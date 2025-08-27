Version: 18.x

warning IP Pinning requires Teleport Enterprise.

IP Pinning is a security feature that helps protect against unauthorized access by ensuring that Teleport users can only access resources from the IP address they used during the login process. This helps minimize the risk of compromised credentials being used from different locations.

note Observed IP - IP of the client. Teleport records this from the direct connection of the user, or via PROXY protocol or "X-Forwarded-For" headers if these features are enabled at the load balancer. Pinned IP - IP of the client, observed during the login process and embedded in the user's certificates.

When IP pinning is enabled for at least one of a user's roles, the IP address observed by Teleport during the login process will be embedded into the user's certificates. Later, whenever the user attempts to access Teleport resources, the system will compare the observed IP address with the pinned IP address stored in the certificate. If the IP addresses do not match, access will be denied.

If the user's role requires IP pinning, but the user's certificate that is presented to a Teleport service doesn't have pinned IP information embedded, access will be denied. This means that if you enable IP pinning for some role, any users that are already authenticated with that role will have to log in again in order to regenerate their certificates. A client's observed IP will be propagated internally between Teleport services if needed, so Teleport performs the IP pinning check against the correct IP.

IP pinning can work across trusted clusters, but be aware that if a user tries to access a leaf cluster's resources through the root cluster, and their mapped role on the leaf cluster has IP pinning enabled, they should also have IP pinning enabled on their root cluster roles. Otherwise, their certificates will not contain pinned IP information.

To enable IP pinning, update the role to contain pin_source_ip option:

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: example-role-with-ip-pinning spec: options: pin_source_ip: true allow: ... deny: ...

Let's walk through an example of setting up IP pinning for a role.

A Teleport admin adds the following role, which enforces IP pinning for users:

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: pinned-ip spec: options: pin_source_ip: true

The admin assigns this role to the user Alice, who then logs into Teleport using the 'tsh' command and tries to access a node from the same IP address she logged in with:

curl ifconfig.me



tsh ssh telenode.example.com



As with Alice's usual attempts to access a node, this one is successful.

Later, Alice changes her IP address, and her attempt to access the same node will fail due to the IP address mismatch. This will trigger the relogin process, prompting Alice to authenticate again.

curl ifconfig.me



tsh ssh telenode.example.com



If your Teleport Proxy is behind a load balancer, there are a few steps you can take to ensure the correct IPs are observed.

For layer 4 load balancers such as AWS Network Load Balancer, enable either client IP preservation or PROXY protocol, if available.