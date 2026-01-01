Discover Okta Access Patterns with Teleport Identity Security

Version: 18.x

Understand access patterns within your Okta organization using Teleport Identity Security. By scanning users, groups, applications, roles, role assignments, and API tokens, Teleport provides a visual representation to help you understand and strengthen the permission model within your Okta environment. Additionally, Teleport Identity Security streams Okta system logs via Identity Activity Center for audit and investigation. This functionality enables you to answer queries such as:

Which applications can a specific user access?

Who has administrator roles in the Okta organization?

Which API tokens exist and who owns them?

What admin actions have been performed recently?

Is my upstream IDP being comprised, and are there any suspicious login patterns?

Access Graph is a feature of the Teleport Identity Security product available to Teleport Enterprise edition customers.

To verify that Access Graph is set up correctly for your cluster, sign in to the Teleport Web UI, click the Identity Security sidebar button, and then the Browse menu item. Identities, resources, etc. should be listed.

Access Graph synchronizes Okta resources with Teleport resources, and visualizes their relationships using the graph representation detailed in the Identity Security usage page. Teleport Identity Activity Center captures Okta system logs, allowing you to investigate user activities and administrative actions within your Okta organization.

The importing process involves three components:

Access Graph and Identity Activity Center periodically scan the configured Okta organization and retrieve the following resources:

Users

Groups

Applications

Roles

Role assignments

API tokens

The default polling interval is 30 minutes (configurable). Once all resources are fetched, Teleport pushes them to the Access Graph, ensuring it remains updated with the latest information from your Okta organization.

Access Graph maps the relationships between imported resources, including:

User-to-group memberships

User-to-application assignments

Role assignments linking users to administrator and custom roles

These relationships are rendered as a navigable graph, allowing you to trace access paths from any identity to the resources it can reach.

Identity Activity Center polls the Okta System Log API on a minute-by-minute basis, retrieving audit events.

Event types captured include:

Authentication events (sign-ins, MFA challenges, session starts)

Administrative actions (user lifecycle changes, role assignments, policy modifications)

Application access events

Security events (suspicious activity, locked accounts, password resets)

A running Teleport Enterprise cluster v16.0.0 or later.

Identity Security enabled for your account.

An Okta organization with one of the following: An API token (SSWS) with read access to users, groups, applications, roles, and system logs. An OAuth 2.0 application with the required scopes (see Step 1).

For self-hosted clusters: Ensure that an up-to-date license.pem is used in the Auth Service configuration. A running Access Graph node v1.24.0 or later. Check the Identity Security page for details on how to set up Access Graph. The node running the Access Graph service must be reachable from the Teleport Auth Service.



tip If you already have an Okta integration configured through Identity Governance, you can enable Identity Security features on the existing integration without creating a new one. See Step 2 for details.

Teleport supports two authentication methods for connecting to the Okta API. Either a SSWS bearer token or OAuth 2.0 client credentials can be used.

In the Okta Admin Console, navigate to Security > API > Tokens. Click Create Token and give it a descriptive name (e.g., Teleport Identity Security ). Copy the generated token value. You will need it in Step 2.

warning The token inherits the permissions of the administrator who creates it. Ensure the administrator account has read access to users, groups, applications, roles, and system logs. Use a service account with the Read-Only Administrator role or a custom admin role with equivalent read permissions.

In the Okta Admin Console, navigate to Applications > Applications. Click Create App Integration and select API Services. Assign the application the required OAuth scopes: okta.users.read

okta.groups.read

okta.apps.read

okta.roles.read

okta.logs.read Note the Client ID. You will need it in Step 2.

In this step we'll set up the integration in Teleport. Teleport has a comprehensive Okta integration and as part of this onboarding wizard, teams can choose to enable Identity Security features.

To create a new Okta integration with Identity Security:

In the Teleport Web UI, click the Identity Security sidebar button, then click Integrations. Click Setup new integration and select Okta. Follow the setup wizard: Enter your Okta organization URL (e.g., https://your-org.okta.com ).

). Provide the API credentials configured in Step 1 (SSWS token or OAuth Client ID).

Enable the Identity Security features you want: resource scanning and/or system log export. Once credentials are validated, the integration begins syncing resources.

If you already have an Okta integration configured through Identity Governance:

Navigate to the Okta integration status page (Identity Governance > Integrations > click the Okta row). Enable the Identity Security options (resource scanning and system log export) from the status page.

For full details on SSO, SCIM, user sync, and application/group sync setup, see the Identity Governance Okta integration guide.

After the initial sync completes, Okta resources appear as nodes in the Access Graph. You can explore them by navigating to Identity Security > Browse in the Teleport Web UI.

Use the search bar at the top of the graph to find a specific Okta group, user, or application by name. Click on any node to open a side panel showing its details:

Okta Group nodes show the group's members, owners, and audit schedule. Select the Permissions & Eligibility tab to see which Teleport roles the group grants.

show the group's members, owners, and audit schedule. Select the tab to see which Teleport roles the group grants. Okta User nodes show the user's group memberships and application assignments. Click View Access to trace the full access path from the user through groups and roles to the resources they can reach.

show the user's group memberships and application assignments. Click to trace the full access path from the user through groups and roles to the resources they can reach. Browse Connections expands the graph around a selected node to reveal related identities and resources.

You can run SQL queries in the Graph Explorer query bar to fetch specific information. Okta resources are tagged with teleport.dev/origin: okta , which you can use to filter results.

In the following queries, replace the placeholder values with your own:

Placeholder Description your-org Your Okta organization subdomain (e.g., acme for acme.okta.com ) user The Okta username to look up app-name The name of the Okta application group-name The name of the Okta group

SELECT * FROM nodes WHERE labels @ > '{"teleport.dev/origin": "okta"}' ;

SELECT * FROM nodes WHERE labels @ > '{"okta/org": "https:// your-org .okta.com"}' ;

SELECT * FROM access_path WHERE identity = ' user ' AND kind = 'ALLOWED' ;

SELECT * FROM access_path WHERE resource = ' app-name ' AND resource_labels @ > '{"teleport.dev/origin": "okta"}' ;

SELECT * FROM access_path WHERE resource = ' group-name ' AND resource_labels @ > '{"teleport.dev/origin": "okta"}' ;

SELECT * FROM access_path WHERE standing_privileges >= 1 AND resource_labels @ > '{"teleport.dev/origin": "okta"}' ;

After enabling system log export, Okta audit events appear in the Identity Activity Center. Navigate to Identity Security > Activity Center in the Teleport Web UI to search and investigate Okta system log events alongside activity from other connected platforms.

The Identity Activity Center normalizes Okta system logs alongside audit data from AWS, GitHub, and Teleport, giving you a single view of identity activity across your organization. Use the Investigate view to explore related events and trace activity across platforms for a specific identity.

Teleport Identity Security includes pre-built security detections that automatically create alerts for suspicious Okta activity. These detections monitor Okta system log events and trigger alerts without any additional configuration.

After setting up the Okta integration, you can monitor the sync status on the Identity Security Integrations page. If the import fails, an error message will help identify the issue.

If you see Unauthorized or 403 Forbidden errors:

SSWS token : Verify the token has not expired and the creating administrator has sufficient permissions. Create a new token if needed and update the integration settings.

: Verify the token has not expired and the creating administrator has sufficient permissions. Create a new token if needed and update the integration settings. OAuth app: Verify the Client ID is correct and the required scopes are assigned to the application.

If system log events are not appearing in the Identity Activity Center:

Ensure the system log export toggle is enabled on the integration.

toggle is enabled on the integration. Verify the API credentials have read access to system logs ( okta.logs.read scope or equivalent admin permissions).

scope or equivalent admin permissions). Check that your Okta organization has the System Log API enabled.

Ensure the Teleport cluster can reach your Okta organization URL over HTTPS. For self-hosted clusters, verify that network policies and firewalls allow outbound connections to *.okta.com or your custom Okta domain.

Inspect the error log on the Identity Security Integrations page for detailed error messages. If issues persist, check the Teleport Auth Service logs for additional context.