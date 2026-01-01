Version: 18.x

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Reference for the teleport_lock Terraform resource Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_lock resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

resource "random_uuid" "my_lock" {} resource "teleport_lock" "my_lock" { version = "v2" metadata = { name = random_uuid.my_lock.result description = "Ongoing incident investigation." } spec = { target = { user = "john" } } }

metadata (Attributes) Metadata holds resource metadata. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) Metadata holds resource metadata. (see below for nested schema) spec (Attributes) Spec is a Lock specification. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) Spec is a Lock specification. (see below for nested schema) sub_kind (String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources.

(String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources. version (String) Version is the resource version. It must be specified. Supported values are: v2 .

Optional:

description (String) Description is object description

(String) Description is object description expires (String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.

(String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system. labels (Map of String) Labels is a set of labels

(Map of String) Labels is a set of labels name (String) Name is an object name

Optional:

created_at (String) CreatedAt is the date time that the lock was created.

(String) CreatedAt is the date time that the lock was created. created_by (String) CreatedBy is the username of the author of the lock.

(String) CreatedBy is the username of the author of the lock. expires (String) Expires if set specifies when the lock ceases to be in force.

(String) Expires if set specifies when the lock ceases to be in force. message (String) Message is the message displayed to locked-out users.

(String) Message is the message displayed to locked-out users. target (Attributes) Target describes the set of interactions that the lock applies to. (see below for nested schema)

Optional:

access_request (String) AccessRequest specifies the UUID of an Access Request.

(String) AccessRequest specifies the UUID of an Access Request. bot_instance_id (String) BotInstanceID is the bot instance ID if this is a bot identity and is ignored otherwise.

(String) BotInstanceID is the bot instance ID if this is a bot identity and is ignored otherwise. device (String) Device is the device ID of a trusted device. Requires Teleport Enterprise.

(String) Device is the device ID of a trusted device. Requires Teleport Enterprise. join_token (String) JoinToken is the name of the join token used when this identity originally joined. This is only valid for bot identities, and cannot be used to target token -joined bots.

(String) JoinToken is the name of the join token used when this identity originally joined. This is only valid for bot identities, and cannot be used to target -joined bots. login (String) Login specifies the name of a local UNIX user.

(String) Login specifies the name of a local UNIX user. mfa_device (String) MFADevice specifies the UUID of a user MFA device.

(String) MFADevice specifies the UUID of a user MFA device. role (String) Role specifies the name of an RBAC role known to the root cluster. In remote clusters, this constraint is evaluated before translating to local roles.

(String) Role specifies the name of an RBAC role known to the root cluster. In remote clusters, this constraint is evaluated before translating to local roles. server_id (String) ServerID is the host id of the Teleport instance.

(String) ServerID is the host id of the Teleport instance. user (String) User specifies the name of a Teleport user.

(String) User specifies the name of a Teleport user. windows_desktop (String) WindowsDesktop specifies the name of a Windows desktop.