Reference for the teleport_scoped_role_assignment Terraform resource
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This page describes the supported values of the teleport_scoped_role_assignment resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.
Example Usage
# Teleport Scoped Role Assignment resource
#
# Assigns an existing scoped role to a user at a specific scope.
# The referenced scoped role must already exist.
# resource "teleport_scoped_role" "example" {
# version = "v1"
# metadata = {
# name = "example-scoped-role"
# }
# scope = "/staging"
# spec = {
# assignable_scopes = ["/staging/aa"]
# rules = [{
# resources = ["scoped_token"]
# verbs = ["read", "list"]
# }]
# }
# }
resource "teleport_scoped_role_assignment" "example" {
version = "v1"
# sub_kind must be dynamic when creating scoped role assignments.
sub_kind = "dynamic"
metadata = {
name = "test-scoped-role-assignment"
}
scope = "/staging"
spec = {
user = "will"
assignments = [{
role = "example-scoped-role"
scope = "/staging/aa"
}]
}
}
Schema
Required
metadata(Attributes) Metadata contains the resource metadata. (see below for nested schema)
scope(String) Scope is the scope of the role assignment resource.
spec(Attributes) Spec is the role assignment specification. (see below for nested schema)
sub_kind(String) SubKind is the resource sub-kind.
version(String) Version is the resource version.
Nested Schema for
metadata
Required:
name(String) name is an object name.
Optional:
description(String) description is object description.
expires(String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) labels is a set of labels.
Nested Schema for
spec
Required:
assignments(Attributes List) Assignments is a list of individual role @ scope assignments. (see below for nested schema)
Optional:
bot_name(String) Name of the Bot to whom all contained assignments apply. Mutually exclusive with
user.
bot_scope(String) Scope of the Bot to whom all contained assignments apply. Required if
bot_nameis set. If specified, assignment scopes must be equal or descendent of this scope.
user(String) User is the user to whom all contained assignments apply. Mutually exclusive with
bot_name.
Nested Schema for
spec.assignments
Optional:
role(String) Roles is the name of the role that is assigned by this assignment.
scope(String) Scope is the scope to which the role is assigned. This must be a member/child of the scope of the [ScopedRoleAssignment] in which this assignment is contained.
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