Browser MFA
Browser MFA enables users of
tsh,
tctl, and Teleport Connect to complete
MFA checks in the browser using a WebAuthn device. This is particularly useful
when a user's only registered MFA device is browser-based (e.g. a passkey or
Touch ID), which would otherwise prevent them from authenticating via the CLI
entirely.
Example usage:
Login to a clustertsh login --proxy example.teleport.sh --user alice --mfa-mode=browser
SSH in to a nodetsh ssh --mfa-mode=browser alice@node
Add a new MFA devicetsh mfa add --mfa-mode=browser
Edit a Teleport resourcetctl edit --mfa-mode=browser cluster_auth_preference
How it works
In the Browser MFA flow, a user runs a command requiring MFA but only has a
browser-based WebAuthn device (such as a passkey or Touch ID) registered. The CLI
tool requests an MFA challenge from Teleport, then opens the user's browser to
/web/mfa/browser/[request_id] where they are prompted to complete the
challenge. The browser performs the WebAuthn verification, and the response is
encrypted with a secret key generated by the CLI tool. The encrypted response is
then forwarded to a local callback server run by the CLI tool, which decrypts it
and uses it to complete the original command.
Prerequisites
- A Teleport Cloud cloud or a self-hosted cluster with WebAuthn configured.
Enable WebAuthn
To enable WebAuthn support, create a
cap.yaml file or get the existing
configuration using
tctl get cluster_auth_preference:
kind: cluster_auth_preference
version: v2
metadata:
name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
type: local
second_factors: ["webauthn"]
webauthn:
rp_id: example.teleport.sh
Update the configuration:
tctl create -f cap.yaml
cluster auth preference has been updated
-
A machine with the
tshbinary installed and a Web browser with WebAuthn support.
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes
tsh. In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-18.8.0.pkgdanger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v18.8.0-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move tsh.exe to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place tsh.exe in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include
tsh. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v18.8.0-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v18.8.0-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
Step 1/2. Configuration
A Teleport cluster with WebAuthn configured is automatically capable of Browser MFA without any additional configuration.
Alternative: disable Browser MFA
If you want to forbid Browser MFA in your cluster, add
allow_cli_auth_via_browser: false to your configuration.
Create a
cap.yaml file or get the existing configuration using
tctl get cluster_auth_preference:
kind: cluster_auth_preference
version: v2
metadata:
name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
type: local
second_factors: ["webauthn"]
webauthn:
rp_id: example.teleport.sh
allow_cli_auth_via_browser: false # disable Browser MFA
Update the configuration:
tctl create -f cap.yaml
cluster auth preference has been updated
Step 2/2. Authenticate via the browser
Run a command that requires MFA, for example, logging in to a cluster using
tsh.
tsh login --proxy example.teleport.sh --user alice --mfa-mode=browser
Enter password for Teleport user alice:
If browser window does not open automatically, open it by clicking on the link:
http://127.0.0.1:51697/d658314e-68f0-4ad4-be79-0181e6e0dae5
A Web browser window should automatically open, if not, click or copy+paste the
URL printed by
tsh. You will be prompted to complete the MFA verification
process in the browser. Once successfully verified, the originating command will
be authenticated and allowed to proceed.
The
--mfa-mode flag is optional. If omitted, it defaults to
auto, which
tries each authentication mode in order until one succeeds:
- WebAuthn (with TOTP if available)
- SSO
- Browser MFA
- TOTP
Browser MFA is not attempted automatically on Windows because Windows natively
supports platform WebAuthn authenticators (such as Windows Hello) in CLI
applications. To use Browser MFA on Windows, pass
--mfa-mode=browser
explicitly.