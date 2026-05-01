Session Recording Search
Session Recording Search lets you find relevant session recordings by searching their summaries and session metadata. You can search with a natural language description, exact keywords, or filters such as user, role, resource, label, session kind, time range, and severity.
Session Recording Search searches session summaries, not raw recording data. A recording appears in search results only after Teleport has generated a successful session recording summary for that session.
How it works
When a session summary is generated, Teleport indexes the summary and related
session metadata in Identity Security. Teleport also generates vector embeddings for
summary chunks using the configured
retrieval_model resource. When a user
runs a search, Teleport Auth Service embeds the search query, queries Identity Security
for matching summaries, applies Teleport RBAC checks, and returns only the
sessions the user is allowed to view.
The default search mode is hybrid search, which combines keyword search and vector similarity search. You can also run keyword-only or embeddings-only searches.
Session Recording Search sends session summary text and user search queries to
the embeddings provider configured in the
retrieval_model resource. Review
the same data handling and provider considerations that apply to
Session Recording Summaries.
Prerequisites
- A Teleport Enterprise cluster v18.8.0 or later with Identity Security enabled.
- Session Recording Summaries enabled and generating successful summaries.
- For self-hosted deployments, Access Graph v1.30.0 or later.
- For self-hosted deployments, a PostgreSQL v14 or later database for Access
Graph where these extensions are available:
pg_trgm, required for keyword search.
pgvector, required for vector similarity search. Its PostgreSQL extension name is
vector.
-
- Permission to read the session recordings you want to search. Search results
are filtered with the same
sessionRBAC rules used for session recordings and summaries.
- At least one SSH node, Kubernetes cluster, or PostgreSQL database connected to Teleport to generate session recordings.
Teleport Enterprise Cloud manages Access Graph and its backing database. For self-hosted clusters, follow the Docker or Helm Access Graph deployment guide and run Access Graph v1.30.0 or later.
Access Graph enables and manages the required PostgreSQL extensions automatically;
you do not need to run
CREATE EXTENSION manually.
Step 1/3. Configure the retrieval model
The
retrieval_model resource is a cluster-wide singleton named
retrieval-model. It tells Teleport which embeddings provider to use for
Session Recording Search and which inference model to use to convert natural
language search queries into API requests and generate prose from session
summaries.
The preset
editor role can manage
retrieval_model resources. If you use a
custom administration role, grant
read,
list,
create,
update, and
delete on
retrieval_model.
For example, create a
session-search-admin.yaml file with the following
content:
kind: role
metadata:
name: session-search-admin
spec:
allow:
rules:
- resources: [retrieval_model]
verbs: [read, list, create, update, delete]
version: v7
Session Recording Search needs both an embeddings provider and an inference
model. The embeddings provider converts session summaries and search queries
into vectors for semantic matching. The
inference_model_name field points to
an existing
inference_model resource that Teleport uses to convert natural
language search queries into API requests and generate prose from session
summaries. In most deployments, this can be the same inference model you
already configured for Session Recording Summaries.
Choose the tab that matches the embeddings provider you want to use:
- OpenAI
- Amazon Bedrock
You can reuse an existing
inference_secret that contains your OpenAI or
OpenAI-compatible API key. The following example uses the
openai-key secret
from the Session Recording Summaries setup and the
shell-summary-model
inference model.
Session Recording Search supports the
text-embedding-3-large and
text-embedding-3-small OpenAI embedding models:
kind: retrieval_model
version: v1
metadata:
name: retrieval-model
spec:
openai:
openai_model_id: text-embedding-3-large
api_key_secret_ref: openai-key
inference_model_name: shell-summary-model
The following example uses Amazon Titan Text Embeddings. Replace the region
with a region available in your AWS account. Session Recording Search supports
only the
amazon.titan-embed-text-v2:0 Bedrock embedding model.
kind: retrieval_model
version: v1
metadata:
name: retrieval-model
spec:
bedrock:
region: us-east-1
bedrock_model_id: amazon.titan-embed-text-v2:0
inference_model_name: shell-summary-model
Save the configuration as
retrieval-model.yaml, then apply it:
tctl create -f retrieval-model.yaml
For infrastructure-as-code workflows, see the
teleport_retrieval_model Terraform resource
or the
TeleportRetrievalModelV1 Kubernetes operator resource.
Step 2/3. Generate searchable summaries
Conduct a new SSH, Kubernetes, or database session that matches one of your session summary inference policies. After the session ends, wait for Teleport to generate its summary. New successful summaries are indexed for Session Recording Search.
Select a resource type for instructions on connecting to the resource with
tsh:
- Servers
- Kubernetes clusters
- PostgreSQL database
Run the
tsh ssh command to connect to a server, specifying the login to assume
on the server you are connecting to. The following command connects to the
server
mynode as user
root:
tsh ssh root@mynode
You can also connect to servers using the Teleport Web UI by navigating to the Resources tab and selecting an SSH server.
To access a Teleport-connected Kubernetes cluster, run the following command to update your kubeconfig with a certificate signed by Teleport. The following command logs in to the cluster mycluster:
tsh kube login mycluster
Once you have logged into the cluster, run
tsh kubectl to execute
kubectl
commands. Teleport can allow or deny access to specific Kubernetes cluster
resources.
tsh kubectl detects whether the command has failed due to
insufficient permissions and, if so, submits an Access Request for the target
Kubernetes resource.
For example, the following creates an interactive session using the
sh command
in pod
my-pod:
kubectl exec -it my-pod -- sh
You can also connect to Kubernetes resources using the Teleport Web UI by navigating to the Resources tab and selecting a Kubernetes cluster.
To connect to a PostgreSQL database and generate a session recording, use the Teleport Web UI. Navigate to the Resources tab, select a PostgreSQL database, and start an interactive session.
Step 3/3. Search recordings
Use
tctl recordings search to search summarized recordings. By default, the
command searches the last 24 hours and opens an interactive terminal UI.
tctl recordings search "SSH sessions downloading archives from production"
Search with filters:
tctl recordings search \ --from=2026-05-01 \ --to=2026-05-04 \ --kind=ssh \ --username=alice \ --label=env=prod \ --severity=high \ "external endpoint"
Use JSON or YAML output for automation:
tctl recordings search --format=json --limit=25 "DROP TABLE"
Choose a search mode:
tctl recordings search --search-mode=keyword "rm -rf"tctl recordings search --search-mode=embeddings "credential harvesting"
Supported search modes are:
|Mode
|Description
hybrid
|Default. Combines keyword search and vector similarity search.
keyword
|Uses keyword matching only.
embeddings
|Uses vector similarity search only.
Common filters include:
|Flag
|Description
--from,
--to
|Search time range in
YYYY-MM-DD format.
--kind
|Session kind, such as
ssh,
k8s, or
db. Can be repeated.
--username
|Teleport user who initiated the session.
--role
|Role held by the user during the session. Can be repeated.
--access-request
|Access Request ID associated with the session. Can be repeated.
--resource-kind
|Teleport resource kind, such as
node,
kube_cluster, or
db.
--resource-name
|Name of the accessed resource.
--label
|Resource labels in
key=value form.
--severity
|Minimum summary severity:
low,
medium,
high, or
critical.
Next steps
Troubleshooting
Session Recording Search requires Access Graph to be enabled with session recording support
Make sure your cluster is connected to Access Graph and that self-hosted deployments run Access Graph v1.30.0 or later.
Check PostgreSQL extension availability
Connect to the PostgreSQL database used by Access Graph and query
pg_available_extensions:
SELECT name, default_version, installed_version
FROM pg_available_extensions
WHERE name IN ('pg_trgm', 'vector')
ORDER BY name;
pg_trgm should appear as
pg_trgm.
pgvector should appear as
vector,
which is the PostgreSQL extension name. If a row is missing, that extension is
not available in the PostgreSQL instance. If
installed_version is empty, the
extension is available but is not enabled in the current database yet; Access
Graph enables required extensions automatically when it initializes the
database.
Session Recording Search requires the pg_trgm PostgreSQL extension
Use a PostgreSQL instance where
pg_trgm is available to the Access Graph
database. Access Graph enables the extension automatically.
Session Recording Search requires the pgvector PostgreSQL extension
Use a PostgreSQL instance where
pgvector is available to the Access Graph
database. Access Graph enables the
vector extension automatically.
No sessions found
Check that the search time range includes the session, that the session has a successful summary, and that your Teleport roles allow you to read the recording. Session Recording Search does not return recordings that have not been summarized.