Hardware Key Support
This guide explains how to configure Teleport authentication using hardware-based private keys.
How it works
Hardware Key Support requires Teleport Enterprise.
By default,
tsh, Teleport Connect, and other Teleport clients store a user's key and certificates directly
on their filesystem. If a user's filesystem is compromised, any of their active Teleport user keys and certificates
would also be compromised.
You can configure per-session MFA to require a multi-factor authentication check
when users start new sessions with Teleport services, such as the SSH Service, Kubernetes Service, Database Service, and so on.
However, per-session MFA doesn't prevent compromised session credentials from taking other actions, such as
running administrative commands with
tctl.
To prevent these types of attacks, Teleport supports hardware-based private keys. Unlike disk-based private keys, hardware-based private keys are generated and stored directly on a hardware device and are impossible to export. With hardware-based private keys, a login session is only functional if there's also access to the hardware device where the key was generated and stored.
Additionally, you can configure this feature to require a touch for every Teleport request, including non-session requests
like
tctl edit. With touch required, hardware key support provides better security than per-session MFA.
A user's touch is cached on the hardware security key for 15 seconds to prevent excessive touch prompts.
Hardware key support provides the best security available. However, not all services are compatible with hardware keys.
Supported:
- Teleport clients
tsh,
tctl, and Teleport Connect.
- Standard Teleport API requests such as
tsh ls,
tctl create, and so on.
- Server access.
- Agentless OpenSSH server access.
- Database access with
tsh proxy dbinstead of
tsh db connect.
- Kubernetes access with
tsh proxy kubeinstead of
tsh kube login.
- Web access (Teleport Web UI).
- Application access.
Not supported:
- Desktop access.
- Legacy OpenSSH server access
If you require users to have a hardware key to access your infrastructure, they won't be able to use any of the unsupported features either because the hardware key can't be accessed or because the protocol only supports raw private keys.
To navigate these incompatibilities, we recommend that you enable hardware key support only when necessary, such as for roles with access to critical infrastructure. These roles can be accessed as needed with Access Requests so that users can avoid these issues for their normal login sessions.
Note: Web and app sessions are not backed by a hardware key directly, but they are strictly guarded by the Auth Service and Proxy Service. Therefore, web and app sessions are given permission to bypass hardware key support and fall back to MFA prompts when user presence or verification is needed, like for per-session MFA.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport Enterprise cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- A series 5+ YubiKey
Hardware key support requires users to use a PIV-compatible hardware key. Currently, this feature is only guaranteed to support YubiKey series 5+.
- Install a smart card driver for you operating system. Teleport clients will connect to your YubiKey through the smart card driver to generate keys and perform cryptographic operations.
- macOS and Windows both ship with smart card drivers.
- If you run into problems on Windows, try the official YubiKey Smart Card Minidriver.
- On Linux distributions, download the YubiKey Manager or Yubico PIV tool, which both include the Linux smart card driver as a dependency.
- macOS and Windows both ship with smart card drivers.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 19.0.0-dev
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/2. Enforce hardware key support
Hardware key support is not required by default.
There are three primary options for hardware key support:
hardware_key: User keys are stored on their hardware key without touch/PIN protection. A separate MFA check is used for sessions and other MFA-reliant features, like moderated sessions.
hardware_key_touch: User keys are stored on their hardware key with touch protection. On each request, users must touch their hardware key.
hardware_key_touch_and_pin: User keys will be stored on their hardware key with touch and PIN protection. On each request, users must touch their hardware key and enter their PIV pin.
- Users who have not set a PIV code are prompted to set it during login.
You can enforce hardware key support for specific roles, as shown here:
kind: role
metadata:
name: admin
spec:
options:
require_session_mfa: hardware_key_touch
You can also enforce hardware key support cluster-wide by updating your Teleport configuration:
tctl edit cap
Set the value of
spec.require_session_mfa to
hardware_key_touch:
kind: cluster_auth_preference
metadata:
...
name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
...
require_session_mfa: hardware_key_touch
...
version: v2
After you save and exit the editor,
tctl updates the resource:
cluster auth preference has been updated
Step 2/2. Log in
After you configure a role or cluster to require a hardware key, all users signing in with that role or to that cluster must use their hardware key for all Teleport requests.
Affected users will be prompted to connect and touch their YubiKey to sign in. The first time users sign in with their hardware key they might be required to immediately sign in again.
tsh login --user=dev --proxy=example.teleport.sh:443
Enter password for Teleport user dev:
Unmet private key policy "hardware_key_touch".
Relogging in with hardware-backed private key.
Enter password for Teleport user dev:
Tap your YubiKey
> Profile URL: https://example.teleport.sh
Logged in as: dev
Cluster: example.teleport.sh
...
Affected users with existing sessions that aren't backed by a hardware key are prompted to sign in again on their next request. For example:
tsh clusters
Unmet private key policy "hardware_key_touch"
Relogging in with hardware-backed private key.
Enter password for Teleport user dev:
Tap your YubiKey
Cluster Name Status Cluster Type Labels Selected
------------------- ------ ------------ ------ --------
example.teleport.sh online root *
Custom PIV setup
Custom PIV Slot
By default, Teleport clients use the following PIV slots for each option:
hardware_key: slot
9a
hardware_key_touch: slot
9c
hardware_key_touch_and_pin: slot
9d
hardware_key_pin: slot
9e
If you are using any other PIV applications, you might need to specify a different slot.
For example,
yubikey-agent uses slot
9a. To avoid overwriting the
yubikey-agent key and certificate,
a user with the
hardware_key requirement would need to specify a different slot.
During login, users can specify a PIV slot using the
--piv-slot command-line option or an environment variable.
For example:
tsh login --piv-slot=9c
TELEPORT_PIV_SLOT=9c tsh login
The PIV slot can also be set cluster-wide with a configuration option:
kind: cluster_auth_preference
metadata:
...
name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
...
require_session_mfa: hardware_key
hardware_key:
piv_slot: 9c
...
version: v2
Custom Key
Teleport clients generate keys in the slots specified using the default management key.
If your PIV key uses a different management key, you must generate the key yourself. This can be done with the YubiKey Manager CLI. This command will prompt you to enter your management key to complete the request:
ykman piv keys generate -a ECCP256 [slot] --touch-policy=[never|cached|always] --pin-policy=[never|once|always] pub.pem
For some features to work, you must also generate a certificate on the slot to mark the slot for use by Teleport. This certificate can be self signed, or in the example below, signed by the key in the PIV slot. The important detail is that the certificate has "teleport" as the organization name in the subject field.
ykman piv certificates generate [slot] -s O=teleport pub.pem
This command will prompt you for the management key, as well as PIN or touch depending on the policies of the key in the PIV slot.
Make sure that the touch and PIN policies of the key satisfy the hardware key requirement for your cluster and roles.
Hardware Key Agent - Teleport Connect
Teleport Connect can act as a Hardware Key Agent, making hardware key requests on behalf of Teleport clients.
While Connect is running, touch and PIN prompts for
tsh and
tctl commands will be
displayed in Teleport Connect instead. These prompts will be brought to the foreground
to raise attention to the user.
PIN Caching
When a user has hardware key PIN enforced with
require_session_mfa: hardware_key_touch_and_pin,
they are required to enter their PIN for each connection. By default, this PIN is cached internally by
the hardware key for a few seconds, this mechanism is not reliable or long lived enough for several
common use cases:
- Proxying kubectl commands, database queries, or app requests through a Teleport local proxy (
tsh proxy kube|db|app).
- Running automated scripts which run
tshcommands in bulk.
- Connecting to TCP applications with VNet.
- General Teleport Connect usage.
Instead, you can set the cluster-wide
hardware_key.pin_cache_ttl configuration option to enable
Teleport clients to cache the user's PIN for a set duration of time.
tctl edit cap
Set the value of
spec.hardware_key.pin_cache_ttl to your desired PIN cache TTL duration:
kind: cluster_auth_preference
metadata:
...
name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
...
hardware_key:
# pin_cache_ttl determines how long Teleport clients will cache the user's PIV PIN.
# This value cannot exceed 1 hour. When set to 0 (default), PIN caching is disabled.
pin_cache_ttl: 1m
...
version: v2
After you save and exit the editor,
tctl updates the resource:
cluster auth preference has been updated
The Hardware Key Agent also makes use of PIN caching when
hardware_key.pin_cache_ttl is set.
This means that with Teleport Connect running, a user can cache their PIN across several
separate
tsh commands.
Troubleshooting
ERROR: private key policy not met
This error is returned by the Auth Service and Proxy Service if a user does not meet the required private key policy.
Both
tsh and Teleport Connect automatically catch these errors and require the user to sign in again with a valid hardware-based private key.
ERROR: authenticating with management key: auth challenge: smart card error 6982: security status not satisfied
Smart card auth challenge errors can appear when the wrong management key is used.
Teleport clients expect a fresh PIV key with the default management key.
You can reset this key, along with any existing PIV keys and certificates, with the
YubiKey Manager CLI
ykman piv reset.
If you want to use a different management key, follow the custom PIV setup instructions.
ERROR: ssh: handshake failed: command failed: transmitting request: an attempt was made to end a non-existent transaction
Sometimes, PIV interactions with your Yubikey can fail in unexpected ways.
For example, if you tap your Yubikey for MFA and then subsequently tap your Yubikey for Hardware Key support, you might get an error on rare occasions.
Why am I being asked to tap several times to login?
Depending on your settings, you might be asked to tap your Yubikey many times. Each tap is necessary to safely authenticate you.
For example, if you have
second_factors: ["webauthn"] set in your
cluster_auth_preference,
and
require_session_mfa: hardware_key_touch set on your role,
you'll see the following output when you first sign in:
tsh login --user=dev --proxy=root.example.com:3080
First login as usual, as the unauthenticated client has no way of inferring
that "hardware_key_touch" is required by the user's role.
Enter password for Teleport user dev:Tap any security keyDetected security key tap
Login results in a "hardware_key_touch" error.
Unmet private key policy "hardware_key_touch".
At this point, `tsh` can infer from the error that the user's role requires
"hardware_key_touch", so it generates a private key directly on the hardware key
with a tap and re-initiates the sign in process.
Relogging in with hardware-backed private key.
This time, `tsh` uses the Yubikey-backed private key in the login request to
get certificates which pass the private key policy for the user's role.
Enter password for Teleport user dev:Tap any security keyDetected security key tapTap your YubiKey> Profile URL: https://root.example.com:3080 Logged in as: dev Cluster: root.example.com ...