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Reference for the teleport_retrieval_model Terraform resource Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_retrieval_model resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

spec (Attributes) spec contains the configuration for the retrieval model, including the embeddings provider and the search inference model. In the future it can be extended with re-rankers configuration and other settings. (see below for nested schema)

metadata (Attributes) (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) (see below for nested schema) sub_kind (String) SubKind is the resource sub-kind. Should be empty.

(String) SubKind is the resource sub-kind. Should be empty. version (String) Version is the resource version. Should be set to "v1".

Optional:

bedrock (Attributes) Bedrock indicates that this model uses Amazon Bedrock as the embeddings provider and specifies Bedrock-specific parameters. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) Bedrock indicates that this model uses Amazon Bedrock as the embeddings provider and specifies Bedrock-specific parameters. (see below for nested schema) inference_model_name (String) inference_model_name is the name of the model used to convert natural language search queries into API requests and generate prose from a session summary.

(String) inference_model_name is the name of the model used to convert natural language search queries into API requests and generate prose from a session summary. openai (Attributes) Openai indicates that this model uses OpenAI as the embeddings provider and specifies OpenAI-specific parameters. (see below for nested schema)

Optional:

bedrock_model_id (String) BedrockModelId specifies a model ID or an inference profile as understood by the Bedrock API.

(String) BedrockModelId specifies a model ID or an inference profile as understood by the Bedrock API. integration (String) Integration is the AWS OIDC Integration name. If unset, Teleport will use AWS credentials available on the Auth Service machine; otherwise, it will use the specified OIDC integration for assuming appropriate role.

(String) Integration is the AWS OIDC Integration name. If unset, Teleport will use AWS credentials available on the Auth Service machine; otherwise, it will use the specified OIDC integration for assuming appropriate role. region (String) Region is the AWS region which will be used for inference.

Optional:

api_key_secret_ref (String) ApiKeySecretRef is a reference to an InferenceSecret that contains the OpenAI API key.

(String) ApiKeySecretRef is a reference to an InferenceSecret that contains the OpenAI API key. base_url (String) BaseUrl is the OpenAI API base URL. Optional, defaults to the public OpenAI API URL. May be used to point to a custom OpenAI-compatible API, such as LiteLLM. In such case, the api_key_secret_ref must point to a secret that contains the API key for that custom API.

(String) BaseUrl is the OpenAI API base URL. Optional, defaults to the public OpenAI API URL. May be used to point to a custom OpenAI-compatible API, such as LiteLLM. In such case, the must point to a secret that contains the API key for that custom API. openai_model_id (String) OpenaiModelId specifies the model ID, as understood by the OpenAI API.

Optional:

description (String) description is object description.

(String) description is object description. expires (String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.

(String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system. labels (Map of String) labels is a set of labels.