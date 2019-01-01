Reference for the teleport_inference_secret Terraform resource
This page describes the supported values of the teleport_inference_secret resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.
Schema
Required
metadata(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
spec(Attributes, Sensitive) Spec contains the secret value. Once set, it can only be read by Teleport itself; it will not be returned in API responses. (see below for nested schema)
Optional
sub_kind(String) SubKind is the resource sub-kind. Should be empty.
version(String) Version is the resource version. Should be set to "v1".
Nested Schema for
metadata
Required:
name(String) name is an object name.
Optional:
description(String) description is object description.
expires(String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) labels is a set of labels.
Nested Schema for
spec
Required:
value(String, Sensitive) Value is the secret value, such as an API key.
