Version: 18.x

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Reference for the teleport_vnet_config Terraform resource Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_vnet_config resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

resource "teleport_vnet_config" "example" { version = "v1" metadata = { description = "VNet config" labels = { "example" = "yes" "teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic" } } spec = { ipv4_cidr_range = "100.64.0.0/10" custom_dns_zones = [{ suffix = "internal.example.com" }, { suffix = "corp.example.com" }] } }

Optional:

description (String) description is object description.

(String) description is object description. expires (String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.

(String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system. labels (Map of String) labels is a set of labels.

(Map of String) labels is a set of labels. name (String) name is an object name.

Optional:

custom_dns_zones (Attributes List) CustomDnsZones defines a list of DNS zones that VNet should resolve requests for in addition to the cluster's public proxy address. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes List) CustomDnsZones defines a list of DNS zones that VNet should resolve requests for in addition to the cluster's public proxy address. (see below for nested schema) ipv4_cidr_range (String) Ipv4CidrRange defines the IPv4 CIDR range that all IPv4 addresses for VNet apps in this cluster will be assigned from. The default is "100.64.0.0/10".

Optional:

suffix (String) Suffix is the hostname suffix that defines this zone.