Version: 18.x

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Browser MFA enables users of tsh , tctl , and Teleport Connect to complete MFA checks in the browser using a WebAuthn device. This is particularly useful when a user's only registered MFA device is browser-based (e.g. a passkey or Touch ID), which would otherwise prevent them from authenticating via the CLI entirely.

Example usage:

tsh login --proxy example.teleport.sh --user alice --mfa-mode=browser

tsh ssh --mfa-mode=browser alice@node

tsh mfa add --mfa-mode=browser

tctl edit --mfa-mode=browser cluster_auth_preference

In the Browser MFA flow, a user runs a command requiring MFA but only has a browser-based WebAuthn device (such as a passkey or Touch ID) registered. The CLI tool requests an MFA challenge from Teleport, then opens the user's browser to /web/mfa/browser/[request_id] where they are prompted to complete the challenge. The browser performs the WebAuthn verification, and the response is encrypted with a secret key generated by the CLI tool. The encrypted response is then forwarded to a local callback server run by the CLI tool, which decrypts it and uses it to complete the original command.

A Teleport Cloud cloud or a self-hosted cluster with WebAuthn configured.

Enable WebAuthn To enable WebAuthn support, create a cap.yaml file or get the existing configuration using tctl get cluster_auth_preference : kind: cluster_auth_preference version: v2 metadata: name: cluster-auth-preference spec: type: local second_factors: [ "webauthn" ] webauthn: rp_id: example.teleport.sh Update the configuration: tctl create -f cap.yaml

A machine with the tsh binary installed and a Web browser with WebAuthn support. Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes tsh . In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-18.8.0.pkg danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v18.8.0-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include tsh . For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v18.8.0-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v18.8.0-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



A Teleport cluster with WebAuthn configured is automatically capable of Browser MFA without any additional configuration.

Alternative: disable Browser MFA If you want to forbid Browser MFA in your cluster, add allow_cli_auth_via_browser: false to your configuration. Create a cap.yaml file or get the existing configuration using tctl get cluster_auth_preference : kind: cluster_auth_preference version: v2 metadata: name: cluster-auth-preference spec: type: local second_factors: [ "webauthn" ] webauthn: rp_id: example.teleport.sh allow_cli_auth_via_browser: false Update the configuration: tctl create -f cap.yaml

Run a command that requires MFA, for example, logging in to a cluster using tsh .

tsh login --proxy example.teleport.sh --user alice --mfa-mode=browser

A Web browser window should automatically open, if not, click or copy+paste the URL printed by tsh . You will be prompted to complete the MFA verification process in the browser. Once successfully verified, the originating command will be authenticated and allowed to proceed.

The --mfa-mode flag is optional. If omitted, it defaults to auto , which tries each authentication mode in order until one succeeds:

WebAuthn (with TOTP if available) SSO Browser MFA TOTP

Browser MFA is not attempted automatically on Windows because Windows natively supports platform WebAuthn authenticators (such as Windows Hello) in CLI applications. To use Browser MFA on Windows, pass --mfa-mode=browser explicitly.