Get Started with Role-Based Access Control
Teleport's role-based access control (RBAC) enables you to set fine-grained policies for who can perform certain actions against specific resources. For example, you can allow analytics team members to SSH into a MongoDB read replica, but not the main database.
Teleport roles are dynamic resources that allow or deny access to infrastructure resources, as well as to Teleport API operations like creating users or reviewing Access Requests.
Role demo
You can follow the Teleport Role Demo guide for a quick illustration of how Teleport roles work.
Labels
All infrastructure resources that are enrolled in your Teleport cluster have
labels, which are key-value pairs such as
env: dev. When a user attempts to
connect to a resource, the Teleport Agent that proxies the resource checks the
user's Teleport roles to ensure that the user has the appropriate permissions
and, if not, denies the connection.
Read more about labels in Add Labels to Resources.
Role templates
Teleport roles include a templating syntax that allows you to specify a user's permissions based on data about the user, e.g., data from your organization's identity provider or stored on the Teleport Auth Service backend.
Read more about Teleport Role Templates.
Role reference
After getting familiar with the concepts we introduce in this section, you can read the Access Controls Reference for descriptions of all fields you can configure in a Teleport role.