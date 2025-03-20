Deploying tbot with Workload Identity on AWS

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Teleport Workload Identity issues short-lived cryptographic identities to workloads, enabling them to securely authenticate and communicate with other workloads or cloud provider APIs.

Teleport Workload Identity issues short-lived cryptographic identities to workloads, enabling them to securely authenticate and communicate with other workloads or cloud provider APIs.

This guide walks you through deploying the Machine & Workload Identity agent tbot on an Amazon EC2 instance and setting up Machine and Workload Identity (MWI). By the end, you'll have a working tbot service that issues SPIFFE-compatible credentials to workloads running on your EC2 instance.

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

, then verify that you can run commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions. An AWS IAM role that you wish to grant access to your Teleport cluster. This role must be granted sts:GetCallerIdentity . In this guide, this role will be named teleport-bot-role .

. In this guide, this role will be named . An AWS EC2 instance with the IAM role attached that you'll install the MWI agent, tbot , onto.

This step is completed on the AWS EC2 instance.

Install tbot on the EC2 instance that will use Machine & Workload Identity.

Download and install the appropriate Teleport package for your platform:

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

This step is completed on your local machine.

Next, you need to create a Bot. A Bot is a Teleport identity for a machine or group of machines. Like users, bots have a set of roles and traits which define what they can access.

Create bot.yaml :

kind: bot version: v1 metadata: name: example spec: roles: []

Make sure you replace example with a unique, descriptive name for your Bot.

Use tctl to apply this file:

tctl create bot.yaml

This step is completed on your local machine.

Create bot-token.yaml :

kind: token version: v2 metadata: name: example-bot spec: roles: [ Bot ] bot_name: example join_method: iam allow: - aws_account: "111111111111" aws_arn: "arn:aws:sts::111111111111:assumed-role/teleport-bot-role/i-*"

Replace:

111111111111 with the ID of your AWS account.

with the ID of your AWS account. teleport-bot-role with the name of the AWS IAM role you created and assigned to the EC2 instance.

with the name of the AWS IAM role you created and assigned to the EC2 instance. example with the name of the bot you created in the second step.

with the name of the bot you created in the second step. i-* indicates that any instance with the specified role can use the join method. If you wish to restrict this to an individual instance, replace i-* with the full instance ID.

Use tctl to apply this file:

tctl create bot-token.yaml

This step is completed on the AWS EC2 instance. Configure workload-identity-api service in tbot . To issue SPIFFE credentials to workloads, tbot must expose a Workload API endpoint. You'll configure this by adding the workload-identity-api service to your tbot configuration.

First, determine where you wish this socket to be created. In our example, we'll use /opt/machine-id/workload.sock . You may wish to choose a directory that is only accessible by the processes that will need to connect to the Workload API.

Create /etc/tbot.yaml :

version: v2 proxy_server: example.teleport.sh:443 onboarding: join_method: iam token: example-bot storage: type: directory path: /var/lib/teleport/bot services: - type: workload-identity-api listen: unix:///opt/machine-id/workload.sock selector: name: example-workload-identity attestors: systemd: enabled: true

Replace:

example.teleport.sh:443 with the address of your Teleport Proxy Service or Auth Service. Prefer using the address of a Teleport Proxy Service instance.

with the address of your Teleport Proxy Service or Auth Service. Prefer using the address of a Teleport Proxy Service instance. example-bot with the name of the token you created in the second step.

By default, tbot will run in daemon mode. However, this must then be configured as a service within the service manager on the Linux host. The service manager will start tbot on boot and ensure it is restarted if it fails.

If tbot was installed using the Teleport install script or teleport-update command, the tbot systemd service is automatically created for you.

After tbot.yaml is created, enable and start the service::

sudo systemctl enable tbot --now

Check the service has started successfully:

sudo systemctl status tbot

Service properties like User and Group may be configured using systemctl edit tbot .`

If tbot was installed manually, service configuration will need to be performed manually as well.

For this guide, systemd will be demonstrated but tbot should be compatible with all common alternatives.

Use tbot install systemd to generate a systemd service file:

sudo tbot install systemd \ --write \ --config /etc/tbot.yaml \ --user teleport \ --group teleport \ --pid-file /run/tbot.pid \ --anonymous-telemetry

Ensure that you replace:

teleport with the name of Linux user you wish to run tbot as.

with the name of Linux user you wish to run as. /etc/tbot.yaml with the path to the configuration file you have created.

with the path to the configuration file you have created. /run/tbot.pid with a path that the user configured for tbot has write access to. By default, tbot writes its PID file to /run/tbot.pid .

You can omit --write to print the systemd service file to the console instead of writing it to disk.

--anonymous-telemetry enables the submission of anonymous usage telemetry. This helps us shape the future development of tbot . You can disable this by omitting this.

Next, enable the service so that it will start on boot and then start the service:

sudo systemctl daemon-reload sudo systemctl enable tbot --now

Check the service has started successfully:

sudo systemctl status tbot

Restart your tbot instance to apply the new configuration.

Next, we'll configure Workload Identity on the target resource you just created. With your bot configured and connected to Teleport, you can now use it to issue SPIFFE-compatible credentials to workloads through Teleport's Workload Identity system.

You'll:

Create a Workload Identity resource that defines your workload's SPIFFE ID.

Configure RBAC so your Bot can issue credentials for that identity.

Update your tbot instance to expose a SPIFFE Workload API endpoint that workloads can connect to receive SPIFFE SVID-compatible credentials.

Before proceeding, you'll want to determine the SPIFFE ID path that your workload will use. In our example, we'll use /svc/foo . We provide more guidance on choosing a SPIFFE ID structure in the Best Practices guide.

Create a new file called workload-identity.yaml :

kind: workload_identity version: v1 metadata: name: example-workload-identity labels: example: getting-started spec: spiffe: id: /svc/foo

Replace:

example-workload-identity with a name that describes your use-case.

with a name that describes your use-case. /svc/foo with the SPIFFE ID path you have decided on issuing.

Use tctl create ./workload-identity.yaml to create the Workload Identity.

Instead of hard-coding values in the SPIFFE ID, you can also use workload attestation to dynamically populate it based on workload attributes. For example, you can include the name of the systemd service requesting the identity.

Add the following to your tbot.yaml configuration to enable the systemd attestor:

services: - type: workload-identity-api listen: unix:///opt/machine-id/workload.sock selector: name: example-workload-identity attestors: systemd: enabled: true

Then define a workload identity that references the attested service name:

kind: workload_identity version: v1 metadata: name: example-workload-identity labels: example: getting-started spec: spiffe: id: "/svc/ {{workload.systemd.service}} "

With this configuration, the SPIFFE ID automatically includes the systemd service name, such as /svc/my-app for a service named my-app .

Use tbot spiffe-inspect to verify that the Workload API endpoint is issuing SPIFFE credentials correctly. This command connects to the endpoint, requests SVIDs, and prints detailed debug information.

Before configuring your workload to use the Workload API, we recommend using this command to ensure that the Workload API is behaving as expected.

Use the spiffe-inspect command with --path to specify the path to the Workload API socket, replacing /opt/machine-id/workload.sock with the path you configured in the previous step:

tbot spiffe-inspect --path unix:///opt/machine-id/workload.sock INFO [TBOT] Inspecting SPIFFE Workload API Endpoint unix:///opt/machine-id/workload.sock tbot/spiffe.go:31 INFO [TBOT] Received X.509 SVID context from Workload API bundles_count:1 svids_count:1 tbot/spiffe.go:46 SVIDS - spiffe://teleport.example.com/svc/foo - Expiry: 2025-03-20 10:55:52 +0000 UTC Trust Bundles - teleport.example.com

This confirms that workloads can successfully connect to the Workload API and receive SPIFFE-compatible credentials issued by Teleport.

Now that you know that the Workload API is behaving as expected, you can configure your workload to use it. The exact steps will depend on the workload. In cases where you have used the SPIFFE SDKs, you can configure the SPIFFE_ENDPOINT_SOCKET environment variable to point to the socket created by tbot .

Read the configuration reference to explore all available configuration options.

Restrict which SVIDs are issued based on characteristics of the workload using Workload Attestation.

Configure WorkloadIdentity Rules based on the attributes determined via workload attestation.

More information about TELEPORT_ANONYMOUS_TELEMETRY ..