Reference for the teleport_okta_import_rule Terraform resource

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_okta_import_rule resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

resource "teleport_okta_import_rule" "example" { metadata = { description = "Example Okta Import Rule" labels = { "example" = "yes" } } version = "v1" spec = { priority = 100 mappings = [ { add_labels = { "label1" : "value1" } match = [ { app_ids = [ "1" , "2" , "3" ] }, ], }, { add_labels = { "label2" : "value2" } match = [ { group_ids = [ "1" , "2" , "3" ] }, ], }, { add_labels = { "label3" : "value3" , } match = [ { group_name_regexes = [ "^.*$" ] }, ], }, { add_labels = { "label4" : "value4" , } match = [ { app_name_regexes = [ "^.*$" ] }, ], } ] } }

(Attributes) Spec is the specification for the Okta import rule. (see below for nested schema) version (String) Version is the API version used to create the resource. It must be specified. Based on this version, Teleport will apply different defaults on resource creation or deletion. It must be an integer prefixed by "v". For example: v1

(Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata (see below for nested schema) sub_kind (String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources

Optional:

(Attributes List) Mappings is a list of matches that will map match conditions to labels. (see below for nested schema) priority (Number) Priority represents the priority of the rule application. Lower numbered rules will be applied first.

Optional:

(Map of String) AddLabels specifies which labels to add if any of the previous matches match. match (Attributes List) Match is a set of matching rules for this mapping. If any of these match, then the mapping will be applied. (see below for nested schema)

Optional:

(List of String) GroupIDs is a list of group IDs to match against. group_name_regexes (List of String) GroupNameRegexes is a list of regexes to match against group names.

Required:

name (String) Name is an object name

Optional: