Reference for the teleport_vnet_config Terraform resource
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This page describes the supported values of the teleport_vnet_config resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.
Example Usage
# Teleport VNet config
resource "teleport_vnet_config" "example" {
version = "v1"
metadata = {
description = "VNet config"
labels = {
"example" = "yes"
"teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic"
}
}
spec = {
ipv4_cidr_range = "100.64.0.0/10"
custom_dns_zones = [{
suffix = "internal.example.com"
}, {
suffix = "corp.example.com"
}]
}
}
Schema
Optional
metadata(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
spec(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
sub_kind(String)
version(String)
Nested Schema for
metadata
Optional:
description(String) description is object description.
expires(String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) labels is a set of labels.
name(String) name is an object name.
Nested Schema for
spec
Optional:
custom_dns_zones(Attributes List) CustomDnsZones defines a list of DNS zones that VNet should resolve requests for in addition to the cluster's public proxy address. (see below for nested schema)
ipv4_cidr_range(String) Ipv4CidrRange defines the IPv4 CIDR range that all IPv4 addresses for VNet apps in this cluster will be assigned from. The default is "100.64.0.0/10".
Nested Schema for
spec.custom_dns_zones
Optional:
suffix(String) Suffix is the hostname suffix that defines this zone.
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