This guide explains how to configure Teleport authentication using hardware-based private keys.

Enterprise Hardware Key Support requires Teleport Enterprise.

By default, tsh , Teleport Connect, and other Teleport clients store a user's key and certificates directly on their filesystem. If a user's filesystem is compromised, any of their active Teleport user keys and certificates would also be compromised.

You can configure per-session MFA to require a multi-factor authentication check when users start new sessions with Teleport services, such as the SSH Service, Kubernetes Service, Database Service, and so on. However, per-session MFA doesn't prevent compromised session credentials from taking other actions, such as running administrative commands with tctl .

To prevent these types of attacks, Teleport supports hardware-based private keys. Unlike disk-based private keys, hardware-based private keys are generated and stored directly on a hardware device and are impossible to export. With hardware-based private keys, a login session is only functional if there's also access to the hardware device where the key was generated and stored.

Additionally, you can configure this feature to require a touch for every Teleport request, including non-session requests like tctl edit . With touch required, hardware key support provides better security than per-session MFA.

touch caching A user's touch is cached on the hardware security key for 15 seconds to prevent excessive touch prompts.

Compatibility Hardware key support provides the best security available. However, not all services are compatible with hardware keys. Supported: Teleport clients tsh , tctl , and Teleport Connect.

, , and Teleport Connect. Standard Teleport API requests such as tsh ls , tctl create , and so on.

, , and so on. Server access.

Agentless OpenSSH server access.

Database access with tsh proxy db instead of tsh db connect .

instead of . Kubernetes access with tsh proxy kube instead of tsh kube login .

instead of . Web access (Teleport Web UI).

Application access. Not supported: Desktop access.

Legacy OpenSSH server access If you require users to have a hardware key to access your infrastructure, they won't be able to use any of the unsupported features either because the hardware key can't be accessed or because the protocol only supports raw private keys. To navigate these incompatibilities, we recommend that you enable hardware key support only when necessary, such as for roles with access to critical infrastructure. These roles can be accessed as needed with Access Requests so that users can avoid these issues for their normal login sessions. Note: Web and app sessions are not backed by a hardware key directly, but they are strictly guarded by the Auth Service and Proxy Service. Therefore, web and app sessions are given permission to bypass hardware key support and fall back to MFA prompts when user presence or verification is needed, like for per-session MFA.

A running Teleport Enterprise cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



A series 5+ YubiKey

PIV support Hardware key support requires users to use a PIV-compatible hardware key. Currently, this feature is only guaranteed to support YubiKey series 5+.

Install a smart card driver for you operating system. Teleport clients will connect to your YubiKey through the smart card driver to generate keys and perform cryptographic operations. macOS and Windows both ship with smart card drivers. If you run into problems on Windows, try the official YubiKey Smart Card Minidriver. On Linux distributions, download the YubiKey Manager or Yubico PIV tool, which both include the Linux smart card driver as a dependency.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Hardware key support is not required by default.

There are three primary options for hardware key support:

hardware_key : User keys are stored on their hardware key without touch/PIN protection. A separate MFA check is used for sessions and other MFA-reliant features, like moderated sessions.

: User keys are stored on their hardware key without touch/PIN protection. A separate MFA check is used for sessions and other MFA-reliant features, like moderated sessions. hardware_key_touch : User keys are stored on their hardware key with touch protection. On each request, users must touch their hardware key.

: User keys are stored on their hardware key with touch protection. On each request, users must touch their hardware key. hardware_key_touch_and_pin : User keys will be stored on their hardware key with touch and PIN protection. On each request, users must touch their hardware key and enter their PIV pin. Users who have not set a PIV code are prompted to set it during login.

: User keys will be stored on their hardware key with touch and PIN protection. On each request, users must touch their hardware key and enter their PIV pin.

You can enforce hardware key support for specific roles, as shown here:

kind: role metadata: name: admin spec: options: require_session_mfa: hardware_key_touch

You can also enforce hardware key support cluster-wide by updating your Teleport configuration:

tctl edit cap

Set the value of spec.require_session_mfa to hardware_key_touch :

kind: cluster_auth_preference metadata: ... name: cluster-auth-preference spec: ... require_session_mfa: hardware_key_touch ... version: v2

After you save and exit the editor, tctl updates the resource:

cluster auth preference has been updated

After you configure a role or cluster to require a hardware key, all users signing in with that role or to that cluster must use their hardware key for all Teleport requests.

Affected users will be prompted to connect and touch their YubiKey to sign in. The first time users sign in with their hardware key they might be required to immediately sign in again.

tsh login --user=dev --proxy=example.teleport.sh:443

Affected users with existing sessions that aren't backed by a hardware key are prompted to sign in again on their next request. For example:

tsh clusters

By default, Teleport clients use the following PIV slots for each option:

hardware_key : slot 9a

: slot hardware_key_touch : slot 9c

: slot hardware_key_touch_and_pin : slot 9d

: slot hardware_key_pin : slot 9e

If you are using any other PIV applications, you might need to specify a different slot. For example, yubikey-agent uses slot 9a . To avoid overwriting the yubikey-agent key and certificate, a user with the hardware_key requirement would need to specify a different slot.

During login, users can specify a PIV slot using the --piv-slot command-line option or an environment variable. For example:

tsh login --piv-slot=9c

TELEPORT_PIV_SLOT=9c tsh login

The PIV slot can also be set cluster-wide with a configuration option:

kind: cluster_auth_preference metadata: ... name: cluster-auth-preference spec: ... require_session_mfa: hardware_key hardware_key: piv_slot: 9c ... version: v2

Teleport clients generate keys in the slots specified using the default management key.

If your PIV key uses a different management key, you must generate the key yourself. This can be done with the YubiKey Manager CLI. This command will prompt you to enter your management key to complete the request:

ykman piv keys generate -a ECCP256 [slot] --touch-policy=[never|cached|always] --pin-policy=[never|once|always] pub.pem

For some features to work, you must also generate a certificate on the slot to mark the slot for use by Teleport. This certificate can be self signed, or in the example below, signed by the key in the PIV slot. The important detail is that the certificate has "teleport" as the organization name in the subject field.

ykman piv certificates generate [slot] -s O=teleport pub.pem

This command will prompt you for the management key, as well as PIN or touch depending on the policies of the key in the PIV slot.

Make sure that the touch and PIN policies of the key satisfy the hardware key requirement for your cluster and roles.

Teleport Connect can act as a Hardware Key Agent, making hardware key requests on behalf of Teleport clients.

While Connect is running, touch and PIN prompts for tsh and tctl commands will be displayed in Teleport Connect instead. These prompts will be brought to the foreground to raise attention to the user.

When a user has hardware key PIN enforced with require_session_mfa: hardware_key_touch_and_pin , they are required to enter their PIN for each connection. By default, this PIN is cached internally by the hardware key for a few seconds, this mechanism is not reliable or long lived enough for several common use cases:

Proxying kubectl commands, database queries, or app requests through a Teleport local proxy ( tsh proxy kube|db|app ).

). Running automated scripts which run tsh commands in bulk.

commands in bulk. Connecting to TCP applications with VNet.

General Teleport Connect usage.

Instead, you can set the cluster-wide hardware_key.pin_cache_ttl configuration option to enable Teleport clients to cache the user's PIN for a set duration of time.

tctl edit cap

Set the value of spec.hardware_key.pin_cache_ttl to your desired PIN cache TTL duration:

kind: cluster_auth_preference metadata: ... name: cluster-auth-preference spec: ... hardware_key: pin_cache_ttl: 1m ... version: v2

After you save and exit the editor, tctl updates the resource:

cluster auth preference has been updated

hardware key agent The Hardware Key Agent also makes use of PIN caching when hardware_key.pin_cache_ttl is set. This means that with Teleport Connect running, a user can cache their PIN across several separate tsh commands.

This error is returned by the Auth Service and Proxy Service if a user does not meet the required private key policy. Both tsh and Teleport Connect automatically catch these errors and require the user to sign in again with a valid hardware-based private key.

Smart card auth challenge errors can appear when the wrong management key is used.

Teleport clients expect a fresh PIV key with the default management key. You can reset this key, along with any existing PIV keys and certificates, with the YubiKey Manager CLI ykman piv reset .

If you want to use a different management key, follow the custom PIV setup instructions.

Sometimes, PIV interactions with your Yubikey can fail in unexpected ways.

For example, if you tap your Yubikey for MFA and then subsequently tap your Yubikey for Hardware Key support, you might get an error on rare occasions.

Depending on your settings, you might be asked to tap your Yubikey many times. Each tap is necessary to safely authenticate you.

For example, if you have second_factors: ["webauthn"] set in your cluster_auth_preference , and require_session_mfa: hardware_key_touch set on your role, you'll see the following output when you first sign in: