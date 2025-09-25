Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Reference for the teleport_cluster_maintenance_config Terraform resource

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_cluster_maintenance_config resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Example Usage

# Teleport Cluster Networking config

resource "teleport_cluster_maintenance_config" "example" {
  version = "v1"
  metadata = {
    description = "Maintenance config"
  }

  spec = {
    agent_upgrades = {
      utc_start_hour = 1
      weekdays       = ["monday"]
    }
  }
}

Schema

Required

  • version (String) Version is the API version used to create the resource. It must be specified. Based on this version, Teleport will apply different defaults on resource creation or deletion. It must be an integer prefixed by "v". For example: v1

Optional

  • metadata (Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata (see below for nested schema)
  • nonce (Number) Nonce is used to protect against concurrent modification of the maintenance window. Clients should treat nonces as opaque.
  • spec (Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
  • sub_kind (String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources

Nested Schema for metadata

Optional:

  • description (String) Description is object description
  • expires (String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
  • labels (Map of String) Labels is a set of labels

Nested Schema for spec

Optional:

Nested Schema for spec.agent_upgrades

Optional:

  • utc_start_hour (Number) UTCStartHour is the start hour of the maintenance window in UTC.
  • weekdays (List of String) Weekdays is an optional list of weekdays. If not specified, an agent upgrade window occurs every day.