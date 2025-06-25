Teleport Identity Security Integrations
Teleport can integrate with identity providers (IdPs) like Okta and AWS OIDC which can then be used with Access Graph, providing a comprehensive, interactive view of how users, roles, and resources are interconnected, enabling administrators to better understand and control access policies.
Read the following guides for information on using Teleport Identity Security Access Graph to visualize role-based access controls from third-party services:
- Analyze Entra ID policies with Teleport Identity Security: Describes how to import and visualize Entra ID policies using Identity Security and Graph Explorer.
- Discover AWS Access Patterns with Teleport Identity Security: Describes how to import and visualize AWS accounts access patterns using Identity Security and Access Graph.
- Discover Azure Access Patterns with Teleport Identity Security: Describes how to import and visualize Azure subscription access patterns using Identity Security and Access Graph.
- Discover GitLab Access Patterns with Teleport Identity Security: Describes how to synchronize GitLab access patterns using Identity Security and Access Graph.
- Discover Insecure SSH Access with Teleport Identity Security: Describes how to enable SSH Key Scanning using Identity Security and Access Graph.
- Discover NetIQ Access Patterns with Teleport Identity Security: Describes how to synchronize OpenTex NetIQ access patterns using Identity Security and Access Graph.
Viewing available integrations
The Integrations page shows integrations that can be enabled or are already enabled in Access Graph.
Resources imported into Teleport through Teleport-enabled integrations are automatically imported into Identity Security without any additional configuration.
To access the interface, your user must have a role that allows
list and
read verbs on the
access_graph resource, e.g.:
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: my-role
spec:
allow:
rules:
- resources:
- access_graph
verbs:
- list
- read
The preset
editor role has the required permissions by default.
Set up a new integration
On the left sidebar, click Policy. Click the connection icon labeled Integrations: Select the "Set up new integration" button.
Teleport can also import and grant access to resources from Okta organizations, such as user profiles, groups and applications. You can view connection data in Access Graph. Enroll the Teleport Okta integration in your cluster.