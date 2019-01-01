Reference for the teleport_inference_secret Terraform resource

Version: 18.x

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_inference_secret resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

metadata (Attributes) (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) (see below for nested schema) spec (Attributes, Sensitive) Spec contains the secret value. Once set, it can only be read by Teleport itself; it will not be returned in API responses. (see below for nested schema)

sub_kind (String) SubKind is the resource sub-kind. Should be empty.

version (String) Version is the resource version. Should be set to "v1".

Required:

name (String) name is an object name.

Optional:

description (String) description is object description.

expires (String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.

labels (Map of String) labels is a set of labels.

Required:

value (String, Sensitive) Value is the secret value, such as an API key.