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Version: 18.x

Reference for the teleport_vnet_config Terraform resource

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This page describes the supported values of the teleport_vnet_config resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Example Usage

# Teleport VNet config

resource "teleport_vnet_config" "example" {
  version = "v1"
  metadata = {
    description = "VNet config"
    labels = {
      "example"             = "yes"
      "teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic"
    }
  }

  spec = {
    ipv4_cidr_range = "100.64.0.0/10"
    custom_dns_zones = [{
      suffix = "internal.example.com"
      }, {
      suffix = "corp.example.com"
    }]
  }
}

Schema

Optional

Nested Schema for metadata

Optional:

  • description (String) description is object description.
  • expires (String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
  • labels (Map of String) labels is a set of labels.
  • name (String) name is an object name.

Nested Schema for spec

Optional:

  • custom_dns_zones (Attributes List) CustomDnsZones defines a list of DNS zones that VNet should resolve requests for in addition to the cluster's public proxy address. (see below for nested schema)
  • ipv4_cidr_range (String) Ipv4CidrRange defines the IPv4 CIDR range that all IPv4 addresses for VNet apps in this cluster will be assigned from. The default is "100.64.0.0/10".

Nested Schema for spec.custom_dns_zones

Optional:

  • suffix (String) Suffix is the hostname suffix that defines this zone.