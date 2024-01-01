Connect a HashiCorp Vault MCP server to Teleport
This guide demonstrates how to run a HashiCorp MCP server and connect it via Teleport.
How it works
The HashiCorp Vault MCP server uses a service token to access HashiCorp Vault and runs on a local endpoint reachable by Teleport. Teleport proxies all client requests to the server, which interacts with HashiCorp Vault using the permissions granted by the policy bound to the token.
Prerequisites
A running Teleport (v18.3.0 or higher) cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
tshclient.
Installing
tshclient
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tshclient must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tshclient:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tshclient:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tsh` client to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tsh` client in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tshclient. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
- Access to your Vault instance and sufficient privileges to manage policies.
- A host to run the MCP server that is reachable by the Teleport Application Service.
- Running Teleport Application Service.
- A Teleport user with sufficient permissions (e.g. role
mcp-user) to access MCP servers.
Step 1/3. Create a policy in Vault
First, create a policy file:
cat > mcp-readonly.hcl <<EOF# Read/list all secrets and metadata stored in the KV v2 engine at "secret/"path "secret/data/*" { capabilities = ["read", "list"]}path "secret/metadata/*" { capabilities = ["read", "list"]}EOF
This example grants read-only access to all secrets stored under the
secret/ KV
v2 engine. You can tighten or expand these paths depending on your needs.
To load the policy into Vault:
vault policy write mcp-readonly mcp-readonly.hcl
Once the policy created, generate a Vault token that the MCP server will use:
vault token create -policy="mcp-readonly" -display-name="teleport-mcp-service" -ttl=720h
Copy the result token for use in the next step.
Step 2/3. Run the Vault MCP server
The Vault MCP Server can be run either as a compiled binary or via the official Docker image:
- vault-mcp-server binary
- docker
To start the MCP server in streamable-HTTP mode:
export TRANSPORT_MODE=httpexport TRANSPORT_HOST=MCP_HOST # or listen to a network that is reachable by Teleportexport VAULT_ADDR=VAULT_ADDRexport VAULT_TOKEN=VAULT_TOKEN./vault-mcp-server
Replace MCP_HOST with the hostname of the host machine running the MCP server. The host must be reachable by the Teleport Application Service.
To start the MCP server in streamable-HTTP mode:
docker run -d -p 8080:8080 \ -e TRANSPORT_MODE=http \ -e TRANSPORT_HOST=0.0.0.0 \ -e VAULT_ADDR=VAULT_ADDR \ -e VAULT_TOKEN=VAULT_TOKEN \ --name vault-teleport-mcp hashicorp/vault-mcp-server
After starting, the Vault MCP Server exposes a streamable-HTTP endpoint at
http://localhost:8080/mcp.
Step 3/3. Connect via Teleport
You can register an MCP application in Teleport by defining it in your Teleport
Application Service configuration, or by using dynamic registration with
tctl
or Terraform:
- Static configuration
- tctl
- Terraform
Replace MCP_HOST with the host running the Vault MCP server:
app_service:
enabled: "yes"
apps:
- name: "vault-mcp"
uri: "mcp+http://MCP_HOST:8080/mcp"
labels:
env: dev
service: vault
Restart the Application Service.
Create an
app resource definition file named
app-vault-mcp.yaml. Replace
MCP_HOST with the host running the Vault MCP server:
# app-vault-mcp.yaml
kind: app
version: v3
metadata:
name: vault-mcp
labels:
env: dev
service: vault
spec:
uri: "mcp+http://MCP_HOST:8080/mcp"
Create the
app resource with:
tctl create -f app-vault-app.yaml
Create a
teleport_app resource in terraform. Replace MCP_HOST
with the host running the Vault MCP server:
resource "teleport_app" "grafana" {
version = "v3"
metadata = {
name = "grafana"
labels = {
"teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic"
"env" = "dev"
"service" = ""vault""
}
}
spec = {
uri = "mcp+http://MCP_HOST:8080/mcp"
}
}
Apply the configuration:
terraform apply
To grant access to the MCP server and all its tools, assign the preset
mcp-user role to your Teleport user.
Optionally, you can limit which MCP tools the user can access by adjusting the
mcp.tools list in their role. For example:
kind: role
version: v8
metadata:
name: vault-mcp-readonly
spec:
allow:
app_labels:
'service': 'vault'
mcp:
tools:
- ^(get|list)_.*$
Now wait until the application appears in
tsh mcp ls, then configure your MCP
clients to access the MCP server, for example:
tsh mcp config vault-mcp --client-config claude
After configuring your MCP client, you will find Vault-related tools from
teleport-mcp-vault-mcp. You can now use these tools to interactive with
Vault via Teleport in your MCP clients:
Next Steps
