Version: 18.x

Uncover Identity Risks with the Standing Privileges Dashboard

The standing privileges dashboard provides an overview of resources that an identity can access without creating an Access Request. Standing privileges allow an attacker to access infrastructure resources with compromised credentials, and you can use the standing privileges dashboard as a guide for reducing the attack surface of your infrastructure.

Teleport Identity Security sources standing privileges from Teleport roles as well as integrations, counting Teleport-protected resources as well as access controls and resources from your cloud provider and third-party solutions.

To visit the standing privileges dashboard, navigate to Identity Security > Dashboard.

You can explore details about standing privileges can be clicking on a user or bot: