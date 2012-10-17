Database Access with Amazon MemoryDB

Version: 18.x

Teleport can provide secure access to Amazon MemoryDB for Redis and Valkey via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through Teleport's RBAC.

In this guide, you will:

Configure your Amazon MemoryDB for Redis and Valkey database with IAM authentication. Add the database to your Teleport cluster. Connect to the database via Teleport.

The Teleport Database Service proxies traffic from users to Amazon MemoryDB for Redis and Valkey. Authentication between the Database Service and the Amazon MemoryDB database can take one of two forms:

IAM authentication (preferred): The Teleport Database Service connects to the database using a short-lived AWS IAM authentication token. AWS IAM authentication is available for Amazon MemoryDB with engine version 7.0 or above.

The Teleport Database Service connects to the database using a short-lived AWS IAM authentication token. AWS IAM authentication is available for Amazon MemoryDB with engine version 7.0 or above. Managing users: The Teleport Database Service manages users in a access control list, rotates their passwords every 15 minutes, and saves these passwords in AWS Secrets Manager. The Database Service automatically sends an AUTH command with the saved password when connecting the client to the Amazon MemoryDB server.

This guide shows how to register a single Amazon MemoryDB with your Teleport cluster. For a more scalable approach, learn how to set up Database Auto-Discovery to automatically enroll all AWS databases in your infrastructure.

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



AWS account with an MemoryDB for Redis or Valkey cluster. In-transit encryption via (TLS) must be enabled .

. Permissions to create and attach IAM policies.

redis-cli version 6.2 or newer installed and added to your system's PATH environment variable.

version or newer installed and added to your system's environment variable. A host, e.g., an EC2 instance, where you will run the Teleport Database Service.

ACL enabled for your MemoryDB cluster.

A running Teleport Discovery Service if you plan to use Database Auto-Discovery.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

tip To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls

Teleport Community Edition

Teleport Enterprise/Enterprise Cloud Create a local Teleport user with the built-in access role: tctl users add \ --roles=access \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice Create a local Teleport user with the built-in access and requester roles: tctl users add \ --roles=access,requester \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice

Flag Description --roles List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport. --db-users List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user. --db-names List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.

warning Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cloud Spanner databases.

For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.

The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster. Run the following tctl command and save the token output in /tmp/token on the server that will run the Database Service:

tctl tokens add --type=db --format=text abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

Create the Database Service configuration:

MEMORYDB_URI="" sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --name="memorydb" \ --proxy=example.teleport.sh:443 \ --protocol="redis" \ \ --uri=${MEMORYDB_URI} \ --token=/tmp/token

Change example.teleport.sh:443 to the host and port of your Teleport Proxy Service. Set MEMORYDB_URI to the domain name and port of your MemoryDB database.

The command will generate a Database Service configuration and place it at the /etc/teleport.yaml location.

The Teleport Database Service needs AWS IAM permissions to provide access to MemoryDB databases.

Grant the Database Service access to credentials that it can use to authenticate to AWS.

If you are running the Database Service on an EC2 instance, you may use the EC2 Instance Metadata Service method

If you are running the Database Service in Kubernetes, you can use IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA)

Otherwise, you must use environment variables

AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

AWS_DEFAULT_REGION When you start the Database Service, the service reads environment variables from a file at the path /etc/default/teleport . Obtain these credentials from your organization. Ensure that /etc/default/teleport has the following content, replacing the values of each variable: AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=00000000000000000000 AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=0000000000000000000000000000000000000000 AWS_DEFAULT_REGION=<YOUR_REGION>

Have multiple sources of AWS credentials? Teleport's AWS client loads credentials from different sources in the following order: Environment Variables

Shared credentials file

Shared configuration file (Teleport always enables shared configuration)

EC2 Instance Metadata (credentials only) While you can provide AWS credentials via a shared credentials file or shared configuration file, you will need to run the Database Service with the AWS_PROFILE environment variable assigned to the name of your profile of choice. If you have a specific use case that the instructions above do not account for, consult the documentation for the AWS SDK for Go for a detailed description of credential loading behavior.

MemoryDB supports IAM authentication for Redis engine version 7.0 or above. This is the recommended way to configure Teleport access to MemoryDB.

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "MemoryDBFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "memorydb:DescribeClusters" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "MemoryDBDescribeUsers" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "memorydb:DescribeUsers" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "MemoryDBConnect" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "memorydb:Connect" , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

Statement Purpose MemoryDBFetchMetadata Automatically import AWS tags as database labels or find missing information such as the database's AWS region. MemoryDBDescribeUsers Determine whether a user is compatible with IAM authentication. MemoryDBConnect Connect using IAM authentication.

You can reduce the scope of the MemoryDBConnect statement by updating it to only allow specific MemoryDB clusters and IAM users. The resource ARN you can specify has the following formats:

arn:aws:memorydb:{Region}:{AccountID}:cluster:{ClusterName} arn:aws:memorydb:{Region}:{AccountID}:user:{UserName}

See Authenticating with IAM for MemoryDB for more information.

Configure the Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Database Service.

On the host where you will run the Database Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run the Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of the Database Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

Configure authentication for your MemoryDB database. The steps to follow depend on whether you want to enable the Teleport Database Service to use IAM authentication with MemoryDB, or authentication based on managing passwords via AWS Secrets Manager:

If you choose not to use the above options, Teleport will not automatically authenticate with the database.

You can either set up a "no password" configuration for your MemoryDB user, or manually enter an AUTH command with the password you have configured after a successful client connection. However, it is strongly advised to use one of the first two options or a strong password for better security.

Once the Database Service has started and joined the cluster, log in to see the registered databases:

Self-Hosted

Teleport Enterprise Cloud tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=alice tsh db ls tsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --user=alice tsh db ls

To retrieve credentials for a database and connect to it:

tsh db connect --db-user=my-database-user my-memorydb

If flag --db-user is not provided, Teleport logs in as the default user.

Now, depending on the authentication configurations, you may need to send an AUTH command to authenticate with the Redis server:

Redis with ACL

Redis with AUTH token

Redis without AUTH The Database Service automatically authenticates Teleport-managed and IAM-enabled users with the database. No AUTH command is required after successful connection. If you are connecting as a user that is not managed by Teleport and is not IAM-enabled, the connection normally starts as the default user. Now you can authenticate the database user with its password: AUTH my-database-user <USER_PASSWORD> Now you can authenticate with the shared AUTH token: AUTH <SHARED_AUTH_TOKEN> For Redis or Valkey deployments without the ACL system or legacy requirepass directive enabled, no AUTH command is required.

To log out of the database and remove credentials:

tsh db logout my-memorydb tsh db logout

If your tsh db connect error includes the following text, you likely have an RDS or DocumentDB database created before July 28, 2020, which presents an X.509 certificate that is incompatible with Teleport:

x509: certificate relies on legacy Common Name field, use SANs instead

AWS provides instructions to rotate your SSL/TLS certificate.

If you see the error NoCredentialProviders: no valid providers in chain in Database Service logs then Teleport is not detecting the required credentials to connect via AWS IAM permissions. Check whether the credentials or security role has been applied in the machine running the Teleport Database Service.

When running on EKS, this error may occur if the Teleport Database Service cannot access IMDSv2 when the PUT requests hop limit on the worker node instance is set to 1. You can use the following commands to check the hop limit:

aws ec2 describe-instances --instance-ids <node-instance-id> | grep HttpPutResponseHopLimit "HttpPutResponseHopLimit": 1,

See IMDSv2 support for EKS and EKS best practices for more details.

The Teleport Database Service requires connectivity to your database endpoints.

Check that firewall rules (e.g., AWS security groups) allow connectivity between the Teleport Database Service and the database endpoint.

Inbound firewall rules for the database must allow connections from the Teleport Database Service.

Outbound firewall rules for the Teleport Database Service must allow connections to the database endpoint.

tip On the same host as the Teleport Database Service, try running nc to check if it can reach the database port. Database host: postgres-instance-1.sadas.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com

Database port: 5432 nc -zv database-host database-port

Debugging connection timeout errors in AWS For deployments in AWS, it may be helpful to use AWS Reachability Analyzer to analyze the network path between the Teleport Database Service and the database. Identify the Elastic Network Interface (ENI) associated with the Teleport Database Service host. This can be found in the EC2 console. Identify the private IP address of the database. Create and analyze a network path: Set the path source to the ENI associated with the Teleport Database Service host.

Set the path destination to the database IP. Check the analysis results to identify reachability issues.

If your database is registered dynamically or via auto-discovery, repeat the above connectivity test for every* Teleport Database Service instance that proxies this database. To list all Teleport Database Service instances associated with a given database, run the tctl get db_server/<db_name> command. For example:

$ tctl get db_server/postgres-instance-1 --format json | jq '.[] | {hostname: .spec.hostname, host_id: .spec.host_id, version: .spec.version, target_health: .status.target_health}' { "hostname": "ip-10-0-0-111.ca-central-1.compute.internal", "host_id": "e5e670ac-a7b8-44ef-b373-6296d87f50e8", "version": "18.3.0", "target_health": { "status": "unhealthy", ... } } { "hostname": "ip-10-0-0-222.ca-central-1.compute.internal", ... }

If any of the Database Service instances listed here should not proxy the database, (for example, a Database Service instance in a different VPC or AWS region without connectivity), locate and update their configurations so they only receive or discover databases they can reach. In most cases, you can achieve this by refining your tag filters, such as adding the a vpc-id label.

The Database Service assumes an IAM role in one of following situations:

A Teleport user specifies an IAM role as the database user they wish to use when accessing AWS services that require IAM roles as database users. Databases that support using an IAM role as a database user include: DynamoDB, Keyspaces, Opensearch, Redshift, and Redshift Serverless.

The assume_role_arn field is specified for the database resources or dynamic resource matchers.

What if both situations apply? (role chaining) When both of the above conditions are true for a database connection, the Database Service performs a role chaining by assuming the IAM role specified in assume_role_arn first, then using that IAM role to assume the IAM role for the database user.

You may encounter the following error if the trust relationship is not configured properly between the IAM roles:

AccessDenied: User: arn:aws:sts::111111111111:assumed-role/teleport-db-service-role/i-* is not authorized to perform: sts:AssumeRole on resource: arn:aws:iam::111111111111:role/db-user-role

how to properly configure the trust relationship? To allow IAM Role teleport-db-service-role to assume IAM Role db-user-role , the following is generally required: 1. Configure Trust Relationships on db-user-role teleport-db-service-role or its AWS account should be set as Principal in db-user-role 's trust policy. Role as principal

Account as principal

Cross-account with external-id Assign aws-account-id to your AWS account ID: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/teleport-db-service-role" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" } ] } Assign aws-account-id to your AWS account ID: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :root" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" } ] } Assign external-aws-account-id to an external AWS account ID: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: external-aws-account-id :role/teleport-db-service-role" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Condition" : { "StringEquals" : { "sts:ExternalId" : "example-external-id" } } } ] } 2. Configure Permissions Policies on teleport-db-service-role teleport-db-service-role requires sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Resource" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/db-user-role" } ] } Note that this policy can be omitted when teleport-db-service-role and db-user-role are in the same AWS account and teleport-db-service-role 's full ARN is configured as Principal in db-user-role 's trust policy. 3. Configure Permissions Boundary on teleport-db-service-role If teleport-db-service-role does not have an attached Permissions boundary then you can skip this step. Otherwise, the boundary policy attached to teleport-db-service-role must include sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

You can test the trust relationship by running this AWS CLI command as teleport-db-service-role :

aws sts assume-role --role-arn arn:aws:iam::111111111111:role/db-user-role --role-session-name test-trust-relationship

Learn more on how to use trust policies with IAM roles.

