join method. If you wish to restrict this to an individual instance, replace
i-*with the full instance ID.
Use
tctl to apply this file:
tctl create bot-token.yaml
Step 4/7. Configure
tbot
This step is completed on the AWS EC2 instance. Configure
workload-identity-api service in
tbot.
To issue SPIFFE credentials to workloads,
tbot must expose a Workload API endpoint.
You'll configure this by adding the
workload-identity-api service to your
tbot configuration.
First, determine where you wish this socket to be created. In our example,
we'll use
/opt/machine-id/workload.sock. You may wish to choose a directory
that is only accessible by the processes that will need to connect to the Workload API.
Create
/etc/tbot.yaml:
version: v2
# Teleport proxy server address
proxy_server: example.teleport.sh:443
# Onboarding configuration
onboarding:
join_method: iam
token: example-bot
# Storage configuration for tbot state
storage:
type: directory
path: /var/lib/teleport/bot
# Services section - configures the workload-identity-api service
services:
- type: workload-identity-api
listen: unix:///opt/machine-id/workload.sock
selector:
name: example-workload-identity
attestors:
systemd:
enabled: true
Replace:
example.teleport.sh:443with the address of your Teleport Proxy Service or Auth Service. Prefer using the address of a Teleport Proxy Service instance.
example-botwith the name of the token you created in the second step.
By default,
tbot will run in daemon mode. However, this must then be
configured as a service within the service manager on the Linux host. The
service manager will start
tbot on boot and ensure it is restarted if it
fails.
If tbot was installed using the Teleport install script or
teleport-update
command, the
tbot systemd service is automatically created for you.
After
tbot.yaml is created, enable and start the service::
sudo systemctl enable tbot --now
Check the service has started successfully:
sudo systemctl status tbot
Service properties like
User and
Group may be configured using
systemctl edit tbot.`
If tbot was installed manually, service configuration will need to be performed manually as well.
For this guide, systemd will be demonstrated but
tbot should be
compatible with all common alternatives.
Use
tbot install systemd to generate a systemd service file:
sudo tbot install systemd \ --write \ --config /etc/tbot.yaml \ --user teleport \ --group teleport \ --pid-file /run/tbot.pid \ --anonymous-telemetry
Ensure that you replace:
teleportwith the name of Linux user you wish to run
tbotas.
/etc/tbot.yamlwith the path to the configuration file you have created.
/run/tbot.pidwith a path that the user configured for
tbothas write access to. By default,
tbotwrites its PID file to
/run/tbot.pid.
You can omit
--write to print the systemd service file to the console instead
of writing it to disk.
--anonymous-telemetry enables the submission of anonymous usage telemetry.
This helps us shape the future development of
tbot. You can disable this by
omitting this.
Next, enable the service so that it will start on boot and then start the service:
sudo systemctl daemon-reloadsudo systemctl enable tbot --now
Check the service has started successfully:
sudo systemctl status tbot
Restart your
tbot instance to apply the new configuration.
Step 5/7. Configure Workload Identity
Next, we'll configure Workload Identity on the target resource you just created. With your bot configured and connected to Teleport, you can now use it to issue SPIFFE-compatible credentials to workloads through Teleport's Workload Identity system.
You'll:
- Create a Workload Identity resource that defines your workload's SPIFFE ID.
- Configure RBAC so your Bot can issue credentials for that identity.
- Update your
tbotinstance to expose a SPIFFE Workload API endpoint that workloads can connect to receive SPIFFE SVID-compatible credentials.
Before proceeding, you'll want to determine the SPIFFE ID path that your workload will use. In our example, we'll use
/svc/foo.
We provide more guidance on choosing a SPIFFE ID structure in the Best Practices guide.
Create a new file called
workload-identity.yaml:
kind: workload_identity
version: v1
metadata:
name: example-workload-identity
labels:
example: getting-started
spec:
spiffe:
id: /svc/foo
Replace:
example-workload-identitywith a name that describes your use-case.
/svc/foowith the SPIFFE ID path you have decided on issuing.
Use
tctl create ./workload-identity.yaml to create the Workload Identity.
Using workload attestation
Instead of hard-coding values in the SPIFFE ID, you can also use
workload attestation
to dynamically populate it based on workload attributes. For example, you can include the name of the
systemd service requesting the identity.
Add the following to your
tbot.yaml configuration to enable the
systemd attestor:
services:
- type: workload-identity-api
listen: unix:///opt/machine-id/workload.sock
selector:
name: example-workload-identity
attestors:
systemd:
enabled: true
Then define a workload identity that references the attested service name:
kind: workload_identity
version: v1
metadata:
name: example-workload-identity
labels:
example: getting-started
spec:
spiffe:
id: "/svc/{{workload.systemd.service}}"
With this configuration, the SPIFFE ID automatically
includes the systemd service name, such as
/svc/my-app for a service named
my-app.
Step 6/7. Testing the Workload API with
tbot spiffe-inspect
Use
tbot spiffe-inspect to verify that the Workload API endpoint is issuing SPIFFE credentials correctly.
This command connects to the endpoint, requests SVIDs, and prints detailed debug information.
Before configuring your workload to use the Workload API, we recommend using this command to ensure that the Workload API is behaving as expected.
Use the
spiffe-inspect command with
--path to specify the path to the
Workload API socket, replacing
/opt/machine-id/workload.sock with the path you
configured in the previous step:
tbot spiffe-inspect --path unix:///opt/machine-id/workload.sockINFO [TBOT] Inspecting SPIFFE Workload API Endpoint unix:///opt/machine-id/workload.sock tbot/spiffe.go:31INFO [TBOT] Received X.509 SVID context from Workload API bundles_count:1 svids_count:1 tbot/spiffe.go:46SVIDS- spiffe://teleport.example.com/svc/foo - Expiry: 2025-03-20 10:55:52 +0000 UTCTrust Bundles- teleport.example.com
This confirms that workloads can successfully connect to the Workload API and receive SPIFFE-compatible credentials issued by Teleport.
Step 7/7. Configuring your workload to use the Workload API
Now that you know that the Workload API is behaving as expected, you can configure your workload to use it.
The exact steps will depend on the workload. In cases where you have used the SPIFFE SDKs, you can configure the
SPIFFE_ENDPOINT_SOCKET
environment variable to point to the socket created by
tbot.
Next steps
- Read the configuration reference to explore all available configuration options.
- Restrict which SVIDs are issued based on characteristics of the workload using Workload Attestation.
- Configure WorkloadIdentity Rules based on the attributes determined via workload attestation.
- More information about
TELEPORT_ANONYMOUS_TELEMETRY..