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Version: 18.x

Reference for the teleport_retrieval_model Terraform resource

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This page describes the supported values of the teleport_retrieval_model resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Schema

Required

  • spec (Attributes) spec contains the configuration for the retrieval model, including the embeddings provider and the search inference model. In the future it can be extended with re-rankers configuration and other settings. (see below for nested schema)

Optional

  • metadata (Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
  • sub_kind (String) SubKind is the resource sub-kind. Should be empty.
  • version (String) Version is the resource version. Should be set to "v1".

Nested Schema for spec

Optional:

  • bedrock (Attributes) Bedrock indicates that this model uses Amazon Bedrock as the embeddings provider and specifies Bedrock-specific parameters. (see below for nested schema)
  • inference_model_name (String) inference_model_name is the name of the model used to convert natural language search queries into API requests and generate prose from a session summary.
  • openai (Attributes) Openai indicates that this model uses OpenAI as the embeddings provider and specifies OpenAI-specific parameters. (see below for nested schema)

Nested Schema for spec.bedrock

Optional:

  • bedrock_model_id (String) BedrockModelId specifies a model ID or an inference profile as understood by the Bedrock API.
  • integration (String) Integration is the AWS OIDC Integration name. If unset, Teleport will use AWS credentials available on the Auth Service machine; otherwise, it will use the specified OIDC integration for assuming appropriate role.
  • region (String) Region is the AWS region which will be used for inference.

Nested Schema for spec.openai

Optional:

  • api_key_secret_ref (String) ApiKeySecretRef is a reference to an InferenceSecret that contains the OpenAI API key.
  • base_url (String) BaseUrl is the OpenAI API base URL. Optional, defaults to the public OpenAI API URL. May be used to point to a custom OpenAI-compatible API, such as LiteLLM. In such case, the api_key_secret_ref must point to a secret that contains the API key for that custom API.
  • openai_model_id (String) OpenaiModelId specifies the model ID, as understood by the OpenAI API.

Nested Schema for metadata

Optional:

  • description (String) description is object description.
  • expires (String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
  • labels (Map of String) labels is a set of labels.