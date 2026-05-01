Version: 18.x

On this page

Session Recording Search Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

Session Recording Search lets you find relevant session recordings by searching their summaries and session metadata. You can search with a natural language description, exact keywords, or filters such as user, role, resource, label, session kind, time range, and severity.

Session Recording Search searches session summaries, not raw recording data. A recording appears in search results only after Teleport has generated a successful session recording summary for that session.

When a session summary is generated, Teleport indexes the summary and related session metadata in Identity Security. Teleport also generates vector embeddings for summary chunks using the configured retrieval_model resource. When a user runs a search, Teleport Auth Service embeds the search query, queries Identity Security for matching summaries, applies Teleport RBAC checks, and returns only the sessions the user is allowed to view.

The default search mode is hybrid search, which combines keyword search and vector similarity search. You can also run keyword-only or embeddings-only searches.

AI and embeddings Session Recording Search sends session summary text and user search queries to the embeddings provider configured in the retrieval_model resource. Review the same data handling and provider considerations that apply to Session Recording Summaries.

A Teleport Enterprise cluster v18.8.0 or later with Identity Security enabled.

Session Recording Summaries enabled and generating successful summaries.

For self-hosted deployments, Access Graph v1.30.0 or later.

For self-hosted deployments, a PostgreSQL v14 or later database for Access Graph where these extensions are available: pg_trgm , required for keyword search. pgvector , required for vector similarity search. Its PostgreSQL extension name is vector .

Permission to read the session recordings you want to search. Search results are filtered with the same session RBAC rules used for session recordings and summaries.

RBAC rules used for session recordings and summaries. At least one SSH node, Kubernetes cluster, or PostgreSQL database connected to Teleport to generate session recordings.

Teleport Enterprise Cloud manages Access Graph and its backing database. For self-hosted clusters, follow the Docker or Helm Access Graph deployment guide and run Access Graph v1.30.0 or later.

Access Graph enables and manages the required PostgreSQL extensions automatically; you do not need to run CREATE EXTENSION manually.

The retrieval_model resource is a cluster-wide singleton named retrieval-model . It tells Teleport which embeddings provider to use for Session Recording Search and which inference model to use to convert natural language search queries into API requests and generate prose from session summaries.

The preset editor role can manage retrieval_model resources. If you use a custom administration role, grant read , list , create , update , and delete on retrieval_model .

For example, create a session-search-admin.yaml file with the following content:

kind: role metadata: name: session-search-admin spec: allow: rules: - resources: [ retrieval_model ] verbs: [ read , list , create , update , delete ] version: v7

Session Recording Search needs both an embeddings provider and an inference model. The embeddings provider converts session summaries and search queries into vectors for semantic matching. The inference_model_name field points to an existing inference_model resource that Teleport uses to convert natural language search queries into API requests and generate prose from session summaries. In most deployments, this can be the same inference model you already configured for Session Recording Summaries.

Choose the tab that matches the embeddings provider you want to use:

OpenAI

Amazon Bedrock You can reuse an existing inference_secret that contains your OpenAI or OpenAI-compatible API key. The following example uses the openai-key secret from the Session Recording Summaries setup and the shell-summary-model inference model. Session Recording Search supports the text-embedding-3-large and text-embedding-3-small OpenAI embedding models: kind: retrieval_model version: v1 metadata: name: retrieval-model spec: openai: openai_model_id: text-embedding-3-large api_key_secret_ref: openai-key inference_model_name: shell-summary-model The following example uses Amazon Titan Text Embeddings. Replace the region with a region available in your AWS account. Session Recording Search supports only the amazon.titan-embed-text-v2:0 Bedrock embedding model. kind: retrieval_model version: v1 metadata: name: retrieval-model spec: bedrock: region: us-east-1 bedrock_model_id: amazon.titan-embed-text-v2:0 inference_model_name: shell-summary-model

Save the configuration as retrieval-model.yaml , then apply it:

tctl create -f retrieval-model.yaml

For infrastructure-as-code workflows, see the teleport_retrieval_model Terraform resource or the TeleportRetrievalModelV1 Kubernetes operator resource.

Conduct a new SSH, Kubernetes, or database session that matches one of your session summary inference policies. After the session ends, wait for Teleport to generate its summary. New successful summaries are indexed for Session Recording Search.

Select a resource type for instructions on connecting to the resource with tsh :

Servers

Kubernetes clusters

PostgreSQL database Run the tsh ssh command to connect to a server, specifying the login to assume on the server you are connecting to. The following command connects to the server mynode as user root : tsh ssh root@mynode You can also connect to servers using the Teleport Web UI by navigating to the Resources tab and selecting an SSH server. To access a Teleport-connected Kubernetes cluster, run the following command to update your kubeconfig with a certificate signed by Teleport. The following command logs in to the cluster mycluster: tsh kube login mycluster Once you have logged into the cluster, run tsh kubectl to execute kubectl commands. Teleport can allow or deny access to specific Kubernetes cluster resources. tsh kubectl detects whether the command has failed due to insufficient permissions and, if so, submits an Access Request for the target Kubernetes resource. For example, the following creates an interactive session using the sh command in pod my-pod : kubectl exec -it my-pod -- sh You can also connect to Kubernetes resources using the Teleport Web UI by navigating to the Resources tab and selecting a Kubernetes cluster. To connect to a PostgreSQL database and generate a session recording, use the Teleport Web UI. Navigate to the Resources tab, select a PostgreSQL database, and start an interactive session.

Use tctl recordings search to search summarized recordings. By default, the command searches the last 24 hours and opens an interactive terminal UI.

tctl recordings search "SSH sessions downloading archives from production"

Search with filters:

tctl recordings search \ --from=2026-05-01 \ --to=2026-05-04 \ --kind=ssh \ --username=alice \ --label=env=prod \ --severity=high \ "external endpoint"

Use JSON or YAML output for automation:

tctl recordings search --format=json --limit=25 "DROP TABLE"

Choose a search mode:

tctl recordings search --search-mode=keyword "rm -rf" tctl recordings search --search-mode=embeddings "credential harvesting"

Supported search modes are:

Mode Description hybrid Default. Combines keyword search and vector similarity search. keyword Uses keyword matching only. embeddings Uses vector similarity search only.

Common filters include:

Flag Description --from , --to Search time range in YYYY-MM-DD format. --kind Session kind, such as ssh , k8s , or db . Can be repeated. --username Teleport user who initiated the session. --role Role held by the user during the session. Can be repeated. --access-request Access Request ID associated with the session. Can be repeated. --resource-kind Teleport resource kind, such as node , kube_cluster , or db . --resource-name Name of the accessed resource. --label Resource labels in key=value form. --severity Minimum summary severity: low , medium , high , or critical .

Make sure your cluster is connected to Access Graph and that self-hosted deployments run Access Graph v1.30.0 or later.

Connect to the PostgreSQL database used by Access Graph and query pg_available_extensions :

SELECT name, default_version, installed_version FROM pg_available_extensions WHERE name IN ( 'pg_trgm' , 'vector' ) ORDER BY name;

pg_trgm should appear as pg_trgm . pgvector should appear as vector , which is the PostgreSQL extension name. If a row is missing, that extension is not available in the PostgreSQL instance. If installed_version is empty, the extension is available but is not enabled in the current database yet; Access Graph enables required extensions automatically when it initializes the database.

Use a PostgreSQL instance where pg_trgm is available to the Access Graph database. Access Graph enables the extension automatically.

Use a PostgreSQL instance where pgvector is available to the Access Graph database. Access Graph enables the vector extension automatically.

Check that the search time range includes the session, that the session has a successful summary, and that your Teleport roles allow you to read the recording. Session Recording Search does not return recordings that have not been summarized.