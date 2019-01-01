Reference for the teleport_inference_model Terraform resource

Version: 18.x

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_inference_model resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

sub_kind (String) SubKind is the resource sub-kind. Should be empty.

Required:

name (String) name is an object name.

Optional:

description (String) description is object description.

Optional:

bedrock (Attributes) Bedrock indicates that this model uses Amazon Bedrock as the inference provider and specifies Bedrock-specific parameters. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) Bedrock indicates that this model uses Amazon Bedrock as the inference provider and specifies Bedrock-specific parameters. (see below for nested schema) max_session_length_bytes (Number) MaxSessionLengthBytes is the maximum session length that can be sent to inference provider. Currently, it's determined by the size of model's context window; future versions of Teleport will allow summarizing larger sessions by splitting them. Inference providers will reject requests that are larger than given model's context window. Since context windows are usually sized in tokens, this value is an approximation. Assuming 2 bytes per input token should be safe. Currently, Teleport will outright reject sessions larger than this limit; future versions will split sessions in chunks, treating this size as a maximum. If unset or set to 0, defaults to 1MB.

Optional:

bedrock_model_id (String) BedrockModelId specifies a model ID or an inference profile as understood by the Bedrock API.

Optional:

api_key_secret_ref (String) ApiKeySecretRef is a reference to an InferenceSecret that contains the OpenAI API key.

