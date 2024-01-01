Reference for the teleport_integration Terraform resource

resource "teleport_integration" "aws_oidc" { version = "v1" sub_kind = "aws-oidc" metadata = { name = "example" description = "AWS OIDC integration" labels = { env = "dev" } } spec = { aws_oidc = { role_arn = "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role-name" } } } resource "teleport_integration" "azure_oidc" { version = "v1" sub_kind = "azure-oidc" metadata = { name = "azure-oidc" description = "Example Azure OIDC integration" labels = { env = "dev" } } spec = { azure_oidc = { // Azure Entra ID tenant ID tenant_id = "a1b2c3d4-f2e4-97a8-9abc-1234567890ab" // Azure enterprise application client ID client_id = "7f12e3b5-6789-4abc-def0-112233445566" } } } resource "teleport_integration" "aws_roles_anywhere" { version = "v1" sub_kind = "aws-ra" metadata = { name = "aws-ra" description = "Example AWS Roles Anywhere integration" labels = { env = "dev" } } spec = { aws_ra = { profile_sync_config = { // sync AWS profiles as Teleport applications enabled = true profile_accepts_role_session_name = false profile_arn = "arn:aws:rolesanywhere:us-east-1:123456789012:profile/<random-uuid>" role_arn = "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role-name" // only sync AWS profiles as Teleport applications if the profile name matches profile_name_filters = [ "teleport-*" , // supports globs "^teleport-.*$" , // and regex if the string is enclosed in regex anchors ] } trust_anchor_arn = "arn:aws:rolesanywhere:us-east-1:123456789012:trust-anchor/<random-uuid>" } } }