Connect a HashiCorp Vault MCP server to Teleport

This guide demonstrates how to run a HashiCorp MCP server and connect it via Teleport.

The HashiCorp Vault MCP server uses a service token to access HashiCorp Vault and runs on a local endpoint reachable by Teleport. Teleport proxies all client requests to the server, which interacts with HashiCorp Vault using the permissions granted by the policy bound to the token.

A running Teleport (v18.3.0 or higher) cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tsh client. Installing tsh client Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tsh client must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tsh client: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tsh client: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tsh client. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



Access to your Vault instance and sufficient privileges to manage policies.

A host to run the MCP server that is reachable by the Teleport Application Service.

Running Teleport Application Service.

A Teleport user with sufficient permissions (e.g. role mcp-user ) to access MCP servers.

First, create a policy file:

cat > mcp-readonly.hcl <<EOF # Read/list all secrets and metadata stored in the KV v2 engine at "secret/" path "secret/data/*" { capabilities = ["read", "list"] } path "secret/metadata/*" { capabilities = ["read", "list"] } EOF

This example grants read-only access to all secrets stored under the secret/ KV v2 engine. You can tighten or expand these paths depending on your needs.

To load the policy into Vault:

vault policy write mcp-readonly mcp-readonly.hcl

Once the policy created, generate a Vault token that the MCP server will use:

vault token create -policy="mcp-readonly" -display-name="teleport-mcp-service" -ttl=720h

Copy the result token for use in the next step.

The Vault MCP Server can be run either as a compiled binary or via the official Docker image:

vault-mcp-server binary

docker To start the MCP server in streamable-HTTP mode: export TRANSPORT_MODE=http export TRANSPORT_HOST= MCP_HOST # or listen to a network that is reachable by Teleport export VAULT_ADDR= VAULT_ADDR export VAULT_TOKEN= VAULT_TOKEN ./vault-mcp-server Replace MCP_HOST with the hostname of the host machine running the MCP server. The host must be reachable by the Teleport Application Service. To start the MCP server in streamable-HTTP mode: docker run -d -p 8080:8080 \ -e TRANSPORT_MODE=http \ -e TRANSPORT_HOST=0.0.0.0 \ -e VAULT_ADDR= VAULT_ADDR \ -e VAULT_TOKEN= VAULT_TOKEN \ --name vault-teleport-mcp hashicorp/vault-mcp-server

After starting, the Vault MCP Server exposes a streamable-HTTP endpoint at http:// localhost :8080/mcp .

You can register an MCP application in Teleport by defining it in your Teleport Application Service configuration, or by using dynamic registration with tctl or Terraform:

Static configuration

tctl

Terraform Replace MCP_HOST with the host running the Vault MCP server: app_service: enabled: "yes" apps: - name: "vault-mcp" uri: "mcp+http:// MCP_HOST :8080/mcp" labels: env: dev service: vault Restart the Application Service. Create an app resource definition file named app-vault-mcp.yaml . Replace MCP_HOST with the host running the Vault MCP server: kind: app version: v3 metadata: name: vault-mcp labels: env: dev service: vault spec: uri: "mcp+http:// MCP_HOST :8080/mcp" Create the app resource with: tctl create -f app-vault-app.yaml Create a teleport_app resource in terraform. Replace MCP_HOST with the host running the Vault MCP server: resource "teleport_app" "grafana" { version = "v3" metadata = { name = "grafana" labels = { "teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic" "env" = "dev" "service" = "" vault "" } } spec = { uri = "mcp+http:// MCP_HOST :8080/mcp" } } Apply the configuration: terraform apply

To grant access to the MCP server and all its tools, assign the preset mcp-user role to your Teleport user.

Optionally, you can limit which MCP tools the user can access by adjusting the mcp.tools list in their role. For example:

kind: role version: v8 metadata: name: vault-mcp-readonly spec: allow: app_labels: 'service': 'vault' mcp: tools: - ^(get|list)_.*$

Now wait until the application appears in tsh mcp ls , then configure your MCP clients to access the MCP server, for example:

tsh mcp config vault-mcp --client-config claude