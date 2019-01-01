Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Reference for the teleport_inference_secret Terraform resource

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_inference_secret resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Schema

Required

  • metadata (Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
  • spec (Attributes, Sensitive) Spec contains the secret value. Once set, it can only be read by Teleport itself; it will not be returned in API responses. (see below for nested schema)

Optional

  • sub_kind (String) SubKind is the resource sub-kind. Should be empty.
  • version (String) Version is the resource version. Should be set to "v1".

Nested Schema for metadata

Required:

  • name (String) name is an object name.

Optional:

  • description (String) description is object description.
  • expires (String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
  • labels (Map of String) labels is a set of labels.

Nested Schema for spec

Required:

  • value (String, Sensitive) Value is the secret value, such as an API key.